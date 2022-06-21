Despite Ongoing 1/6 Committee Production, New YouGov Poll Shows If Election Were Held Today, Trump Would Win

The New Poll Shows Biden's Disapproval Amongst Americans at an All-Time High

Amidst skyrocketing inflation and increasing fear of a severe recession on the horizon, the latest Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden, and by osmosis, many other Democrats running for key political offices, are currently in the worst shape of his presidency.

This new poll of 1,541 U.S. adults, which was conducted from June 10-13, found that if another presidential election were held today, more registered voters would cast ballots for Donald Trump (44%) than for Biden (42%) — despite the production the House of Representatives’ January 6 committee has spent the last several weeks staging.

Here is a direct link to the poll, so that politically biased detractors can’t try to say it is made up or they can’t find it: June 10-13, Yahoo!/YouGov Poll

Since Biden’s inauguration, no other definitive or authoritative polls have shown him to be definitively trailing his predecessor. (Although Biden’s most recent leads have been within the margin of error of each poll). One year ago, similar polls suggested that Biden led Trump by 9 percentage points.

It’s no secret that Joe Biden’s approval rating has been getting pummeled in recent months, however, this June 17th poll by the authoritative polling agency FiveThirtyEight, shows that Biden’s national job disapproval rating is the highest it has ever been.

A full 56% of Americans now disapprove of the president’s performance — the highest share to date — while just 39% approve. Three weeks ago, those numbers were 53% and 42%, respectively.

When compared to Donald Trump’s approval scores at this same stage of his presidency, we see that, on average, Biden’s job approval scores are now, for the first time, a few points worse.

Also according to the poll, currently, among all Americans, Donald Trump now has a higher personal favorability rating (43%) than Biden (40%) as well. What’s more, nearly two-thirds of independents (64%) have an unfavorable opinion of Biden, and only a scant 28% say they would vote for him over Trump.

Perhaps the worst news for Biden is that according to the poll, 40% of registered voters (up from 33% last month) now say inflation is “the most important issue to you when thinking about this year’s election”more than four times the number for any other issue.

Politically, this is crippling for Biden. A full 61% of voters disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy (up from 58% last month), and Republicans now hold a 15-point advantage among voters on the question of which party would do a better job handling the economy (up from 11 points last month).

This is despite the best efforts of the President’s advocates who have been diligently trying to persuade the American public that soaring inflation is not a side effect of this administration’s irresponsible fiscal policies, but rather the culmination of uncontrollable global circumstances. If polls such as these are any indication of the temperature of our society, it’s pretty clear that the overwhelming majority of the American public remains unconvinced.

As if all of that weren’t bad enough, in recent days, a swirling series of stories have begun to circulate questioning whether Biden will, or should, run for reelection in 2024. To be sure, these articles aren’t just typical pre-election rhetoric either as many of these articles actually feature quotes from prominent Democrats who voice their legitimate concern regarding Biden’s ability to run, win, or lead.

Articles such as The New York Times’: Should Biden Run in 2024? And The Intelligencer’s: There Has to Be a Backup Plan. There’s a Backup Plan, Right? Only represent a small sample of the growing lack of confidence in the current administration—even within his own party.

The concern isn’t only limited to party officials, either. Just 21% of Americans — down from 25% three weeks ago, and the lowest number to date — say Biden should run again. But perhaps more strikingly, a greater share of 2020 Biden voters now say he shouldn’t run again (40%) than say he should (37%). It should be noted that last month, those numbers were reversed.

In contrast, a clear majority of Trump voters (57%) say Trump should mount another bid, while only 21% say he shouldn’t. And while 57% of independents say Trump shouldn’t try to make a comeback in 2024, far more — a full 76% — say the same about Biden.

The Yahoo News survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,541 U.S. adults interviewed online from June 10 to 13, 2022. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the U.S. Bureau of the Census, as well as 2020 presidential vote (or nonvote) and voter registration status. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all U.S. adults. The margin of error is approximately 2.9%.

