Biden’s Approval Ratings Hit Record Lows as Increasing Number of Democrats Add to Disapproval Numbers

The Veracity Report

This doesn’t bode well historically for democrats running for gubernatorial or congressional seats across the country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfngK_0g7wL7j800
Image Courtesy Of WhiteHouse.gov

Author’s Note:

The following unbiased article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: RealClearPolitics, Rasmussen Reports, The Zogby Poll, Quinnipiac University Polling, and The White House Press Corps.

For those of you who’ve been asking yourselves how much lower Joe Biden’s national approval rating could possibly go, today, you’ve gotten at least a partial answer. That answer is: lower than it was yesterday—and tomorrow isn’t looking too good either.

This morning, the RealClearPolitics average of the polls it peruses daily to gauge various political temperatures and approval ratings across the country, saw Biden’s aggregate approval rating fall to 39%, “the lowest of his presidency.”

Similarly, Rasmussen put his disapproval rating at 59% today, 1 percentage point shy of the Democrat’s worst.

Historically, this spells bad news for other candidates of the same party running to win or maintain gubernatorial or congressional seats across the country. As of now, Rasmussen reports that as of today, the GOP Congressional Lead Grows to 9 Points.

They also explained that their most recent poll of only the most likely American voters in all political parties indicates that fully Half of Likely Voters Strongly’ Disapprove of Joe Biden.

Unfortunately, that’s the good news for Biden. The authoritative Quinnipiac University poll posted its presidential approval numbers on Wednesday, showing Biden’s approval rating at just 33%, tying the lowest they’ve ever reported for his presidency.

As if that weren’t bad enough, we then have the Zogby Poll. that showed Biden’s base caving in with women, suburbanites, and even union members deserting him.

What’s more, pollsters see nothing coming up in Biden’s future that can jar his approval ratings in a different direction. Friday's announcement that inflation was at 8.6% is expected to deflate the public’s view of the president further.

Kurt Dillon reporting – Because the Truth Matters!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Biden# Approval Ratings# Disapproval Ratings# Mid Terms# Polls

Comments / 1296

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
3678 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Wyoming State

Fractal Liz Faces a Myriad of Woes

Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming Just got Pelted with Bad News from Every Angle. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: CNN News, The South Carolina Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
471 comments
Texas State

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
165 comments

30 Million Documents Destroyed By The IRS

Everything You Need to Know in a Painstakingly In-depth, Fact-finding Report Conducted by Veteran Investigative Reporter, Kurt Dillon. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: The United States Senate Committee on Finance, United States Senator Mike Crapo (R) Idaho, The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), and the Internal Revenue Service, (IRS).

Read full story
181 comments

Democrats Distancing Themselves as Confidence in Biden and a Second Term Dwindles

For the first time since the 2020 election, Democrats are beginning to distance themselves from Joe Biden. The following unbiased article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: The New York Times, The Associated Press, Former Deputy White House Cabinet Secretary Cristobal Alex, and Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried.

Read full story
418 comments

The IRS Makes it Hard to Track Your Money, We Try to Help

The agency has recently released several updates to its website and mobile app geared to help taxpayers track their refunds. We are not Tax attorneys, lawyers, accountants, or CPAs. The purpose of this article is to hopefully provide easier and quicker access to material that is already available, but which is perhaps not easy for everyday citizens to find.

Read full story
38 comments

IRS Launches "Where's My Refund" 2.0

Amidst public concerns regarding the worst national inflation in half a century, the IRS streamlines their website. This article is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, as well as press releases from the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

Read full story
79 comments
Texas State

‘Baby Holly’, Whose Parents Were Murdered in 1980 is Found Alive 40 Years Later Through Genetic Genealogy

Incredibly, recent advances in science called Genetic Genealogy have helped to identify a woman who vanished as an infant over 40 years ago. The following article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: the Independent, The State of Texas Office of the Attorney General, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Indentifinders International, and the Houston Chronicle.

Read full story
Queens, NY

Our Opinion, You Can’t Make This Up, We Have a Tampon Shortage

A pharmacist with 16 years in the business, working for Avenue Chemists, a small pharmacy in Queens, New York, said she's never – ever -- seen a tampon shortage. We haven’t either, and we’re a lot older than 16.

Read full story
75 comments
Georgia State

Swindled, How a Georgia Man Got Duped Out of His $50K Camaro Through Facebook Marketplace

Now, he has to pay the $750 per month payments for a car he’ll likely never see again. A little over a week ago, when Ethan Hines sold his almost $50,000, 2018 Chevrolet Camaro on Facebook Marketplace, he ended up falling victim to a new twist and modestly inventive spin on an old type of scam. I know what you’re thinking, that was his first mistake, but wait, it gets better.

Read full story
38 comments

Stop! It’s Kellyoke Time!

The long-awaited “Kelly Clarkson Show” Cover EP “Kellyoke” is Finally Dropping. That’s right, former ‘The Voice’ coach Kelly Clarkson just made the announcement many of her fans have been waiting several years for.

Read full story
8 comments

The IRS - CP14 Letter, Don’t Ignore It

This article is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, as well as press releases from CBS News, and the website of the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

Read full story
168 comments
Georgia State

New Mid-Term Polls Put Georgia Going Red

New polls, by numerous polling agencies, show Democratic candidates falling behind in Georgia. Reuters/Ipsos recently released a poll that shows President Joe Biden's national approval rating is still hovering at 36%. That’s only slightly above his worst showing of 33%, which occurred on January 7th, 2022. Suffering Presidential approval ratings while our national economy is doing poorly, is nothing new in American politics. What is new though, and could be indicative of what’s to come on November 8th, is that Biden's approval ratings are also bottoming out within his own Democratic party.

Read full story
193 comments
Tampa, FL

5 Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse To Wear Rainbow Logos Celebrating The Team’s Pride Day

According to a report by Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin, each team has the latitude to express pride awareness in their own way. For The Tampa Bay Rays, that expression was determined to be some color modifications of the team's logos. Team officials told Tpkin that they decided to show their awareness by placing the newly reformatted rainbow-striped logos on their hats and jerseys for certain games this month and that this weekend's series against the Chicago White Sox were chosen to be a couple of those games. However, not all of the team's players were in agreement with the on-field expression.

Read full story
21 comments

Dozens Killed in Nigerian Catholic Church Mass Shooting – Deemed ‘Satanic’

Over 50 parishioners were shot during Mass, including women and children, in Southwest Nigeria, Sunday. A view of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, Nigeria on June 5, 2022 following the attack- Photo by Rahaman A Yusuf/AP.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Gas Prices at All Time High – AGAIN

Gas prices across the Peach State rise to match the all-time high. Today, June 6, 2022, The AAA Weekly Fuel Report for Georgia reports that average gas prices for regular unleaded gasoline across the Peach State have reached an all-time high, tying the previous all-time high which was set in March.

Read full story
6 comments
Macon, GA

4 Shot, 1 Dead During East Macon Shooting

A Google Earth view of the 300 block of Jones Avenue in Macon, GAImage Screenshot by The Veracity Report via Google Earth. The shooting, which occurred at around 7:00 PM Saturday evening, is still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, who received a call at about that time, reporting shots fired at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida

Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.

Read full story
39 comments

Life Extension: The Psychopathology of Immortality

A look at the cognitive aspects of living again, after years — maybe decades — in cryostasis. Throughout the process of researching this series, we searched, found, and read a plethora of articles, books, essays, and research papers on the study of cryonics, how the science works, the process of cryopreservation, the goals of the science, and the types of people who choose cryonics as their field.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy