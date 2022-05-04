Beware Of A New Facebook Scam

Just in the past week, our journalists have encountered this new scam 14 times!

A Screenshot of a Facebook Messenger message between a scammer and one of our reporters. Screen Shot taken by The Veracity Report

The scam targets men of all ages, but so far, only men that we've seen. That's because the scammers always pose as stunningly beautiful Chinese women.

They begin by sending a simple, unassuming friend request, and if you accept, they promptly send an introductory 'hello' message through Messenger.

The UNSUB (unidentified subject) then engages in some common banal pleasantries. After which, they will ask if you have WhatsApp. this is because it is easy to send money through WhatsApp as well as to communicate far more freely. We always tell them we don't. It lets them know right off that they're going to have to put in some work if they really want to rob us.

Eventually, the conversation will always come around to what you do for a living and what your hobbies are. No matter what you do or say, they will always respond with how they work in some sort of import/export or international sales business, and how they are so excited about trading in cryptocurrency.

In the screenshot that is the primary photo of this article, this scammer tells one of our people that they are so excited they need to check their EKG. (keep in mind this is supposed to be a relatively young Chinese girl--not to mention-- who just so happens to have an EKG lying around?) However, instead of sending an image of an EKG, this scammer sends an image of a Global Market Cap Cryptocurrency snapshot spanning a few years....notice it also shows huge gains beginning in the middle of 2020, and continuing to rise through the first part of 2022.

A screenshot of a Facebook messenger conversation Screen Shot taken by The Veracity Report

In this screenshot from a few days ago, this scammer broaches the subject of investing in cryptocurrencies in a more round-about way, but the goal is still the same.

That goal is to use the allure of what their victims believe is beauty, along with the sweet promise of high investment returns to convince the mark to send them money to invest or to invest with them directly.

This scam is different from the typical old Nigerian scams where the scammers pretend to be in some kind of distress or duress. Here, it's exactly the opposite. These scammers profiles show lavish lifestyles, expensive clothes and subtly seductive poses of women whose images they simply commandeered off of the internet somewhere.

If you take the initiative to look up any of these profiles on Facebook for yourself, you'll see very deliberately set up criteria devised to thwart the skeptical observations of people who feel like there might be something not so kosher about the beautiful young Chinese woman talking to them about cryptocurrency trading and investing.

First, most 'short scam' artists on Facebook work off of volume creating new and disposable profiles every day. When you scroll their timelines, they don't go back more than a week or so. They also all have a very small number of friends and never more than a handful of posts in their entire history.

These scammers work on the long-con. They aren't trying to convince you to send them $50 or $100. These scammers are willing to take their time and establish a rapport with you. They want to become your friend so that you will be far less hesitant to 'invest' with them down the road.

So they spend some time setting up these profiles to look a little more like there have been real people using them for some time. Of course, they never really go back very far, for obvious reasons. In the case of this one calling themselves 'Lisa Harris' this profile was created in August of '21, and the profile shows several pictures of this girl in very opulent poses in front of everything from solid marble tables to a pearlized Rolls Royce. All strategically placed to give unsuspecting or otherwise oblivious men the idea that this gorgeous woman is swimming in riches and would have no reason to want to rip him off for a few measly thousands.

That's when they have you.

For time and space constraints, we aren't sharing all the scammers' profiles we've interacted with over the past couple of weeks. Suffice it to say, they all use exactly the same MO. So please be cautious if you are approached online by one of these attractive Chinese female personas looking to get to know you better out of the blue.

Chances are, 'she's' really a 429 lb., pock-faced, 30-year-old guy named Eugene living in his mother's basement in suburban Des Moines who's chatting with you in-between "Black Ops" missions on X-Box.