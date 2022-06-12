IRS Launches "Where's My Refund" 2.0

Amidst public concerns regarding the worst national inflation in half a century, the IRS streamlines their website

Image by Irs.gov

Author’s Note

This article is comprised of information gleaned from interviews with IRS employees, Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, as well as press releases from the Internal Revenue Service at IRS.gov.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Internal Revenue Service of the United States, issued a rare press release indicating that the newly functional relaunch of the “Where’s My Refund” page on the agency website IRS.gov is not only live but, and this is a direct quote…” better than ever.” If you think we’re kidding, feel free to click on the link and visit the page. They make no attempt to modestly conceal the claim.

The agency has also reported that updates have been made on the page’s mobile app: IRS2GO.

Because the agency is still behind on completing 2021 refunds and is still understaffed in post-COVID America, the IRS is adamant that they no longer want people calling their offices to talk to live agents, unless there is absolutely no choice.

This is why the updates to the website, as well as to the mobile app, were given such a high priority. The announcement (linked above) is clear that the IRS wants everyone to wait at least 21 days after filing electronically before requesting a status check on their refund. They state emphatically that a refund is not late until after at least that long.

Don’t get us wrong, the temptation to annoy a federal agency with paper and telephone calls can be extremely tempting. That being said, that strategy is probably best employed on a relatively benign and ‘toothless’ government agency – like the US Postal Service, for example. After all, what are they going to do, hold your mail? Raise the price of stamps? Intentionally delay your birthday cards?

As for taunting the IRS? The IRS, we’re thinking nah—hard pass. Therefore, we would recommend waiting the full 21 days before checking the IRS website or mobile app.

On the positive side, the new refund page and app now allow you to check your refund status for up to the past three years. The previous version only allowed you to check the last two.

All in all, we decided to investigate the status of the IRS’ processing of refunds for 2021 since, when we recently published our report on the IRS decision to recommence sending out traditional CP14 forms to taxpayers whom they believe owe back taxes, penalties, or fees. Those forms are mailed out when IRS systems indicate people haven’t paid, haven’t paid the full amount, or have an outstanding balance to the IRS for some other reason.

Many of you, our readers, complained that you hadn’t gotten your refunds yet.

You can read that article here: The IRS CP14 Letter, Don’t Ignore It.

We aim to please. So, we looked. This article is the fruit of our investigation. We hope it helps.

Kurt Dillon reporting – Because the Truth Matters!