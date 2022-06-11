Queens, NY

Our Opinion, You Can’t Make This Up, We Have a Tampon Shortage

The Veracity Report

A pharmacist with 16 years in the business, working for Avenue Chemists, a small pharmacy in Queens, New York, said she's never – ever -- seen a tampon shortage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ficOU_0g7PoWE600
Image by Adobe Stock

We haven’t either, and we’re a lot older than 16.

In an interview with Business Insider, the woman, who asked not to be identified for personal safety reasons said that last Friday, when she looked to wholesalers to resupply the store’s stock of tampons, every brand except Tampax Pearl was on backorder.

She went on to tell BI that the store has struggled to order everything from DayQuil to MiraLax since the pandemic started, but this is new. "We use two companies and both of them are showing signs of backorder," the woman was quoted as saying.

Yes, this means there’s yet another shortage. Even the largest retail pharmacy chains such as Walgreens and CVS confirmed they too are having serious issues filling their shelves with certain products.

In an interview with USA Today, Walgreens representatives who also requested to remain anonymous in that interview admitted that its stores are experiencing disruptions with tampon products.

Target and CVS also confirmed as much to Business Insider.

"Similar to other retailers, we are experiencing some temporary brand-specific shortages in certain geographies," of tampons, Walgreens told BI via email. Though they were also quick to add that consumers were only likely to experience issues purchasing certain brands.

CVS said something similar, noting that, "in recent weeks, there have been instances when suppliers have not been able to fulfill the full quantities of orders placed," and that the company tries to restock locations when they run out of products.

Target said via email it has a "wide variety" of products available online and in stores and it is working to procure more in areas where stock is more limited.

Time Magazine reported Tuesday that they have found instances of people discussing online issues with buying tampons since April. It’s the "supply chain problem no one's talking about," the magazine wrote.

Procter & Gamble, which owns Tampax, has said the problem is getting access to raw materials, CNN Business reported. The war in Ukraine, demand for PPE, and a drought in Texas have made it harder to access those things, such as cotton and plastic, the outlet noted.

Noticeably, none of these sources casts any responsibility for the shortages, supply chain issues, or dramatically increasing costs on the current administration or its policies.

Another issue few people are talking about is a significant increase in demand for these feminine hygiene products. There are various speculated reasons for this sudden and unexpected surge in demand, but perhaps the most humorous was posed by Proctor & Gamble spokesperson Cheri McMaster during an interview with Time Magazine.

In that interview, McMaster basically placed the onus for the unexpected 7.7% increase in demand over the past two firmly on an aggressive advertising campaign launched by the company a couple of years ago which featured now 41-year-old, actor-comedian Amy Schumer. Schumer, who starred as the company’s spokesperson for an aggressive and extremely popular series of advertisements that aired in 2020, and which were meant to normalize the conversation surrounding menstrual health.

Since those ads aired, McMasters said, “retail sales growth has exploded.” To substantiate her claim, in April of this year, P&G reported: “its biggest quarterly sales gain in decades.” Further, during the company’s recent earnings call, it was disclosed that P&G was facing difficulty in sourcing raw materials for feminine care products, as well as getting them shipped across the country.

Coming on the heels of a nationwide baby food shortage, and an ongoing semi-conductor, microchip shortage, this is not good news for Americans, when prices for virtually all things are significantly higher than they were just a year ago.

In another interview with Time magazine, Sheng Lu, professor in the Department of Fashion and Apparel Studies at the University of Delaware, had this to say: “Tampons are a staple product—a life necessity. If you look at the pricing strategy for the big players, they will consider more price increases for these necessary products.”

There’s little doubt that this is exactly what these companies will do, joining the ranks of the food industry, the grocery industry, the lumber industry, the insurance industry, the consumer loan industry, the fast-food industry, the oil industry, and pretty much every other American industry over the past year, in an effort to maintain their profit margins against massive tax and cost hikes.

Kurt Dillon reporting – Because the Truth Matters

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tampons# Tampon shortage# Proctor and Gamble# Shortage# Money

Comments / 75

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
3678 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Wyoming State

Fractal Liz Faces a Myriad of Woes

Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming Just got Pelted with Bad News from Every Angle. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: CNN News, The South Carolina Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
471 comments
Texas State

It Has Begun – Republicans Have Started Swiping Congressional Seats Long Held By Democrats

As Expected from Recent Polling Indicators, as Biden’s Approval Amongst Americans Drops, So Does the Number of Congressional Positions Held by Democrats. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: NBC News, The Texas Department of Elections, The Republican National Committee, and The United States House of Representatives, with all personal biographical information being provided by Wikipedia.org.

Read full story
165 comments

30 Million Documents Destroyed By The IRS

Everything You Need to Know in a Painstakingly In-depth, Fact-finding Report Conducted by Veteran Investigative Reporter, Kurt Dillon. Author’s Note – This unbiased and completely fact-based article was written by the fully accredited and degreed Investigative Journalist, Kurt Dillon. All stated facts are attributed to the following sources: The United States Senate Committee on Finance, United States Senator Mike Crapo (R) Idaho, The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA), and the Internal Revenue Service, (IRS).

