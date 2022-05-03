A Seasoned Newsman's Opinion: Bogus Reporting is Rampant

A reporter is delivering a story in front of a gathered crowdPhoto by Freddy Kearney on Unsplash

As a career award-winning journalist for the past 29 years, I am increasingly disheartened every time I turn on a television news broadcast. False information and personal opinions are spewed everywhere. What's worse, they are being presented as if they were facts constantly. In contrast, facts are rarely provided to support those opinions and when they are, they are most often only half-truths, drastically taken out of context.

When I was young (yes I'm going to date myself a bit now) there were literally only 3 channels to watch on TV. There were no computers, hence no internet and ‘Handheld tech’ in the 1970s meant you were cool enough to own a Slinky.

If you just asked yourself ‘What in the world is a Slinky?’, you really need to stop reading and Google it. I’m serious. Right now — I’ll wait.

In those days, news anchors were a very big part of our daily lives. The word influential doesn’t even begin to describe the level of trust and respect these people had.

My professional role model growing up was the anchor of the CBS Evening News, Walter Cronkite. His no-nonsense style of reporting the facts along with his meticulously metered voice was hypnotic to me as a youth. He is the reason I decided at a very young age that I was going to be a journalist one day if it was the last thing I did.

More important than his effect on me personally however was the integrity with which he wore the fame and notoriety he received. Never afraid to show emotion on the air, I believe to this day that he embodied every attribute that a journalist should portray.

The following link is to a now-famous 2-minute video of Cronkite at his best. But this particular clip is special when talking about Cronkite for another reason that isn’t overtly apparent unless you are a little more familiar with Cronkite's back story as I am.

Walter Cronkite Announces The Shooting of JFK

That is, Cronkite was not, in any way, a supporter of President Kennedy. Now, almost 60 years later, the political ideology of a single man might not immediately seem important, I grant you.

However, when we take into account that in this video, Cronkite struggled to keep from openly weeping while reporting the story — the story of the unexpected death of a man he had no particular love for as a president -- we see that this reporter didn't let himself get mired in the politics of the man, or dominated by his own political agenda. In that emotion, we also see that his love for country and humanity far outweighed his disdain for the slain man’s policies and personal habits.

In today’s world, I challenge, we would never see this happen. Broadcast journalists the world over use every opportunity they can find to insert their personal political platforms, agendas, and other biases into their reporting.

That’s not media -- it's not news -- that’s propaganda. When fact and truth are replaced with colorfully bloviated hyperbole and opinions which only vaguely skirt the fringe of verisimilitude, the integrity and validity of the results are patently worthless.

Just like in the realm of education, educators and reporters alike should work diligently to disseminate the facts in ways that will help the rest of us, their students, to understand and retain those facts. They should constantly strive to find new ways to express those facts to us in intriguing new ways without compromising accuracy. However, they should never tell us what to think or inject their personal politics or opinions into any lecture or broadcast.

That's what it is to be a journalist -- particularly an investigative journalist.

What do you think about the nature of broadcast media in America today?

