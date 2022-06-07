New Mid-Term Polls Put Georgia Going Red

New polls, by numerous polling agencies, show Democratic candidates falling behind in Georgia

Reuters/Ipsos recently released a poll that shows President Joe Biden's national approval rating is still hovering at 36%. That’s only slightly above his worst showing of 33%, which occurred on January 7th, 2022. Suffering Presidential approval ratings while our national economy is doing poorly, is nothing new in American politics. What is new though, and could be indicative of what’s to come on November 8th, is that Biden's approval ratings are also bottoming out within his own Democratic party.

In a poll core poll taken by Ipsos on May 25th, ( May 25th, 2022 Core poll by Ipsos), which polled 466 Democrats, 358 Republicans, and 124 Independents, only 20% of all adults polled believed the country was on the right track.

That alone could spell disaster for Dems in November, but the bad news for the blue team doesn’t stop there. Perhaps even more shocking, is that only 38% of Democrats polled believed the country was on the right track. When we view this in context with the 7% of Republicans and 17% of Independents who feel the same about the direction of the country, it's really not hard to see why Democrats might have cause for alarm.

It's no secret that any hope Democrats have for success in 2024 is going to run directly through the Peach State, and nowhere is that road more pivotal than this November 8th. That’s when both Georgia’s Governor’s seat and one of its Senatorial seats will be up for grabs as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will go head-to-head in a 2018 rematch with Governor Brian Kemp. Also on the ballot will be incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock as he tries to hold his ground against the hard-charging Republican challenger, former standout Georgia Bulldog and NFL superstar running back Herschel Walker.

Rewind to 2018. In that election, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams lost, but didn't go down without a fight. Abrams repeatedly insisted that she won the election and that current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp "stole the election" from the Georgia voters.

Only after losing a lawsuit she and her supporters filed in federal court to try and overturn the results of the election did she partially concede in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. In that interview, she only modestly admitted that Governor Kemp was the 'legal' Governor of Georgia. She refused, however, to proclaim that he is the "legitimate" Governor.

In last month’s gubernatorial primaries, Kemp handily defeated former Georgia Senator David Perdue to win the Republican nomination, while Abrams ran unopposed to lock up the Democratic nod and force a November 8, rematch.

Neither of those primary victories came as a shock to anyone. Since then, however, all of the latest polling projections we can find seem to show a likelihood that Georgians haven't forgotten about Abram's comments regarding the outcome and her loss to Governor Kemp. In every poll projection we can find, Governor Brian Kemp is predicted to defeat her yet again, only this time, it would appear to be by a much greater margin.

There was one source poll we were able to find, Race To The WH, that shows Abrams running a tight race within the poll's margin of error, which makes that poll a statistical dead heat. But Race To The WH is the only one and among the most prevalent polling authorities, it isn’t very often quoted.

In Georgia's other key November race, the mid-term congressional race for the seat now occupied by Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, that race, by all appearances appears to truly be running neck-and-neck. Although it may be important to note here that only a few short weeks ago, the incumbent Warnock was shown to have a commanding projected lead to maintain the seat. This is clearly no longer the case, as we see in all seven of the polling agencies in this report.

While each of these polls shows both candidates to be polling within that respective poll’s margin of error, it bears noting that Republican challenger Herschel Walker is projected ahead of the incumbent in 4 of them.

