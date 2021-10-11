Seattle, WA

Seattle Police Union Still Resisting Vaccine Mandate, 32% Haven’t Submitted Proof of Vaccination

The Urbanist

By Doug Trumm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LcI8_0cO8QbBv00
In May 2020, police gathered in large numbers to ensure a Chinatown encampment was swept and cleared in rapid fashion.(Photo by Enrico Doan)

Every major public sector union has cut a deal with the City of Seattle to implement the Mayor’s Covid vaccine mandate, but the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) is the odd one out. SPOG continues to fight the mandate, and its vaccination rate continues to lag.

Mayor Jenny Durkan’s vaccine mandate is set to go into place on October 18th, and proof of vaccination was due by October 5th. That means it’s too late for an officer to begin their two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and have full immunity in time to be compliant for the deadline — though beginning their immunization may buy them some leniency. Employees could meet the deadline with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot if they act fast.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported Wednesday that 292 sworn officers have yet to submit their proof of vaccination. Furthermore, an additional 111 officers have filed for an exemption from the vaccine mandate, Publicola’s Erica Barnett wrote. In sum, 38% of police operations staff are unvaccinated in a county where “19% of eligible King County residents have not completed their vaccine series as of Oct. 4, according to Public Health Seattle & King County,” KUOW reported Tuesday.

Some proof of vaccination paperwork continues to trickle in after the October 5th deadline. The Mayor’s Office reported 242 sworn officers had yet to submit their paperwork at week's end. 734 sworn officers had confirmed they are vaccinated, and 100 sworn officers continue to seek an exemption. That puts the unvaccinated rate among sworn officers at 32% if all those who have submitted proof aren’t vaccinated.

“Prior to October 18, it is premature to assume that people who have not submitted a vaccine verification form are also not vaccinated,” Mayoral spokesperson Anthony Derrick said in an email. “We anticipate that a good number of people will continue to submit their vaccine verification forms as they either become fully vaccinated, or simply remember to do so.”

Compliance appears to be higher among SPD’s non-sworn civilian staff with 262 confirming vaccination, six seeking exemption, and seven yet to submit their required paperwork, the Mayor’s office reported. While the police guild has framed the mandate as unfair, it does seem to be driving up the vaccination rate at SPD even if some resisters remain.

Mayor Durkan had been hesitant to specify consequences that police officers would face for failing to comply with the mandate. She declined to specify if firings would occur when Q13’s Brandi Kruse asked last month. That position has gotten more tenuous as it’s become clear hundreds of officers likely will not voluntarily comply with the mandate by the deadline, as she hoped. Today the Mayor did broach the subject of terminations in an interview with KUOW’s Katie Campbell.

“All city employees on the front lines will be vaccinated,” Durkan told KUOW. “If there is a valid religious or medical exemption, then we have an obligation to determine whether we can accommodate them with other jobs that will not put them in that position where they could expose others. And if we can’t, then they will not be able to continue in their employment.”

Facing a high rate of attrition at SPD, Mayor Durkan has also proposed hiring 125 additional officers for a net gain of 35 sworn officers in her 2022 budget proposal. The Mayor is targeting an average officer count of 1,230 next year. To argue for hiring more officers, Durkan has contended this would drive down violent crime, significantly lower response times, and solve more murders — although the data does not support a causal relationship between officer head count and curbing violent crime, let alone a correlation.

“You’ve talked to us before about your efforts to get new officers onboard, retain the officers we have, but if you have officers saying they disagree with the mandate for whatever reason and you can’t afford to lose more officers, that seems like they have the upperhand,” Campbell pressed the Mayor in a follow-up question.

“Look I truly believe that most individuals presented with the opportunity to do something that will keep them safe, their coworkers safe, and their community safe — and continue to do a job they want do — will make that choice” the Mayor responded. “[T]hey know what is required for them to maintain the job they have. If they make the decision not do it, that’s their individual choice.”

Those officers who successfully win a medical or religious exemption would not be able to serve on patrol and would need to be switched to desk duty or some other non-frontline service given the Mayor’s directive. SPOG’s failure to reach a deal with the City to implement the mandate will also deprive officers of benefit guarantees that other unions won, which are quite generous.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Campbell reported, the tentative agreements the City made with the other unions included:

  • Establish processes for vaccination confirmation, exemptions, accommodations and employee separation.
  • City employees will receive 40 hours of Covid supplementary leave for pandemic reasons. Employees who have proved they will be fully vaccinated by the October 18 deadline will get another 40 hours, adding up to a total of 80 hours of paid time for Covid-related needs.
  • Employees who prove they will be fully vaccinated by October 18 will receive an additional eight hours of paid time off. The deadline to show proof is October 5.
  • Frontline workers on staff after Aug. 1, 2021 and performing in-person work could get a one-time payment of up to $1,750.
  • “Additional flexibility” for employees to choose to telework through Jan. 19, 2022.

Employee churn at SPD could become even more pronounced following a 18-month stretch where SPD reported saw more than 300 officers leave or retire. If most of the 242 officers who failed to show proof of vaccination end up being terminated the Mayor’s hopes of increasing head count by 35 sworn officers next year could be dashed.

SPOG’s negotiating tactic appears to be spread fears about a shrinking police force rather than message to officers to get vaccinated and accept a deal that would boost incentives for vaccinated officers.

“If we lose even 50 officers, the community’s 911 response will be drastically impacted,” SPOG President Mike Solan told KIRO 7. “We’re fighting for jobs. And if that’s extending the deadline, if it’s getting an accommodation for masking and testing, absolutely.”

SPOG scheduled further negotiations with the City on Thursday and said it hoped to reach a solution soon, KIRO reported. Solan was elected as a hardline alternative to a more moderate predecessor and has made “holding the line” a signature motto. SPOG claims 88% of union members are vaccinated, but that lack of submitted proof calls the claim into doubt.

A further obstacle in reaching an agreement emerged when the City's chief labor negotiator with SPOG left his post, which leaves the City shorthanded, Paul Kiefer reported. The vaccine mandate could end up in arbitration and the new chief negotiator (whoever that ends up being) will have to take on the role of representing the City in court, Kiefer said.

Some police accountability and abolitionist activists have welcomed terminations, arguing their officers weren’t taking their oath to protect and serve seriously if they wouldn’t get vaccinated to reduce the spread of a deadly pandemic that stubbornly continues to rage into its 19th month. It may not be defund activists that take the next bite out of SPD’s budget, but a self-inflicted wound of officers resisting the mandate and shrinking the agencies numbers of their own accord.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 44

Published by

The Urbanist is a Seattle-based online publication seeking to examine and influence urban policies. We believe that cities provide unique opportunities for addressing the most difficult problems we face. Our website serves as a resource for sharing ideas, creating community, and improving the places we live.

Seattle, WA
793 followers

More from The Urbanist

Seattle, WA

Seattle Times Rescinds Kathy Lambert Endorsement Over Racist Mailer

On October 6th, news spread of Kathy Lambert's racist attack mailer against her opponent Sarah Perry.(Image by Lambert campaign, photo courtesy of Kirkland Reporter) The King County Council could get a shakeup this election, and those odds went up last week as Republican incumbent Kathy Lambert lost her Seattle Times endorsement after sending out a racist mailer. The ad depicted her opponent, Sarah Perry, as a marionette doll controlled on puppet strings by County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, the only Black member on County Council. Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant are also pictured at the puppet-master level.

Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

It’s Official: Northgate Link Light Rail Is Open

Sound Transit welcomes all to the newly extended "1 Line" at Northgate Station.(Credit: The Urbanist) At 4:51am Saturday morning, the Northgate Link extension officially opened to the public. Many riders were in attendance for the occasion rising to cheers, whistles, and claps as the 1 Line welcomed them aboard and visited its three new stations. Families, neighbors, and transit enthusiasts filled platforms, but the train cars generally had seating freely available, so it wasn’t packed by any means, not that you’d expect that Covid or not for such an early opening.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Mayor’s Budget Proposes Adding 35 Cops, Skimps Elsewhere

Mayor Durkan delivered her budget speech via pre-recorded video in 2020, citing the Covid risk. She is doing the same in 2021.(City of Seattle) Mayor Jenny Durkan released her budget Monday and sent Deputy Mayor Shefali Ranganathan to deliver brief remarks on the proposal to the Seattle City Council. In brief, the budget funds more cops, but skimps elsewhere — casting aside lofty rhetoric about “the urgent need to scale the resources to shelter our unsheltered neighbors,” making “record investments in undoing generational harm that we’ve seen through institutional racism,” and the importance of “promoting equity and investments in tackling climate change” delivered by Ranganathan in her remarks.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

New Seattle Legislation Advances Renter Protections Against Economic Eviction

On Monday the Seattle City Council voted in favor increasing protections against economic evictions.City of Seattle. On Monday, the Seattle City Council had a busy — and consequential — day of voting on council bills related to renters’ rights in the face of steep rent increases. The Council also voted on an ordinance related to density bonuses for religious institutions building affordable housing. By the end of the session, the Council voted to pass all three pieces of legislation, although not without some discussion and last minute hashing out of details. All councilmembers were present for the votes with the exception of Debra Juarez (District 5) who was absent.

Read full story
4 comments
Bellevue, WA

Amazon Kicks in $7.5 Million for the Eastrail Recreational Trail

Sketch of what the Eastrail trestle segment might look like when complete with the Bellevue skyline in the distance.(Credit: King County) Tech giant Amazon is partnering with King County to fund completion of the Wilburton and Wilburton Trestle trail segments in Bellevue, contributing $7.5 million to the projects. The trail segments stretch from the NE 8th Street Eastrail overcrossing to the I-405 Eastrail crossing. Collectively, the trail segments are a key part of the Eastrail program because they will tie central and southern portions of the trail together. When all is said and done, the Eastrail is slated to offer 43 miles of continuous trail from Renton to the Snohomish County line.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seattleites Support a New Funding Measure to Expand Light Rail, Poll Finds

The Sound Transit expansion is bringing light rail to Northgate in early October 2021.(Credit: Sound Transit) This summer in the lead up to decision-making on whether or not to delay projects promised in the Sound Transit 3 measure, the Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI) released results from a poll conducted by Change Research Institute. Their data showed 71% of polled Seattle voters expressed support for a new transit funding measure to avoid ST3 delays. Fortunately, the Sound Transit board voted for a hybrid realignment plan that avoids the most substantial delays, keeping promises made to area residents largely intact.

Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Council Rejects Pedersen’s Push for SPD Retention and Hiring Bonuses

Police barricade during a June 3rd Defund SPD March at Seattle City Hall.(Photo by Doug Trumm) The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has a $15 million budget surplus resulting from a high rate of officer attrition over the past two years. With Mayor Jenny Durkan’s backing, Councilmember Alex Pedersen (District 4) introduced an amendment to the mid-year budget update that would have allocated $3 million of the surplus toward an officer retention program and $15,000 hiring bonuses for transfers from other police departments. The amendment was rejected by the council, 7-2, with only Debra Juarez (District 5) voting in support in addition to Pedersen.

Read full story
4 comments
Seattle, WA

Streetcars Can Thrive in Seattle with Simple Improvements

First Hill Streetcar with Smith Tower in the background.(Credit: Doug Trumm) Line extensions into neighborhoods like Belltown and the Central District are part of a set of solutions that would improve Seattle’s streetcars.

Read full story
Burien, WA

EcoTHRIVE to Pilot New Model of Affordable Housing in Burien

Is it possible to create deeply affordable housing for people making less than 30% of area median income (AMI) without relying on ongoing public subsidies? Nonprofit EcoTHRIVE believes so, and they are seeking to acquire land in Burien to test out their hypothesis. If all goes well, the result will be the transformation of an oversized single-family lot into a “resilient village” of tiny houses owned by residents through a limited equity cooperative.

Read full story
9 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle On Pace to Record Highest Number of Traffic Fatalities Since 2006

In 2021, Seattle could see the largest number of traffic fatalities in 15 years, according to new data from SDOT.Ryan Packer. Seattle is on track to see a huge increase in the number of people killed by traffic violence on its streets in 2021. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) Vision Zero team broke the news to the Levy to Move Seattle Oversight Committee Tuesday evening. So far this year, 21 people have died in crashes due to the shortcomings of our transportation system. Based on the trends identified in the presentation, Seattle could see 35 people lose their lives by December 31st.

Read full story
7 comments
Washington State

Appeal Denied: Compassion Seattle’s Charter Amendment is Dead

CA 29 is over, but the debate over how to end homelessness is not. A three-judge panel from the Washington State Court of Appeals has declined a stay request from the campaign for “Compassion Seattle” City Charter Amendment 29 (CA29) that would have blocked King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer’s order to remove CA29 from the November ballot.

Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

Durkan Text Scandal Whistleblowers Sue City for Retaliation

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced she wasn't running for reelection in December 2020, but boasted she would win if she did. She has since been embroiled in a scandal over destroying public records. (Photo via Mayor's office)

Read full story
16 comments
Ruston, WA

Pierce Transit Restores and Expands Microtransit Service ‘Runner’ to Ruston and Tideflats

Pierce Transit Runner van in motion. (Pierce Transit) Pierce Transit has restored its on-demand microtransit service “Runner” to the Ruston area and added a new zone in the Tideflats. The two zones essentially cover much of Downtown Tacoma, Ruston, areas near Ruston Way/Schuster Pkwy, and the industrial tideflats of Tacoma. Pierce Transit also operates a similar service to the military bases called “JBLM Runner”.

Read full story
King County, WA

Metro Increasing Security Officers at Transit Facilities and on Buses

Fare enforcement officers were clapping down on fare evaders in fall 2019. (Photo by Doug Trumm) King County Metro has announced plans to increase security onboard buses and at transit facilities this fall. The agency is bringing on dozens of new transit security officers (TSOs) in an effort aimed at enhancing safety and security across the transit system.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

All Aboard Washington Releases New Passenger Rail Vision Map

Rail advocates All Aboard Washington (AAWA) have published a new 2021 Vision Map illustrating their hopes for rail expansion in Washington State and beyond. (Credit: Avgeek Joe)

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Seattle’s Neighborhood Recovery Fund Open for Proposals

A pavement to parks project completed in Little Saigon represents an example of one type of project the Seattle Office of Economic Development is seeking to support through its Neighborhood Recovery Fund. (Credit: Seattle Department of Transportation)

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Dramatic Changes Demand New Comprehensive Plan Priorities, Says Seattle Planning Commission

The Seattle Planning Commission, a volunteer advisory board who serve as stewards of Seattle's comprehensive plan, have issued their recommendations for updating the plan to meet the city's needs. (Credit: Maëlick, Creative Commons)

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Regular Night Markets Are a Natural Addition to Seattle

The Richmond Night Market is a popular fixture in British Columbia's Lower Mainland. (Photo courtesy of Visit Richmond) With over a year of Stay Healthy Streets and Café Streets, Seattleites have become accustomed and even approving of the pedestrianization and expanded use of our streets. But Seattle can go farther to create even more vibrant pedestrian environments, and regular night markets should be one route for street use expansion. Popular in East Asia and Southeast Asia, night markets are often street markets that open or remain open in the later hours of the day. These markets aren’t limited to streets; they inhabit a mix of parks, public squares, parking lots, cavernous indoor spaces, and anywhere else people can gather, shop, walk, and dine. Nighttime street markets would be an intuitive evolution of the city’s usage of our streets and public spaces, as they would be similar to farmers markets with hours that stretch into the night, and with a stronger emphasis on eateries.

Read full story
9 comments
Seattle, WA

Affordable Housing Push Gaining Support as Housing Prices Skyrocket

The Plaza Roberto Maestas in Beacon Hill is an example of social housing. (Photo by Doug Trumm) Policymakers get ahead of themselves sometimes, especially when it comes to the complicated world of housing policy. How often do we stop and ask if our system can produce the results we seek — things like stability, affordability, quality, equitable access, and narrowing the racial wealth gap? Will tinkering work or do we need to overhaul the whole system? A cold look at the facts raises some real questions about the viability of our current system, and increasingly progressive leaders are talking about major interventions in the housing market.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy