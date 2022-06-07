New Mid-Term Polls Put Georgia Going Red

The Veracity Report

New polls, by numerous polling agencies, show Democratic candidates falling behind in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZDNr_0g342Yi900
Photo by Author Kurt Dillon

Reuters/Ipsos recently released a poll that shows President Joe Biden's national approval rating is still hovering at 36%. That’s only slightly above his worst showing of 33%, which occurred on January 7th, 2022. Suffering Presidential approval ratings while our national economy is doing poorly, is nothing new in American politics. What is new though, and could be indicative of what’s to come on November 8th, is that Biden's approval ratings are also bottoming out within his own Democratic party.

In a poll core poll taken by Ipsos on May 25th, ( May 25th, 2022 Core poll by Ipsos), which polled 466 Democrats, 358 Republicans, and 124 Independents, only 20% of all adults polled believed the country was on the right track.

That alone could spell disaster for Dems in November, but the bad news for the blue team doesn’t stop there. Perhaps even more shocking, is that only 38% of Democrats polled believed the country was on the right track. When we view this in context with the 7% of Republicans and 17% of Independents who feel the same about the direction of the country, it's really not hard to see why Democrats might have cause for alarm.

It's no secret that any hope Democrats have for success in 2024 is going to run directly through the Peach State, and nowhere is that road more pivotal than this November 8th. That’s when both Georgia’s Governor’s seat and one of its Senatorial seats will be up for grabs as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will go head-to-head in a 2018 rematch with Governor Brian Kemp. Also on the ballot will be incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock as he tries to hold his ground against the hard-charging Republican challenger, former standout Georgia Bulldog and NFL superstar running back Herschel Walker.

Rewind to 2018. In that election, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams lost, but didn't go down without a fight. Abrams repeatedly insisted that she won the election and that current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp "stole the election" from the Georgia voters.

Only after losing a lawsuit she and her supporters filed in federal court to try and overturn the results of the election did she partially concede in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. In that interview, she only modestly admitted that Governor Kemp was the 'legal' Governor of Georgia. She refused, however, to proclaim that he is the "legitimate" Governor.

In last month’s gubernatorial primaries, Kemp handily defeated former Georgia Senator David Perdue to win the Republican nomination, while Abrams ran unopposed to lock up the Democratic nod and force a November 8, rematch.

Neither of those primary victories came as a shock to anyone. Since then, however, all of the latest polling projections we can find seem to show a likelihood that Georgians haven't forgotten about Abram's comments regarding the outcome and her loss to Governor Kemp. In every poll projection we can find, Governor Brian Kemp is predicted to defeat her yet again, only this time, it would appear to be by a much greater margin.

There was one source poll we were able to find, Race To The WH, that shows Abrams running a tight race within the poll's margin of error, which makes that poll a statistical dead heat. But Race To The WH is the only one and among the most prevalent polling authorities, it isn’t very often quoted.

In Georgia's other key November race, the mid-term congressional race for the seat now occupied by Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, that race, by all appearances appears to truly be running neck-and-neck. Although it may be important to note here that only a few short weeks ago, the incumbent Warnock was shown to have a commanding projected lead to maintain the seat. This is clearly no longer the case, as we see in all seven of the polling agencies in this report.

While each of these polls shows both candidates to be polling within that respective poll’s margin of error, it bears noting that Republican challenger Herschel Walker is projected ahead of the incumbent in 4 of them.

Follow us here on NewsBreak for continuing updates on this and other issues in Georgia and around the country.

This story was originally reported by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Politics# Georgia# Warnock Walker# Kemp Abrams# Mid Term Elections

Comments / 187

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
804 followers

More from The Veracity Report

5 Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse To Wear Rainbow Logos Celebrating The Team’s Pride Day

According to a report by Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin, each team has the latitude to express pride awareness in their own way. For The Tampa Bay Rays, that expression was determined to be some color modifications of the team's logos. Team officials told Tpkin that they decided to show their awareness by placing the newly reformatted rainbow-striped logos on their hats and jerseys for certain games this month and that this weekend's series against the Chicago White Sox were chosen to be a couple of those games. However, not all of the team's players were in agreement with the on-field expression.

Read full story
18 comments

Dozens Killed in Nigerian Catholic Church Mass Shooting – Deemed ‘Satanic’

Over 50 parishioners were shot during Mass, including women and children, in Southwest Nigeria, Sunday. A view of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, Nigeria on June 5, 2022 following the attack- Photo by Rahaman A Yusuf/AP.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Gas Prices at All Time High – AGAIN

Gas prices across the Peach State rise to match the all-time high. Today, June 6, 2022, The AAA Weekly Fuel Report for Georgia reports that average gas prices for regular unleaded gasoline across the Peach State have reached an all-time high, tying the previous all-time high which was set in March.

Read full story
6 comments
Macon, GA

4 Shot, 1 Dead During East Macon Shooting

A Google Earth view of the 300 block of Jones Avenue in Macon, GAImage Screenshot by The Veracity Report via Google Earth. The shooting, which occurred at around 7:00 PM Saturday evening, is still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, who received a call at about that time, reporting shots fired at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida

Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.

Read full story
39 comments

Life Extension: The Psychopathology of Immortality

A look at the cognitive aspects of living again, after years — maybe decades — in cryostasis. Throughout the process of researching this series, we searched, found, and read a plethora of articles, books, essays, and research papers on the study of cryonics, how the science works, the process of cryopreservation, the goals of the science, and the types of people who choose cryonics as their field.

Read full story
2 comments

Writing For A Big Magazine Requires Hard Work & Polished Skill

What every serious writer needs to know — written by a writer who’s been doing it for 35 years -- by Kurt Dillon. Within the publishing industry, largely circulated periodicals (magazines and newspapers) are called ‘Mass-Market Serial Publications.’ Writing in them and for them is difficult to break into, but it can be done — if you condition yourself to do so and understand that getting in, is a skill all to itself.

Read full story
4 comments

Journalist's Opinion: A Solution To Most Voting Issues In America

That’s right. An actual way to preserve all voting rights and guarantee the validity of every vote. Specific laws need to be established to protect our rights as well as the to preserve the validity of those votes --Image by Adobe Stock.

Read full story
13 comments
Macon, GA

An Analysis of Bibb Co.'s Lawsuit Against The Bridgeview Inn

Can the Bibb County Superior Court "...prohibit the motel owners and management from continuing to allow a nuisance"?. The Bridgeview In on Harrison Ave, MaconPhoto by author Kurt Dillon.

Read full story
4 comments

The History of Mother's Day

A historical perspective by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon. Anna JarvisImage credited to Encyclopedia Britannica. Mother’s Day, as one would expect, is a holiday that was created to honor mothers. Though very few know the actual origins of the holiday, or that it is celebrated in countries throughout the world.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Georgia State Income Tax Stimulus Update

We spoke with a representative from the Georgia DOR, and this is what they said. Georgia Department of Revenue Website HomepageScreenshot by The Veracity Report. Investigative reporter Kurt Dillon recently spoke with a representative from the Georgia Department of Revenue regarding the pending state income tax refund many Georgia residents have been eagerly anticipating.

Read full story
43 comments

Beware Of A New Facebook Scam

Just in the past week, our journalists have encountered this new scam 14 times!. A Screenshot of a Facebook Messenger message between a scammer and one of our reporters.Screen Shot taken by The Veracity Report.

Read full story
17 comments
Georgia State

Federal Judge Opinion: Leaking The Supreme Court Draft Will Backfire on Dems During Midterms

A Liberal Elected Federal Judge, speaking with us on condition of anonymity, believes the ploy to use SCOTUS against the GOP in November will backfire 'mightily.'. Speaking under the condition that we do not name her, a prominent, democratically elected Federal Judge in the Macon Circuit Court told journalist Kurt Dillon today:

Read full story
9 comments

A Mother's Day Voicemail For The Ages

This is the full story of a shortened version published elsewhere. A photo of an iPhone showing unread emailsPhoto by Torsten Dettlaff on Pexels. A truncated version of this story was published elsewhere last month. That dramatically shortened version was edited to fit within the parameters of a 600-word or less, non-fiction writing contest.

Read full story

A Seasoned Newsman's Opinion: Bogus Reporting is Rampant

A reporter is delivering a story in front of a gathered crowdPhoto by Freddy Kearney on Unsplash. As a career award-winning journalist for the past 29 years, I am increasingly disheartened every time I turn on a television news broadcast. False information and personal opinions are spewed everywhere. What's worse, they are being presented as if they were facts constantly. In contrast, facts are rarely provided to support those opinions and when they are, they are most often only half-truths, drastically taken out of context.

Read full story
45 comments

Let's Smell The Flowers of Cognitive Spring Cleaning

No, not your average spring cleaning— cognitive spring cleaning. A woman sits amongst a pile of laundry in a modified lotus position with her eyes closed and smiling softlyImage by Adobe Creative Cloud.

Read full story
Georgia State

It Is Possible You Won't Get The Georgia State Tax Stimulus Payout

After carefully perusing the website for the Georgia Department of Revenue, there is one element that is essential for everyone to receive their State stimulus payment. Screenshot of the home page for the Georgia Department of RevenueScreenshot by the author Kurt Dillon.

Read full story
54 comments

Soon, It's Possible We May Have to Pay for Twitter

You might be surprised at what others said when I polled them across social media. An external photo of the author's phone.Photo by Author Kurt Dillon. First, I have to start by saying that I’ve been fascinated with this pending acquisition since I first heard rumors of it.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy