Medford, MA

Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqfuH_0jB3ExFw00
The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life sign outside of Barnum Hall is pictured on Nov. 6.(Samantha Pokorny / The Tufts Daily)

By Wevhu Tokwe

The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life closed its 2022 Solomont Speaker Series on Nov. 9 with a lecture by Sherrilyn Ifill, a preeminent civil rights lawyer. Ifill gave an overview of the state of American democracy and discussed the urgent need to fight for it.

Ifill is the former president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, where she litigated different civil rights causes, including voter suppression and racial discrimination. She taught at the University of Maryland School of Law for 20 years and instituted a series of law clinics that served not only students practicing law, but also facilitated the reentry of ex-offenders. In 2021, she was appointed to President Biden’s commission on the Supreme Court.

Ifill began by sharing her impressions of the work done by Tisch College, noting that it intersects well with her professional work.

“It’s very hard for me to turn down an opportunity to talk about a subject that matters so much to me and that really is my life’s work,” Ifill said. “That’s basically the name of my talk — ‘the fight for democracy.’ ​​So I was thrilled to hear that you all are grappling with and engaging with the issues that I think not only confront us but that we are obligated and compelled to wrestle with at this moment in this country.”

Describing America as a “teenage democracy,” Ifill noted the history of the nation and the qualities that kept it from being truly democratic until recently. In particular, Ifill discussed the fact that many African Americans and other racial minorities were prevented from voting until the passing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965, leaving a significant part of the American population out of its representative government.

“If you have teenagers, or if you were a teenager, you know what it’s like,” Ifill said. “I think we have growing pains … I think we’ve just started to begin this process of trying to be who we claimed we were, but who we really were not prior to 1965.”

Ifill went on to discuss a few contemporary social predicaments that reflect the inadequacy of the nation’s democracy.

“You know your democracy is in trouble because thousands of people are storming your capital and threatening to hang the vice president,” Ifill said, referencing the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol building. “Is it in trouble if the leader of your country will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power?”

She also criticized certain present-day attempts to mend democracy, noting that proponents of a democratic nation should speak with those with whom the current political precedent is failing.

“You have to engage with people who are interacting with the democracy in such a way that it reveals the weaknesses in the foundation,” she said. “So, if I want to know whether democracy is healthy, I don’t talk to the most successful person. I don’t talk to the pundit on television for whom America has worked out.”

Ifill noted that despite working in favor of democracy, activists are often vilified and taken as people with personal missions.

“If we were seen as democracy workers, rather than as [people of] special interests working on their own agenda, the information that we have, from the lens of the communities of people that we represent, would help people understand the ways in which our democracy is deeply flawed,” she said.

Ifill’s book, On the Courthouse Lawn: Confronting the Legacy of Lynching in the 21st Century,” proposes a foundation for conversations on reconciliation and healing from racial trauma. Her upcoming book “Is This America?” is inspired by civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, a former sharecropper based in Mississippi, who was a key figure in the voting rights movement.

“She was permitted to speak [at the 1964 Democratic Convention],” Ifill said.  “And she spoke incredibly powerfully … the rhetorical flourish that she used was ‘Is this America? I question America.’”

Dayna Cunningham, dean of Tisch College, then sat down with Ifill to ask a few more questions about the state of modern democracy. Cunningham posed a question regarding Ifill’s identity as a Black woman and how it has played a role in her work.

“This sensibility of both recognizing that we are a teenage democracy and being excited about the possibilities is another piece of Black sensibility which is Black joy and Black hope,” she asked. “How has that informed your pathway professionally and in your work?”

In response to Dean Cunningham’s question, Ifill discussed an essay she had recently written regarding the impact previous Black leaders have had on her personal experience.

“They were working on this thing day and night, ruining their health, traveling and risking their lives, often,” Ifill said. “These were Black people who risked it all for something they couldn’t even see and that they had no guarantee would work. And that’s so powerful to me.”

Ifill then heard questions from the audience.

One audience member asked Ifill, “[Regarding] the narrative of just sitting around and talking about what’s happening — how do we change that to start putting actionable plans in place?”

In response, Ifill explained the importance of voting and educated voting in a democracy, noting as well the need for Americans to engage directly with both their elected officials and the community around them.

Concluding the discussion, Ifill emphasized how pressing the fight for democracy has become, and the need for all people to participate.

“I hope that we feel this urgency and I hope that we have the courage of the people who came before us who made our lives possible,” she said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sherrilyn Ifill# civil rights# NAACP# Tufts University# democracy

Comments / 0

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
916 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

Tufts foodies: Student cooks and bakers stir up community on campus

It’s no secret that food unites college students together. Whether it be that microwaved cup of oatmeal before your 8 a.m. lab, that post-stats exam instant ramen or your favorite flavor of Lays potato chips as you plow through the 200 pages for your history class, the presence of all sorts of foods keeps college kids going.

Read full story

TCU Senate calls on Tufts to recognize ULTRA

The entrance to Dowling Hall is pictured on Oct. 23.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) The TCU Senate met in Sophia Gordon Hall on Nov. 13. They introduced a resolution calling for the expansion of the American Sign Language Program at Tufts and voted on a resolution calling for Tufts University to voluntarily recognize the Tufts resident assistants’ union, ULTRA.After TCU Historian Julie Baik called attendance, TCU Parliamentarian Zachary Ferretti began the meeting and introduced an abstract for Resolution S. 22-5, tentatively titled “A Resolution Calling on Tufts University to Expand the American Sign Language (ASL) Program and Recognize Its Status as a Language.”

Read full story

On 'Normal People' and literary blockbusters 

The cover of “Normal People” (2018) is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) Since the turn of the century, like every other entertainment industry, the literary publishing world has experienced drastic shifts towards massification. The appearance of mass publication, overexposure to advertisements and the ever-growing power of social media have redefined public preferences on books. Literary blockbusters — books that are “notably expensive, effective, successful, large, or extravagant,” per Merriam-Webster — have risen to prominence, with negative implications for the future of writing and literature.

Read full story

The Art of Good Soup: A souposium on good form

Nevada. Long ‘a’ or short ‘a’? Please get back to us with your phonetic spelling. It’s political. Today we’re gonna have a little chat. We’re cracking up, you guys. And NOT in a funny way. We are sick and tired and flummoxed and fed up with watching you guys lumber about, with no good understanding of what it REALLY means to eat. good. soup.

Read full story

K-Weekly: BTS

(Graphic by Camilla Samuel) Okay, everyone, it’s time to get real. When I first applied to be a columnist for The Tufts Daily Arts section way back in the fall of 2021, I had three big ideas: musicals, books and (obviously) K-pop. When asked to choose one of the three, I immediately knew my decision would be K-pop. I love musicals, but I’ve never been to Broadway. I love books, but I was worried about fitting all my love for even a single book into 500 words.

Read full story

Opinion: The Downfall of Twitter

Elon Musk is pictured.(via Wikipedia Commons) Elon Musk and Twitter have been in a rocky relationship since April, when Musk first agreed to buy Twitter, until October, when he entered Twitter’s headquarters with a sink in his hands. Yeah, let that sink in.

Read full story

Ukraine at War: Kherson — The trauma of the liberated City of Sun

In a note accompanying her order, a client of a Ukrainian publishing company wrote, “I am now in occupied Kherson. I want to pre-order the book. [I am] attaching my address; if by the publication of the book we are still under occupation, I will find someone from the free region and change the address for the delivery.” After Kherson, a city in the southeast region of Ukraine, was liberated last week, the company posted the screenshot of the anonymous note on Facebook. Someone in the comments offered to pay for the book, but they were informed that the woman had already paid for it. Ukrainian publishers are again able to freely send books to Kherson.

Read full story
1 comments
Medford, MA

Strong women’s soccer season stubbed by William Smith in NCAA second round

Huskins Field is pictured on Aug. 28, 2020.(Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily) Following a NESCAC tournament run that came to a close with a double overtime 1–0 loss to No. 8 Amherst in the semifinals, the women’s soccer team was excited to see just how well it could perform in the NCAA tournament. In Saturday’s first-round matchup, the No. 22 Jumbos took down Denison 1–0 in about as comfortable fashion as that score allows, but the squad fell to No. 6 William Smith 1–0 on Sunday despite a valiant effort. Since William Smith was the highest seed in the bracket region, the team hosted in Geneva, N.Y. at Cozzens Field. With the addition of this weekend’s performances, the Jumbos finished the year with an overall record of 11–6–2, a conference record of 4–4–2, a trip to the NESCAC semifinals and a run to the NCAA second round. Yet, the stories of success in the tournament and the season are not fully understood by those numbers.

Read full story

Keeping up with the 617: Reality check

(Graphic by Kayla Drazan) In a year where the NFL is as unpredictable as the New England weather forecast, the New England Patriots continue to prove to this fanbase how a mediocre offense can’t win the “big games.” Sure, the Patriots currently occupy the final playoff spot heading into Week 11, which should shock many NFL pundits; they currently are ranked No. 26 in total yards per game, a statistic that should worry many fans. Although Matt Judon is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate and this defense continues to dominate the gridiron, there remains multiple questions on the offensive side of the ball, particularly with quarterback play.

Read full story
Medford, MA

RA union leads protest on academic quad, calls for university recognition

Resident assistants rally outside Ballou Hall on Nov. 14.(Aaron Gruen / The Tufts Daily) A group of Tufts resident assistants who have collectively organized to form a union — citing no wages, limited benefits and ambiguous contracts among other factors — held a protest on the academic quad on Nov. 14, calling for the university to voluntarily recognize their union. Students gathered outside Packard Hall and then marched to Ballou, where they delivered a petition with 1,000 signatures to university administrators.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Jumbos dominate senior day with massive win over Middlebury, set new school records

The Jumbos won 65–34 against the Panthers at Ellis Oval on Nov. 12.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) The Tufts Jumbos dominated from start to finish on senior day, trouncing the Middlebury Panthers 65–34 in emphatic fashion. In an incredible day, school records were shattered, and the finishing touches were put on a very successful season for Tufts. The Panthers came into the game with a record of 7–1, having only lost to the No. 1 Trinity Bantams. The Jumbos knew they would have a tough task ahead of them if they were going to pull off a win in the final game of the season.

Read full story
Harvard, MA

The Tufts Cannon: A long-standing tradition of student activism

The Tufts cannon is pictured on Feb. 21.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Situated between Goddard Chapel and Ballou Hall is the Tufts Cannon, a reigning symbol of the Tufts community and its deeply rooted traditions. The cannon dates back to 1956 when it was gifted to the university by the city of Medford and the Medford Historical Society. The cannon is a replica of “Old Ironsides,” an original cannon from the USS Constitution.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts appoints Cigdem Talgar for new role as vice provost for education

Ballou Hall is pictured on Oct. 18, 2020.(Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily) Tufts announced the appointment of Cigdem Talgar as the vice provost for education, a new position within the Office of the Provost, in an email to the Tufts community on Nov. 3. Talgar’s official start date is Dec. 1.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in Boston

Ballou Hall is pictured on Oct. 30.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) On Nov. 8, COLOR Magazine and Tufts’ Chief Diversity Office sponsored the 12th annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference. The event was part of Empower Week, a multi-day Boston-based conference focused on empowering professional men of color and leaders in diversity.

Read full story
1 comments

Sex health vending machine arrives to campus

The sex health vending machine is pictured in the Mayer Campus Center on Nov. 6.(Samantha Pokorny / The Tufts Daily) Tufts’ sex health vending machine opened on Oct. 7. Located on the lower level of the Campus Center, the machine is fully stocked with free condoms, lubricant and dental dams, in addition to $15 Plan B.

Read full story
Boston, MA

MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028

An 87 MBTA bus is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) The MBTA released an updated draft of its Bus Network Redesign, part of the Better Bus Project, on Oct. 27. Following the release of the first draft in May, the bus map underwent revisions based on community feedback.

Read full story
1 comments
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts RAs declare intent to form union, ask university for voluntary recognition

20 Professors Row, the former home of the Office of Residential Life and Learning, is pictured on Oct. 22, 2019.(Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily) Tufts Resident Assistants are unionizing following months of planning. In a letter to University President Anthony Monaco and Director of Residential Life and Learning Christina Alch, members of United Labor of Tufts Resident Assistants said that over 80% of the RAs have signed union authorization cards, declaring their intent to form a union and requesting that the university voluntarily recognize it.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4

Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) This election day, Massachusetts voters will determine the fate of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. On Nov. 8, Question 4 will ask voters to either accept or reject the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law passed in June which would allow undocumented Massachussetts residents to apply for driver’s licenses, effective July 2023.

Read full story
15 comments
Medford, MA

Open dialogues: Conservatism at Tufts

Eitan Hersh, Mark Lannigan, Andrew Butcher and Deborah Schildkraut are pictured.(Courtesy Eitan Hersh, Mark Lannigan, Andrew Butcher and Deborah Schildkraut) American politics have become vividly polarized in recent years, as “the correlation between party and ideology has really tightened,” according to Tufts’ Professor of Political Science Deborah Schildkraut.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy