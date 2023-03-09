Proposed Mass. bill would allow parents to use campaign funds for childcare

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fk4pk_0lCbkakn00
The Massachusetts State House is pictured on Feb. 11, 2022.Photo byKatrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily

By Carly Cohen

A bill that would allow parents running for public office to use campaign funds for childcare was recently introduced by Massachusetts State Senator Patricia Jehlen, who represents Medford, Somerville, Cambridge and Winchester. 

If enacted, the bill would amend Massachusetts law to allow candidates running for non-federal office seats to use campaign funds to pay for childcare, bringing the commonwealth in line with 29 other states which allow the same. While the bill has been passed by the Massachusetts Senate several times, it has never made it to the top of the legislative agenda until now.

When asked why she supported this bill, Jehlen shared a story of a constituent from Somerville who fundraised with the intention of having enough money to pay for childcare while she canvassed and did other campaigning activities.

“She found out … she could not use campaign funds for that, and she didn’t have enough income herself [to] do that,” Jehlen said.

Jehlen pointed out the inconsistencies in campaign finance law.

“People are allowed to use campaign funds to rent cars, to rent tuxedos, to take each other out to dinner,” she said. “Particularly for women, who are often the caregivers — but [also] for anybody who has kids — [this restriction] can be a barrier.”

Dawne Shand, a Massachusetts state representative, first ran for office when her child was 5 years old.

“People said to me, ‘Have you thought about your daughter?’ and they said ‘Have you asked your husband what he thinks?’” Shand said. “I really think Massachusetts has changed dramatically. It has become a much less conventional place than it was even 15 years ago.”

This bill could help pave the way for more people to run for office by including people who could not afford the costs of childcare in addition to the costs of campaigning, according to Sara Suzuki, a researcher with Tufts’ Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. Suzuki said that the bill could help create a more representational democracy.

“In the United States, even though we want individuals from a lot of diverse backgrounds to seek elected office in order to have a healthy, functioning democracy, the reality is that there are really vast inequities in who gets to run for office,” Suzuki said. “One of the inequities that this Senate bill … addresses is [having] the financial means to get childcare.”

Jehlen recalled being able to have a friend watch her own kids while she knocked on doors for her campaign for school committee, noting how her career might have been altered if she did not have access to childcare.

“I could’ve run, but I wouldn’t have won; I wouldn’t have had time [to campaign].” Jehlen said. “I knocked on doors for about 20 hours a week. … And so, if I had been paying for that now, it’d be significant.”

Suzuki said the bill could not only provide a form of encouragement to run for office, but also help to break down one of many financial barriers that young parents face when running.

“People say that they are extremely concerned about running for office because of the loss of income. … So, anything that can address that in some way is really important,” Suzuki said.

Jehlen said that while there is pushback against the bill, it primarily has to do with people’s  misconceptions around the misuse of campaign spending.

 “Sometimes people who haven’t thought about it a great deal … think that women would take advantage of it and use campaign funds to go out to dinner with their spouse, or just have a nice time,” she said. “All of those things can happen with regular campaign spending. … People imagine that [child care] will be abused, whereas they don’t imagine that any other form of campaign spending would be abused.”

Shand believes the bill would level the playing field, allowing parents to support their children while pursuing their career goals.

“It’s an incredibly time-consuming process to run a competitive campaign,” Shand said. “It can be an incredible burden on the family under the best of circumstances, … so I really advocate for this bill for people with younger children.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Patricia Jehlen# Massachusetts senate# childcare# campaign funds# election

Comments / 6

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
1K followers

More from The Tufts Daily

Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Democrats want major moves on gun safety in 2023

Massachusetts Democrats plan to use the 2023 legislative session to further gun control legislation in the state. The Democrats hold a majority in both the state House and the state Senate. Along with recently elected Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, state legislators and activists have high hopes for a major gun safety package.

Read full story
23 comments
Somerville, MA

City tells Somerville Media Center to relocate by April 30

The City of Somerville is requiring Somerville Media Center to relocate from its current home in Union Square by April 30. Formed in March 1983, SMC produces local radio shows and TV shows as well as youth programs that seek to educate children in the use of media tools to tell their own stories.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Somerville ZBA approves plans for 299 Broadway housing, retail development

Somerville’s Zoning Board of Appeals voted unanimously on Feb. 1 to approve permit requests for a new Winter Hill building complex, representing a major step towards the area’s long-desired revitalization. Located at 299 Broadway, the site of a closed Star Market, the development would consist of two mixed-use buildings, multiple retail spaces and a civic plaza, in addition to a pocket park along Seawall Street.

Read full story
1 comments
Somerville, MA

Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarily

The Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raised $5,000 in three weeks to keep running the Somerville Wire, Editor Jason Pramas announced in a Feb. 2 editorial. The donations of 40 Somervillians allowed the Wire, an online, independent newspaper, to avoid a long-term spring hiatus.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housing

The City of Somerville plans to launch a new consolidated rental waitlist in late 2023 to simplify the application process for reduced-cost housing opportunities as part of the city’s expanding inclusionary housing program.

Read full story
3 comments
Somerville, MA

Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debt

The Somerville City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Jan. 12 calling for the cancellation of Somerville residents’ medical debt. Headed by City Councilors At-Large Willie Burnley Jr. and Charlotte Kelly, the plan details the reappropriation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy medical debt portfolios in bulk for those residents who make up to 400% of the federal poverty rate, or those for whom debt is 5% or more of their annual income.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu delivered her first State of the City Address on Jan. 25 at MGM Music Hall. It is the first State of the City Address held in person in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Medford, MA

Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City Address

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn delivered her 2023 State of the City Address at City Hall on Jan. 25, updating Medford residents on the city’s efforts to increase affordable housing, revitalize the downtown area, and enforce Diversity Equity and Inclusion training for government officials. She was joined by City Council President Nicole Morell, School Committee Vice Chair Jenny Graham and Medford’s first-ever poet laureate, Terry Carter, who opened the event with a poem.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rules

A Somerville homeowner attempting to rent rooms in his house to Tufts students has faced unexpected resistance from the city government on the grounds that his request to house unrelated students is unlawful. The homeowner, who requested that the Daily not identify him by name, has been appealing to the Somerville City Council for months.

Read full story
3 comments
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif Faisal

The Cambridge City Council held a special meeting on Jan. 18 to discuss the protocols of the Cambridge Police Department after police fatally shot Sayed Arif Faisal earlier this month. Faisal was a 20-year-old Cambridge resident and engineering student at UMass Boston.

Read full story
11 comments
Medford, MA

Medford Community Fund announces $230k in grants

Medford’s Community Fund announced on Jan. 6 that it awarded over $230,000 in grants to 25 local nonprofits. “The work being done by these nonprofits is critical to supporting our residents and by providing this funding the awardees will be able to make adjustments and improvements to their operations that will lead to more meaningful and engaging experiences for the community,” Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.

Read full story

Tufts RAs elect to form union in 99–3 vote

A sign directing resident assistants to the voting location is pictured on Dec. 14.Photo by(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Tufts resident assistants voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to form a union. The 99–3 vote, representing a 72% turnout from RAs, established the United Labor of Tufts Residents Assistants under the Local 153 branch of the Office and Professional Employees International Union, a union of over 100,000 workers nationwide.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts announces construction of new residence hall

Boston Avenue, the location for the new residence hall, is pictured on Dec. 5.Photo by(David Kim / The Tufts Daily) Tufts has announced a plan to begin construction on a new residence hall on Boston Avenue next year, with hopes of completing it by fall 2025. The new seven story building will be open to juniors and seniors only and will house 398 Tufts students in apartment-style units.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next year

Davis Square is pictured on Nov. 3, 2021.Photo by(Kiana Vallo / The Tufts Daily) For the first time in the city’s history, Somerville will let its residents decide how to spend a portion of the city budget next year. Mayor Katjana Ballantyne has set aside $1 million of the city’s $293-million fiscal year 2023 budget for participatory budgeting, a method designed to fund small-scale community improvement projects while engaging locals — particularly those from historically marginalized communities — in the political process.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Gov. Baker vetoes funds for education campaign about crisis pregnancy centers

The Massachusetts State House is pictured on Feb. 11.Photo by(Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily) Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed funds for a public education campaign aimed at crisis pregnancy centers, or anti-abortion clinics that pose as authentic medical centers in order to deceive pregnant people into taking their advice, on Nov. 11. The funding had been part of a significant economic development bill passed unanimously by the state House of Representatives and the Senate on Nov. 3, much of which was devoted to supporting access to reproductive care.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregation

Beverly Crockett-Taylor’s 1976 integrated junior high school class is pictured.Photo by(Courtesy Beverly Crockett-Taylor) “Boston made me feel that I didn’t have a chance, and that’s what racism does to you,” Beverly Crockett-Taylor said as a Black woman who grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston amid the tumultuous events preceding and during the desegregation of the Boston public school system that began in 1974.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Boston highways: A bridge or a divide?

A Boston highway intersection is pictured.Photo by(via Wikimedia Commons) In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the interstate highway system into existence — forever changing the country’s built environment and social infrastructure. Wealthy white families could now live in suburbs and commute to cities. While highways bridged suburbs and cities, they built straight through urban communities of color.

Read full story
4 comments
Somerville, MA

Somerville named a leading global city for climate action

A residential street in Somerville is pictured on Dec. 6.Photo by(Lauren Aliotta / The Tufts Daily) Somerville has made the 2022 Carbon Disclosure Project’s cities A-List, an award for leadership on environmental action and transparency. Only 12% of the 1,002 cities evaluated worldwide received this designation based on commitment to long-term climate action plans, fossil fuel emission reduction targets and local climate risk assessments.

Read full story
2 comments
Somerville, MA

Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation project

Stores located along Elm Street in Davis Square are pictured on Nov. 12.Photo by(Elin Shih / The Tufts Daily) Due to its close proximity to campus, Davis Square has been a place for many Tufts students to spend time and enjoy a variety of local businesses in the area. But according to recent local news reports, Scape Development plans to construct a four-story lab building that would displace beloved businesses including When Pigs Fly bakery, McKinnon’s Meat Market, Sligo Pub, Kung Fu Tea, Martsa on Elm Tibetan Cuisine and Dragon Pizza. On Sept. 22, the City of Somerville’s Planning Board officially approved the renovation plan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy