4 Shot, 1 Dead During East Macon Shooting

This is a developing story

A Google Earth view of the 300 block of Jones Avenue in Macon, GA Image Screenshot by The Veracity Report via Google Earth

The shooting, which occurred at around 7:00 PM Saturday evening, is still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, who received a call at about that time, reporting shots fired at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue.

What we know so far is that three people fled the scene of the vacant house and drove to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. Deputies responded to the abandoned residence along the 300 block of Jones Avenue, in East Macon, where they found a fourth person to be shot and laying behind the home. He was promptly taken to the hospital by ambulance. Of the four people shot, all were young men, ranging in age from 19 to 23.

At this time, it is still unclear what motivated the armed confrontation or what person or persons might have been responsible for the shootings. It is also unclear if any of the four men shot were also armed or returned fire.

19-year-old Cleveland Raines later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries, though it is currently unclear if Raines was one of the three that left the scene in a personal vehicle, or if he was the fourth shooting victim which was found by police at the scene and only later transported to the hospital. The other three shooting victims, all men, are listed in stable condition. 23-year-old JarvisHill, 22-year-old Aliza Sinclair, and 19-year-old Ralph Hughes are all expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.