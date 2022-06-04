Legal Considerations When Planning A Move To Florida

Here are 16 of the Sunshine State's Craziest Laws that are actually laws, not just internet jokes

Photo by Adobe Stock

Yes, it’s no big secret that all throughout the United States, there are some crazy laws on the books. Most of these are holdovers from a time, long ago, when most of America was a largely unexplored and unmolested frontier, but this certainly can’t be said for all of them.

We’ll never forget the law in Deadwood, South Dakota that “doesn’t allow one to engage in psychic powers, spirits, seership, palmistry, necromancy, science cards, charms, potions, magnetism, or Oriental mysteries (5.52.010).” Or the Little Rock, Arkansas code that makes it illegal to: “honk your horn after 9:00 p.m. at any place where sandwiches or cold drinks are served (Section 18-53, Art. II, Subsection 18-54).”

But perhaps lesser known are the bevy of statutory absurdities which exist within the southernmost state in the US. These are particularly important since Florida also plays home to Walt Disney World, the most visited location on the face of the earth.

For perspective, the Eiffel tower gets about 7 million visitors per year on average. Niagara Falls? About 5.9 million. Even though Disney doesn’t release exact figures, we know from other sources that the super-theme-park, situated primarily in Orlando, part of Florida’s Orange County, received about 57,000 people per day (pre-pandemic). In case you aren’t a math whiz either, that amounts to a little over 20 million people per year--about 3 times more visitors than the Eiffel tower gets.

So, before you pack up the family and head off to meet Mickey, Minnie, and the gang, we’ve compiled a list of 16 things you should probably be aware of:

1. Fl Sta. 477.0265 makes it illegal for a beauty salon to: “Advertise or imply that skin care services, as performed under this chapter, have any relationship to the practice of massage therapy as defined in s. 480.033, except those practices or activities defined in s. 477.013.”

Like most obscure laws on this list, the statute does very little to explain the rationality for its existence. Is there really a problem with beauty salons misrepresenting their skin care services as something more…sinister? Oh, how the imagination can just truck on down the road with this one--which is why we decided to include it, of course. Personally, we would never assume ‘skin care services’ to imply massage therapy, but hey, most of us here are guys…what the heck do we know? We would also never naturally affiliate the word ‘Brazilian’ with….eh,… er…, never mind.

2. Chapter X – Section 9 of the Constitution of the State of Florida reads: Repeal of criminal statutes—Repeal of a criminal statute shall not affect prosecution for any crime committed before such repeal. History—Am. proposed by Constitution Revision Commission, Revision No. 6, 2018, filed with the Secretary of State May 9, 2018; adopted 2018.

This more than slightly scary law means that if you are convicted of a crime in the State of Florida—literally, any crime—and it is later determined that the crime you committed should never have been a crime, and that crime is then decriminalized (made to not be a crime anymore), your conviction is still justified and will still stand.

Wow. This modification to Florida’s Constitution was made and adopted in 2018. All we can think of as we write this is those poor folks sitting in Florida jails and prisons for Marijuana offenses who thought they would be getting out as soon as the state’s cannabis laws relaxed and marijuana gradually became legal across the country, particularly in Florida. Guess again, Floridians.

3. Chapter X – Section 5 of the Constitution of the State of Florida reads: Coverture and property—There shall be no distinction between married women and married men in the holding, control, disposition, or encumbering of their property, both real and personal; except that dower or curtesy may be established and regulated by law.

This law that almost nobody has ever heard of is actually great news for married women in Florida. That’s because, under the antiquated ‘dower’ and ‘curtesy’ laws of yesteryear, women who survived their husbands were only entitled to between one-third and one-half of the husband’s total estate, while the husband was always entitled to 100% of the wife’s possessions should he survive her.

This section of the Florida Constitution finally affords married women the same 100% inheritance that married men have always enjoyed. Of course, all bets are off in the event of a legally executed will that says otherwise. Why would there be, you ask? We’ll just call it the ‘Amber Alert’—Amber Heard, that is.

4. Fl. Sta. 877.03 establishes that you can be charged with a 2nd-degree misdemeanor in Florida if it’s determined that you “outrage the sense of public decency or affect the peace and quiet of persons who may witness them, or engage in brawling or fighting, or engage in such other conduct as to constitute a breach of the peace or disorderly conduct, or otherwise corrupt the public’s morals.”

Under the best of circumstances, it might be possible to corrupt the morals of someone else—let alone ‘the public?’ And what’s with that part about ‘outraging the sense of public decency?’ Really? In 2022? Who knew that was even a thing?

What exactly constitutes ‘corrupting the public’s morals?’ As you can probably imagine, there is no really clear answer. The engaging in brawling and fighting part is clear enough, thank goodness, but “affecting the peace and quiet of persons who may witness them?” I mean, really? Talk about whacky laws!

5. Whatever you do in Florida, don’t falsely accuse a guy of being ‘baby daddy.’ According to Fl. Sta. 742.108, “Criminal penalties for false statements of paternity.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, any person who knowingly and willfully provides false information to the sheriff’s office, other law enforcement agency, or governmental agency, or under oath regarding the paternity of a child in conjunction with an application for, or the receipt of, public assistance for a dependent child commits a misdemeanor of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083, in addition to remaining subject to any other civil or criminal penalties for perjury or making false statements which are applicable under other provisions of law.”

In case you aren’t exactly well versed in ‘legalese’, that means that not only is someone who wrongfully accuses a man of being the father of a child that is not his, guilty of a 2nd-degree misdemeanor, but they’re also subject to be sued by the wrongfully accused in civil court. Ouch!

6. The next time you go swimming on one of Florida’s 825 miles of beach, you’d do well to heed the weeds and plants you’re likely to encounter while taking a dip. That’s because Fl Sta. 369.20 (7) states: “No person or public agency shall control, eradicate, remove, or otherwise alter any aquatic weeds or plants in waters of the state unless a permit for such activity has been issued by the commission unless the activity or waters are expressly exempted by commission rule.”

That’s right, according to the next paragraph of that statute, you actually need to apply for and receive a license to be able to legally pull, cut, or otherwise damage any of them. Eh…Who knew?

7. Whatever you do, while you’re in Florida, make sure you disable any of those prank call apps that hide your caller ID info. That’s because Fl. Sta. 817.487 paragraphs (2) and (3) declare: “(2) A person may not enter or cause to be entered false information into a telephone caller identification system with the intent to deceive, defraud, or mislead the recipient of a call.

(3) A person may not place a call knowing that false information was entered into the telephone caller identification system with the intent to deceive, defraud, or mislead the recipient of the call.”

Believe it or not, being found guilty of this can either result in a misdemeanor or a felony conviction. Pretty harsh if you ask us.

8. When you get back to your home state, after your incredible Florida vacation, whatever you do, be absolutely sure you don’t tell anyone that any souvenirs you brought back are “From Florida” or “Fresh From Florida.” That’s because Fl. Sta. 571.29 makes it a criminal act to do that without being registered with the Florida Department of Agriculture, thereby making you legally authorized to use either of those terms.

Specifically, the statute explains: “(1) It is unlawful for any person to use, reproduce, or distribute the “Fresh From Florida” or “From Florida” logos or other logos of the Florida Agricultural Promotional Campaign without being registered with the department, or to otherwise violate the provisions of this part or any rules adopted under this part.”

The potential penalties for this one are pretty up in the air, too. Section 3 of the statute provides: “The department may enter an order imposing one or more of the following penalties against any person who violates any of the provisions of this part or any rules adopted under this part:

(a) Issuance of a warning letter.

(b) Imposition of an administrative fine in the Class I category pursuant to s. 570.971 for each violation for a first-time offender. For a second-time offender or a person who is shown to have willfully and intentionally violated this part or any rules adopted under this part, the administrative fine shall be in the Class II category pursuant to s. 570.971 for each violation. The term “each violation” means each incident in which a logo of the Florida Agricultural Promotional Campaign has been used, reproduced, or distributed in any manner inconsistent with this part or the rules adopted under this part.

(c) Revocation or suspension of any registration issued by the department.”

Getting a warning letter doesn’t seem too brutal, but then again, do you really want to take that chance?

9. If you happen to bring your parents, your children and your pets with you while visiting the Sunshine State, it’ll be best to stay aware of the prying eyes of those around you. No, not because of the typical sadists and psychopaths, but because Fl. Sta. 39.208 states that: “The Legislature recognizes that animal cruelty of any kind is a type of interpersonal violence that often co-occurs with child abuse and other forms of family violence, including elder abuse and domestic violence. Early identification of animal cruelty is an important tool in safeguarding children from abuse, abandonment, and neglect; providing needed support to families; and protecting animals.”

In a nutshell, this means that if someone even has an inkling that you’re mistreating Fluffy or Fido and they proceed to call the local animal welfare office to make a complaint, you can virtually guarantee a visit from child protective services as well.

That’s because section 3 of the state declares: “(3) RESPONSIBILITIES OF ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICERS.—Any person who is required to investigate animal cruelty under chapter 828 and who, while acting in his or her professional capacity or within the scope of employment, knows or has reasonable cause to suspect that a child is abused, abandoned, or neglected by a parent, legal custodian, caregiver, or other person responsible for the child’s welfare or that a child is in need of supervision and care and does not have a parent, a legal custodian, or a responsible adult relative immediately known and available to provide supervision and care to that child shall immediately report such knowledge or suspicion to the department’s central abuse hotline.”

The Eiffel Tower is looking better all the time.

10. Apparently, also while in Florida, you should take care to never “misuse a public record.” We must admit, this one left us a bit mouth agape. Nevertheless, it’s true. Fl. St. 817.569 declares: “A person who knowingly uses any public record, as defined in s. 119.011, who knowingly uses information obtainable only through such public record, or who knowingly provides false information that becomes part of a public record to facilitate or further the commission of:

a. (1) A misdemeanor of the first degree, commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.

b. (2) A felony, commits a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084.”

The code 119.011 referenced above is fascinating in its own rite. We’re not going to add the text of it here for space considerations but you should definitely click on that link as well as read all of the different ways the Florida Legislature defines all these terms.

The bottom line here is, if you read through the newspaper and see someone’s home is being foreclosed, and then tell anyone else that so and so’s home is being foreclosed, under this statute, you just committed a crime. If you did it in any way that might be construed as being deliberately harmful to the person (like helping another creditor, find them), this could even become a felony and land you in prison. So much for the concept of “see something, say something.”

11. If you decide to sell off any portion of your vacation and head home early (possibly after reading this list), be very mindful of who you sell it to. That’s because Fl. Sta. 559.937 says: “Criminal penalties.—Any person or business that violates this part:

(1) Commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.

(2) Which violation directly or indirectly pertains to an offer to sell, at wholesale or retail, prearranged travel or tourist-related services for individuals or groups directly to any terrorist state and which originate in Florida, commits a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.”

It would probably do you well to remember that anywhere in Florida is a relatively short flight to Gitmo.

12. If you really like it there in Florida and decide to stay, you would do well to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth on any applications you fill out, whether they are for housing, to buy a car, or yes, even an employment application. Why? You might ask. After all, who hasn’t occasionally embellished a little on a job application?

You best exercise caution. Fl. Sta. 397.4075 says: “It is a felony of the third degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083, for any person willfully, knowingly, or intentionally to:

(1) Inaccurately disclose by false statement, misrepresentation, impersonation, or other fraudulent means, or fail to disclose, in any application for licensure or voluntary or paid employment, any fact which is material in making a determination as to the person’s qualifications to be an owner, a director, a volunteer, or other personnel of a service provider;

(2) Operate or attempt to operate as a service provider with personnel who are in noncompliance with the minimum standards contained in this chapter; or

(3) Use or release any criminal or juvenile information obtained under this chapter for any purpose other than background checks of personnel for employment.”

Man, if they knew about that time….

13. This next one we like to call the “Ferris Bueller Law.” That’s right, they’ll be none of that nonsense in the Sunshine State. Not only would Ferris be looking at suspension and possibly expulsion for his repeated unexcused absences, but, according to Fl. Sta. 1003.27 “Each public school principal or the principal’s designee shall notify the district school board of each minor student under its jurisdiction who accumulates 15 unexcused absences in a period of 90 calendar days. The district school superintendent must provide the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles the legal name, sex, date of birth, and social security number of each minor student who has been reported under this paragraph and who fails to otherwise satisfy the requirements of s. 322.091. The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles may not issue a driver's license or learner’s driver's license to, and shall suspend any previously issued driver's license or learner’s driver's license of, any such minor student, pursuant to the provisions of s. 322.091.”

We can think of many a childhood that would have been decimated by this law, though actual names are being withheld to protect the innocent—and the guilty (gulp).

14. Most civilized people agree that animal fighting is just plain wrong. We know all about the escapades of former NFL star Michael Vick, and most of us have heard about or seen on television, scenes of notoriously brutal ‘cock fights.’ But Florida’s law on the subject, we think, really takes it to the next level.

That’s right, Fl. Sta. 828.122 not only makes dog fighting and cock fighting illegal, but….well…maybe it would just be better to let you read the statute for yourself. In relevant part, what we’ve dubbed as the “Yogi vs Boo Boo Law” reads: ““Animal fighting” means fighting between roosters or other birds or between dogs, bears, or other animals.”

Really? Bears? Have you ever heard of anyone being arrested or charged with illegally fighting bears—other than the Chicago football variety?

In the traditional sense, as with dogs and roosters, there are no reported cases of anyone anywhere illegally fighting bears against one another (we know because we checked, double-checked, and even triple-checked). We were extremely methodical in our search for two primary reasons--because we have no lives, hence, nothing better to do, and because we really wanted to know.

Bear fighting is not to be confused with human vs bear - wrestling, which has a long and ominous history all across the world, but we found no evidence of anyone having ever sold admission or took wagers on the outcome of a bear-on-bear brawl to the death as is the case with dogs and roosters. Be that as it may, we cannot deny the commercial viability of such an enterprise should anyone ever endeavor to do it. In truth, we can think of many people (no show of hands) who would pay admission to watch such a spectacle if there ever was one.

15. As previously mentioned, should you happen to bring the little ones with you to Florida, special care will need to be taken should the need arise to discipline them openly and in a public forum. That’s because Fl. Sta. 827.03 declares: ““Aggravated child abuse” occurs when a person:

Commits aggravated battery on a child;

2. Willfully tortures, maliciously punishes, or willfully and unlawfully cages a child; or

3. Knowingly or willfully abuses a child and in so doing causes great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement to the child.

(b) “Child abuse” means:

1. Intentional infliction of physical or mental injury upon a child;

2. An intentional act that could reasonably be expected to result in physical or mental injury to a child; or

3. Active encouragement of any person to commit an act that results or could reasonably be expected to result in physical or mental injury to a child.”

Heck, under that extremely loose definition of ‘mental injury’ we can imagine children the world over claiming ‘mental injury’ because a parent confiscated their smartphone, or imposed a social media of TikTok blackout for more than a few minutes.

We know of several children (again, no names will be proffered) who would vehemently make the argument of severe mental injury at the loss of their personal communications device. Would a judge agree? Hard to say. But the possibility alone we find terrifying.

16. That brings us to our final crazy Florida Law. We knew since it was the last one, it had to be a good one. Again, it has to do with folks who are just loving the idea of taking a nice long dip in the pool after a hot hard day of last-minute Christmas shopping. So much so that they are thinking of permanently relocating to the Sunshine State and possibly opening up a business there—perhaps in hospitality.

You might want to reconsider. That’s because Fl. Sta. 893.138 reads: “Local administrative action to abate certain activities declared public nuisances.—

(1) It is the intent of this section to promote, protect, and improve the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of the counties and municipalities of this state by authorizing the creation of administrative boards with the authority to impose administrative fines and other noncriminal penalties in order to provide an equitable, expeditious, effective, and inexpensive method of enforcing ordinances in counties and municipalities under circumstances when a pending or repeated violation continues to exist.

(2) Any place or premises that has been used:

(a) On more than two occasions within a 6-month period, as the site of a violation of s. 796.07;

(b) On more than two occasions within a 6-month period, as the site of the unlawful sale, delivery, manufacture, or cultivation of any controlled substance;

(c) On one occasion as the site of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance, where such possession constitutes a felony and that has been previously used on more than one occasion as the site of the unlawful sale, delivery, manufacture, or cultivation of any controlled substance;

(d) By a criminal gang for the purpose of conducting criminal gang activity as defined by s. 874.03;

(e) On more than two occasions within a 6-month period, as the site of a violation of s. 812.019 relating to dealing in stolen property;

(f) On two or more occasions within a 6-month period, as the site of a violation of chapter 499; or

(g) On more than two occasions within a 6-month period, as the site of a violation of any combination of the following:

1. Section 782.04, relating to murder;

2. Section 782.051, relating to attempted felony murder;

3. Section 784.045(1)(a)2., relating to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; or

4. Section 784.021(1)(a), relating to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill,

may be declared to be a public nuisance, and such nuisance may be abated pursuant to the procedures provided in this section.”

What does all that really mean, you might ask? Basically, this means that any municipality within the state can form up an ‘administrative oversight committee’ (basically a posse of folks in nice clothes), who can legally determine with full authority that if more than a couple of bad things have occurred at or around your business within a 6-month period, they can effectively shut you down and but you out of business by declaring your business a public nuisance. What’s even scarier is that this is a real law on the books in many states and they use this to shut businesses down.

Sure, we can see the potential good this kind of law could do if used properly and responsibly. But we can also see how it could be really abused and used as a weapon against local business owners some tight group of people in town just don’t care for—basically a corporate lynch mob.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our “16 Of the Sunshine State’s Silliest Statutes” and wish to bring you even more soon!