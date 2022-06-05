Macon, GA

4 Shot, 1 Dead During East Macon Shooting

The Veracity Report

This is a developing story

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uf3XN_0g12WM2q00
A Google Earth view of the 300 block of Jones Avenue in Macon, GAImage Screenshot by The Veracity Report via Google Earth

The shooting, which occurred at around 7:00 PM Saturday evening, is still under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, who received a call at about that time, reporting shots fired at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue.

What we know so far is that three people fled the scene of the vacant house and drove to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. Deputies responded to the abandoned residence along the 300 block of Jones Avenue, in East Macon, where they found a fourth person to be shot and laying behind the home. He was promptly taken to the hospital by ambulance. Of the four people shot, all were young men, ranging in age from 19 to 23.

At this time, it is still unclear what motivated the armed confrontation or what person or persons might have been responsible for the shootings. It is also unclear if any of the four men shot were also armed or returned fire.

19-year-old Cleveland Raines later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries, though it is currently unclear if Raines was one of the three that left the scene in a personal vehicle, or if he was the fourth shooting victim which was found by police at the scene and only later transported to the hospital. The other three shooting victims, all men, are listed in stable condition. 23-year-old JarvisHill, 22-year-old Aliza Sinclair, and 19-year-old Ralph Hughes are all expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Macon# Shooting# East macon# Jones Avenue# Deadly Shooting

Comments / 2

Published by

The Veracity Report is an independent news agency that operates as part of the Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network (W.O.M.E.N.). TVR focuses only on factual information so our readers can develop informed opinions based on truth, not hyperbole.

Macon, GA
795 followers

More from The Veracity Report

Georgia State

New Mid-Term Polls Put Georgia Going Red

New polls, by numerous polling agencies, show Democratic candidates falling behind in Georgia. Reuters/Ipsos recently released a poll that shows President Joe Biden's national approval rating is still hovering at 36%. That’s only slightly above his worst showing of 33%, which occurred on January 7th, 2022. Suffering Presidential approval ratings while our national economy is doing poorly, is nothing new in American politics. What is new though, and could be indicative of what’s to come on November 8th, is that Biden's approval ratings are also bottoming out within his own Democratic party.

Read full story
164 comments
Tampa, FL

5 Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse To Wear Rainbow Logos Celebrating The Team’s Pride Day

According to a report by Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin, each team has the latitude to express pride awareness in their own way. For The Tampa Bay Rays, that expression was determined to be some color modifications of the team's logos. Team officials told Tpkin that they decided to show their awareness by placing the newly reformatted rainbow-striped logos on their hats and jerseys for certain games this month and that this weekend's series against the Chicago White Sox were chosen to be a couple of those games. However, not all of the team's players were in agreement with the on-field expression.

Read full story
18 comments

Dozens Killed in Nigerian Catholic Church Mass Shooting – Deemed ‘Satanic’

Over 50 parishioners were shot during Mass, including women and children, in Southwest Nigeria, Sunday. A view of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, Nigeria on June 5, 2022 following the attack- Photo by Rahaman A Yusuf/AP.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Gas Prices at All Time High – AGAIN

Gas prices across the Peach State rise to match the all-time high. Today, June 6, 2022, The AAA Weekly Fuel Report for Georgia reports that average gas prices for regular unleaded gasoline across the Peach State have reached an all-time high, tying the previous all-time high which was set in March.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida

Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes. Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.

Read full story
39 comments

Life Extension: The Psychopathology of Immortality

A look at the cognitive aspects of living again, after years — maybe decades — in cryostasis. Throughout the process of researching this series, we searched, found, and read a plethora of articles, books, essays, and research papers on the study of cryonics, how the science works, the process of cryopreservation, the goals of the science, and the types of people who choose cryonics as their field.

