7 Arrested in Brookhaven Brothel Busts

Acting on tips that the Orange Massage Parlor, and Sauna One, both located on Buford Highway, in Brookhaven, Georgia might be engaging in sex trafficking practices and prostitution, Brookhaven PD investigators launched investigations into the goings-on within each location which began as early as April 2022.

On May 4, 2022, investigators raided Orange Massage and found that sex acts were being offered in exchange for money. Several arrests were made.

On June 1, investigators obtained a search warrant for Sauna One and were able to determine that acts of prostitution were taking place within as they encountered a naked man lying on a table with contraceptive devices placed nearby.

One of the employees tried to run but was quickly apprehended. Two women were arrested on that date once officers confirmed that sex acts were being performed in exchange for money.

When they returned on June 8th, similar illegal sexual activity was discovered, and three more arrests were made.

Ki Jordan, Hee Jung, Jung Song, and Soon Lee were all arrested for prostitution and practicing massage unlicensed. David Kelly and Alan Perkins were arrested for pandering. In Strickland was arrested on charges that she is keeping a place of prostitution.

Both locations were also the targets of undercover operations last year when complaints from the community suggested that acts of prostitution, and possibly even sex trafficking activities were occurring at each location.

Five people were ultimately arrested as the result of those investigations.

