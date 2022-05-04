Federal Judge Opinion: Leaking The Supreme Court Draft Will Backfire on Dems During Midterms

A Liberal Elected Federal Judge, speaking with us on condition of anonymity, believes the ploy to use SCOTUS against the GOP in November will backfire 'mightily.'

A Full Court Photo of SCOTUS Supremecourt.gov

Speaking under the condition that we do not name her, a prominent, democratically elected Federal Judge in the Macon Circuit Court told journalist Kurt Dillon today:

This has never been done before. Sure, the temptation has been there in the past, to induce interns and clerks and such to leak unofficial draft documents as the various justices go through the process of refining them before officially releasing an opinion. But nobody's ever actually done it.

I can't imagine what they were thinking. If they had any chance to come out ahead in the midterms, they pretty much just nixed it.

When asked what she thought might result from Chief Justice John Roberts ordering a full investigation of the leak, Her Honor said:

I really think he's going to get to the bottom of it and the responsible parties are going to be dealt with very severely. This kind of thing just can't be allowed to happen. If it is, it will set a dangerous precedent and we will see more treachery like this in the future. The only chance to prevent this kind of thing from ever happening again is to make an example out of all parties involved, either actively or passively.

Dillon then asked Her Honor:

As a Judge, as a woman, and as a democrat, not necessarily in any specific order, how do you personally feel about the High Court's decision to basically nullify Roe v Wade?

She responded:

I was an intelligent and independent woman before I was either a democrat or a judge. I understand why women want to have control over their bodies and over their lives, I really do. But as a devout woman of faith, my own personal belief is that the life of the unborn child, a completely defenseless life, needs to be protected once it exists at all costs.

And I believe that the right of that defenseless child to live, supercedes the right of that woman to have control over her body.

She went on to say:

Protecting the rights and safety of people who can't defend themselves is a big part of the reason I became a judge in the first place, and doing it on a national scale is what convinced me that taking the appointment to the federal bench was the right thing to do.

Obviously, this investigation is still in its infancy. There will no doubt be a slew of details and information that comes to light over the days and weeks ahead leading up to primaries and the midterm elections themselves in November; not to mention the key Gubernatorial races in several states, including, of course, right here in Georgia.