Read full story
2 comments

Writing For A Big Magazine Requires Hard Work & Polished Skill

What every serious writer needs to know — written by a writer who’s been doing it for 35 years -- by Kurt Dillon. Within the publishing industry, largely circulated periodicals (magazines and newspapers) are called ‘Mass-Market Serial Publications.’ Writing in them and for them is difficult to break into, but it can be done — if you condition yourself to do so and understand that getting in, is a skill all to itself.

Read full story
4 comments

Journalist's Opinion: A Solution To Most Voting Issues In America

That’s right. An actual way to preserve all voting rights and guarantee the validity of every vote. Specific laws need to be established to protect our rights as well as the to preserve the validity of those votes --Image by Adobe Stock.

Read full story
13 comments
Macon, GA

An Analysis of Bibb Co.'s Lawsuit Against The Bridgeview Inn

Can the Bibb County Superior Court "...prohibit the motel owners and management from continuing to allow a nuisance"?. The Bridgeview In on Harrison Ave, MaconPhoto by author Kurt Dillon.

Read full story
4 comments

The History of Mother's Day

A historical perspective by Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon. Anna JarvisImage credited to Encyclopedia Britannica. Mother’s Day, as one would expect, is a holiday that was created to honor mothers. Though very few know the actual origins of the holiday, or that it is celebrated in countries throughout the world.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

Georgia State Income Tax Stimulus Update

We spoke with a representative from the Georgia DOR, and this is what they said. Georgia Department of Revenue Website HomepageScreenshot by The Veracity Report. Investigative reporter Kurt Dillon recently spoke with a representative from the Georgia Department of Revenue regarding the pending state income tax refund many Georgia residents have been eagerly anticipating.

Read full story
43 comments

Beware Of A New Facebook Scam

Just in the past week, our journalists have encountered this new scam 14 times!. A Screenshot of a Facebook Messenger message between a scammer and one of our reporters.Screen Shot taken by The Veracity Report.

Read full story
17 comments
Georgia State

Federal Judge Opinion: Leaking The Supreme Court Draft Will Backfire on Dems During Midterms

A Liberal Elected Federal Judge, speaking with us on condition of anonymity, believes the ploy to use SCOTUS against the GOP in November will backfire 'mightily.'. Speaking under the condition that we do not name her, a prominent, democratically elected Federal Judge in the Macon Circuit Court told journalist Kurt Dillon today:

Read full story
9 comments

A Mother's Day Voicemail For The Ages

This is the full story of a shortened version published elsewhere. A photo of an iPhone showing unread emailsPhoto by Torsten Dettlaff on Pexels. A truncated version of this story was published elsewhere last month. That dramatically shortened version was edited to fit within the parameters of a 600-word or less, non-fiction writing contest.

Read full story

A Seasoned Newsman's Opinion: Bogus Reporting is Rampant

A reporter is delivering a story in front of a gathered crowdPhoto by Freddy Kearney on Unsplash. As a career award-winning journalist for the past 29 years, I am increasingly disheartened every time I turn on a television news broadcast. False information and personal opinions are spewed everywhere. What's worse, they are being presented as if they were facts constantly. In contrast, facts are rarely provided to support those opinions and when they are, they are most often only half-truths, drastically taken out of context.

Read full story
45 comments

Let's Smell The Flowers of Cognitive Spring Cleaning

No, not your average spring cleaning— cognitive spring cleaning. A woman sits amongst a pile of laundry in a modified lotus position with her eyes closed and smiling softlyImage by Adobe Creative Cloud.

Read full story
Georgia State

It Is Possible You Won't Get The Georgia State Tax Stimulus Payout

After carefully perusing the website for the Georgia Department of Revenue, there is one element that is essential for everyone to receive their State stimulus payment. Screenshot of the home page for the Georgia Department of RevenueScreenshot by the author Kurt Dillon.

Read full story
54 comments

Soon, It's Possible We May Have to Pay for Twitter

You might be surprised at what others said when I polled them across social media. An external photo of the author's phone.Photo by Author Kurt Dillon. First, I have to start by saying that I’ve been fascinated with this pending acquisition since I first heard rumors of it.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy