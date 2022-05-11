An Analysis of Bibb Co.'s Lawsuit Against The Bridgeview Inn

Can the Bibb County Superior Court "...prohibit the motel owners and management from continuing to allow a nuisance"?

The Bridgeview In on Harrison Ave, Macon Photo by author Kurt Dillon

At first glance, the filing of this lawsuit makes it look like Bibb county officials, and the City of Macon--specifically, Mayor Lester Miller-- are finally taking proactive steps to reduce the rampant seedy criminal activity that has plagued this part of West Macon for years. Investigative Reporter Kurt Dillon, reports.

As a trained investigative reporter, while I applaud the effort, my journalistic nose insists that I ask, why now? Why all of a sudden?

Then, a possibility occurred to me: could this have something to do with the new amphitheater being built just down the street?

A few weeks ago, I published an article right here on NewsBreak about the impending construction of the new amphitheater, currently under construction on the property of the Macon Mall. Before writing that article:

Mixed Feelings Among Macon Residents As Amphitheater Construction Progresses--Still No Projected Completion Date

I attended a townhall style meeting at the mall, where Mayor Miller and several others on the City and County planning boards were in attendance. One of the questions that has been reoccurring since this amphitheater plan was introduced and funded has been the safety and the condition of the area immediately surrounding the mall.

If this is in fact a strongly rooted effort by the city and county authorities to improve the area by cracking down on these crime-infested vice magnet motels, this is a good thing. The problem is that civil courts, such as the one this new lawsuit was filed in, are inherently impotent as far as the enforcing of their edicts.

Sure, they can impose fines, and we can be sure they will be heavy ones. They can sanction the property owner and the management and make it difficult for them to buy or lease any other properties in the county--by the way, how's that plan working in Russia? They can also remove any city or county-level tax breaks that the establishment might have been enjoying under its current lease/property tax agreements.

The punitive penalties mentioned above, would no doubt financially hurt the owner(s) of the Bridgeview Inn & Suites. Any possible penalties imposed against the management of the facility in question at 600 Harrison Rd., however, are somewhat more ominous and tentative.

Whatever actions the powers that be have decided to take to begin the process of 'cleaning up' West Macon around the area of the old Macon Mall, is unquestionably a good start. However, civil lawsuits against shady business proprietors and their managers are probably not going to be enough.

Further, while there is undoubtedly a substantial criminal element inhabiting the throng of seedy motels in the vicinity of Eisenhower Parkway and I-475 in West Macon, there are also more than a few decent human beings who call that area home--many living in those very same seedy motels--and whose only crime is being poor and not having anywhere else to go.