Read full story
181 comments

Democrats Distancing Themselves as Confidence in Biden and a Second Term Dwindles

For the first time since the 2020 election, Democrats are beginning to distance themselves from Joe Biden. The following unbiased article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: The New York Times, The Associated Press, Former Deputy White House Cabinet Secretary Cristobal Alex, and Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried.

Read full story
418 comments

The IRS Makes it Hard to Track Your Money, We Try to Help

The agency has recently released several updates to its website and mobile app geared to help taxpayers track their refunds. We are not Tax attorneys, lawyers, accountants, or CPAs. The purpose of this article is to hopefully provide easier and quicker access to material that is already available, but which is perhaps not easy for everyday citizens to find.

Read full story
38 comments

IRS Launches "Where's My Refund" 2.0

Amidst public concerns regarding the worst national inflation in half a century, the IRS streamlines their website. This article is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, as well as press releases from the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

Read full story
79 comments
Texas State

‘Baby Holly’, Whose Parents Were Murdered in 1980 is Found Alive 40 Years Later Through Genetic Genealogy

Incredibly, recent advances in science called Genetic Genealogy have helped to identify a woman who vanished as an infant over 40 years ago. The following article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: the Independent, The State of Texas Office of the Attorney General, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Indentifinders International, and the Houston Chronicle.

Read full story

Biden’s Approval Ratings Hit Record Lows as Increasing Number of Democrats Add to Disapproval Numbers

This doesn’t bode well historically for democrats running for gubernatorial or congressional seats across the country. The following unbiased article was written by the fully accredited and degreed professional journalist, Kurt Dillon. It is fully sourced and linked to direct reports from: RealClearPolitics, Rasmussen Reports, The Zogby Poll, Quinnipiac University Polling, and The White House Press Corps.

Read full story
1296 comments
Georgia State

Swindled, How a Georgia Man Got Duped Out of His $50K Camaro Through Facebook Marketplace

Now, he has to pay the $750 per month payments for a car he’ll likely never see again. A little over a week ago, when Ethan Hines sold his almost $50,000, 2018 Chevrolet Camaro on Facebook Marketplace, he ended up falling victim to a new twist and modestly inventive spin on an old type of scam. I know what you’re thinking, that was his first mistake, but wait, it gets better.

Read full story
38 comments

Stop! It’s Kellyoke Time!

The long-awaited “Kelly Clarkson Show” Cover EP “Kellyoke” is Finally Dropping. That’s right, former ‘The Voice’ coach Kelly Clarkson just made the announcement many of her fans have been waiting several years for.

Read full story
8 comments

The IRS - CP14 Letter, Don’t Ignore It

This article is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, as well as press releases from CBS News, and the website of the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

Read full story
168 comments
Georgia State

New Mid-Term Polls Put Georgia Going Red

New polls, by numerous polling agencies, show Democratic candidates falling behind in Georgia. Reuters/Ipsos recently released a poll that shows President Joe Biden's national approval rating is still hovering at 36%. That’s only slightly above his worst showing of 33%, which occurred on January 7th, 2022. Suffering Presidential approval ratings while our national economy is doing poorly, is nothing new in American politics. What is new though, and could be indicative of what’s to come on November 8th, is that Biden's approval ratings are also bottoming out within his own Democratic party.

Read full story
193 comments
Tampa, FL

5 Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse To Wear Rainbow Logos Celebrating The Team’s Pride Day

According to a report by Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin, each team has the latitude to express pride awareness in their own way. For The Tampa Bay Rays, that expression was determined to be some color modifications of the team's logos. Team officials told Tpkin that they decided to show their awareness by placing the newly reformatted rainbow-striped logos on their hats and jerseys for certain games this month and that this weekend's series against the Chicago White Sox were chosen to be a couple of those games. However, not all of the team's players were in agreement with the on-field expression.

Read full story
21 comments

Dozens Killed in Nigerian Catholic Church Mass Shooting – Deemed ‘Satanic’

Over 50 parishioners were shot during Mass, including women and children, in Southwest Nigeria, Sunday. A view of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, Nigeria on June 5, 2022 following the attack- Photo by Rahaman A Yusuf/AP.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Gas Prices at All Time High – AGAIN

Gas prices across the Peach State rise to match the all-time high. Today, June 6, 2022, The AAA Weekly Fuel Report for Georgia reports that average gas prices for regular unleaded gasoline across the Peach State have reached an all-time high, tying the previous all-time high which was set in March.

Read full story
6 comments
Macon, GA

4 Shot, 1 Dead During East Macon Shooting

A Google Earth view of the 300 block of Jones Avenue in Macon, GAImage Screenshot by The Veracity Report via Google Earth. The shooting, which occurred at around 7:00 PM Saturday evening, is still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, who received a call at about that time, reporting shots fired at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida

Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.

Read full story
39 comments

Life Extension: The Psychopathology of Immortality

A look at the cognitive aspects of living again, after years — maybe decades — in cryostasis. Throughout the process of researching this series, we searched, found, and read a plethora of articles, books, essays, and research papers on the study of cryonics, how the science works, the process of cryopreservation, the goals of the science, and the types of people who choose cryonics as their field.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy