Boston, MA

Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulation

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqNod_0iwZYekU00
The Tufts Medical Center is pictured in Downtown Boston on Feb. 5.(Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily)

By Olivia Field

Last month, the Tufts University School of Medicine released a gun safety study in partnership with 97Percent, a bipartisan gun safety organization. The study was led by Dr. Michael Siegel, a professor of public health and community medicine at TUSM. Dr. Siegel was assisted by student researchers Kathleen Grene, an MD and MPH student at TUSM, and Amani Dharani (AG’22).

The study set out to find a common ground between gun owners and non-gun owners through in-depth surveys and interviews regarding the specific provisions within gun laws. 97Percent and the TUSM research team decided to partner in this study because of their shared objective to reduce gun deaths in America. 

“The purpose of this study was really to find out well … is there a common ground and if so, what is the common ground upon which we could potentially build a set of policies that would be effective, but also would be supported by both sides,” Siegel said in an interview with the Daily. 

The study was conducted in three parts: a national survey, focus groups and finally a review of the evidence that was compiled into the study that was published by 97Percent. From the surveys, the researchers found important common ground. 

“There’s very clearly common ground between gun owners and non-gun owners. And specifically, we found that that common ground is that there’s a uniform belief that people who are at high risk for violence should not have access to guns,” Siegel said. 

There was a tremendous effort to ensure that the surveys were worded in a way that was unbiased and set the respondents up to respond in the most accurate way possible. 

“We really had to think about how we were wording these questions to test these principles. … We didn’t want the wording to come off in a way that the gun owner or the respondent would be inclined to not agree. … It really took a lot of time to fine-tune how the questions were asked,” Dharani said. 

The surveys were released to approximately 1,000 gun owners online and helped to inform the next component of the study, the focus groups. 

“We conducted just under 100 focus groups/interviews with gun owners [and non-gun owners]. And that was the qualitative aspect of our data collection,” Dharani said. 

There were a number of important conclusions that the researchers drew from the focus groups, which was the more qualitative aspect of the research. 

“There were things that gun owners are very concerned about: the level of violence that we’re seeing in the country that’s as a result of guns, mass shootings and then everyday violence, and they want to do something about it,” Grene said. 

From both the surveys and the focus groups, the research team found that many of the respondents were concerned with the more specific provisions in gun laws. 

“We tried to find out what were the principles underlying their support or opposition to these policies. And then secondly, we assessed their opinions about the … specific provisions of each law,” Siegel said. 

The study was one of the first in its field to delve into the specifics of gun laws with gun owners. 

 “We’re really getting into the nitty-gritty details about provisions and the specifics. And that hasn’t been done before. So this is unique in that sense,” Dharani said. 

The emphasis on specific provisions had an incredible impact on the responses the researchers received. 

“If you look at each provision, and you include provisions like a fine for someone who’s using [guns] vindictively and guarantee of expeditious return of firearms … [its support] shoots way up into I believe over 75% support, and so that is huge,” Grene said. 

The next step of the study is the creation of a policy platform in partnership with 97Percent. 

“This next phase of the research that we’ll be releasing will be Dr. Siegel’s take on the very specific policy implications of what our research told us … and then we as an organization will be using that research to develop … a roadmap,” Stephanie Cunnane, head of communications for 97Percent, said.  

“Once we have that platform, that’s something that can be shared with policymakers and hopefully help them to understand what the priorities are, and very easy ways that they can really reduce gun violence in their states without having to get into policies that are going to cause gun owners to oppose them in large numbers,” Siegel said. 

The next phase of research, sponsored by 97Percent, will be released in November and will aim to illustrate the common ground that Siegel’s research found. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tufts Medical School# gun violence# second amendment# guns# survey

Comments / 1

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
895 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

Tufts admissions dean accused of discrimination by employees

The Tufts admissions office is pictured on Oct. 23.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) An external law firm is investigating the Tufts admissions office following complaints from employees who allege discrimination on the part of office leadership, according to current and former admissions officers and emails obtained by the Daily.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Steve Lacy finds his groove at Roadrunner

Steve Lacy performs at the Roadrunner on Oct. 10.(Henry Chandonnet / The Tufts Daily) We’re currently living through a chill-rock renaissance. That genre title may sound a bit quaint and a bit overblown, but it perfectly encapsulates just where modern rock music is headed. Think of artists like Omar Apollo, Dominic Fike or even Remi Wolf. They use traditional rock tropes but slow them down to create a more calming, smooth vibe. Add in some R&B influences, you’ve got yourself a new genre. And nobody is leading the chill-rock charge like Steve Lacy.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts offers first Southeast Asian history course in two decades

East Hall on the is pictured on March 20, 2021.(Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily) While perusing SIS this fall, you’ll find HIST80: Introduction to the History of Southeast Asia. Taught by Professor Mesrob Vartavarian, the course examines the region’s geography and socio-political development, early European colonization, Western-led globalization and more. However, what the details do not reveal is that HIST80 is the first Southeast Asian history course offered at Tufts in approximately 25 years.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Football dominates in impressive showing versus Hamilton

The Tufts Jumbos won 49–13 against the Hamilton Continentals at Ellis Oval on Oct. 29.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Tufts football’s offense exploded in a bounceback 49–13 win against the Hamilton Continentals on Saturday. In their third-most productive offensive performance in school history with 606 total yards, sophomore quarterback Michael Berluti led the Jumbos to a dominant performance, taking the lead and never wavering throughout the game. Every facet of the offense was clicking, and their play was complemented by a strong defensive front to get back in the win column.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community action

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne speaks at Somerville's Domestic Violence Vigil on Oct 26.(Courtesy Greta Hagen) Members of the Somerville community came together on Wednesday evening for the city’s annual Domestic Violence Vigil, mourning lives lost to domestic violence this year. Held at the West Branch of the Somerville Public Library, the vigil was organized by the Somerville Commission for Women and RESPOND, New England’s oldest domestic violence prevention agency. Mayor Katjana Ballantyne gave opening remarks at the vigil.

Read full story

Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’

The ASEAN Auditorium is pictured on Oct. 30.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Debaters from the Tufts Democrats, Tufts Republicans and Tufts Young Democratic Socialists of America answered questions on current political topics in the ASEAN auditorium on Oct. 26. During the hour-long event, students from each group discussed national policies on health care and student debt in the “Triple Threat Debate” hosted by Tufts Cooperation and Innovation in Citizenship.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 years

The home of the Experimental College at 95 Talbot Ave is pictured on Oct. 23.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Director of the Experimental College Howard Woolf announced his retirement on Oct. 5. The university is currently in the process of conducting their search for the next director of the ExCollege, which they hope to announce in the spring of 2023.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rights

Tisch College is pictured on Oct. 25.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Tisch College and the Tufts University School of Medicine hosted a Solomont Speaker Series event titled “The Aftermath of Dobbs – Abortion in America” on Oct. 26. The panel considered the implications of June’s landmark Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in the intersecting realms of healthcare policy and legislation.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

The future of immigration policy and where universities fit in

As of Sept. 25, 2022, over 25,000 immigrants were being detained in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and 66.3% of those detained had no criminal record, according to Syracuse University’s TRAC database. Despite these high numbers, U.S. immigration law is an unpopular topic among national news outlets and within pop culture at large.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts Prof. Michael Beckley talks new book on US-China Relations

Michael Beckley, Tufts assistant professor of political science, is pictured.(Courtesy Michael Beckley) Michael Beckley, an associate professor of political science, spoke to students and community members on Oct. 17 about the launch of his new book, “Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China” co-authored with Hal Brands. A Q&A session with attendees followed Beckley’s lecture about U.S.-China Relations.

Read full story
Harvard, MA

Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼

(Graphic by Becky Povill) With temperatures dropping, leaves changing and pumpkin-flavored treats all around, autumn has kicked into full gear. For people native to New England, that’s no big deal, but for students experiencing fall up north for the first time, it’s a stark change.

Read full story

Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles Regatta

The Tufts men's crew team is pictured during the Men's Club Eights event at the Head of the Charles Regatta in 2018.(Anika Agarwal / The Tufts Daily) Tufts rowing competed in the iconic Head of the Charles Regatta this past weekend, finding success for both the men’s and the women’s teams. On Saturday, the men’s and women’s 3V8 boats raced in the Club Eights event, with opponents spanning from top Div. I schools to Div. III. They placed 21st and 28th, respectively, each moving down from their original bow by four and six places respectively. On Sunday, Tufts men’s and women’s 1V8 and 2V8 boats competed in the Collegiate Eights event against predominantly other Div. III competition, club teams and lower level Div. I schools. Both men’s and women’s 1V8 boats made history for the Jumbos, placing 6th and 3rd respectively, both beating last year’s performances by two places. The men’s and women’s 1V8 boats were second to only one other Div. III school. The men’s and women’s 2V8 boats finished 33rd and 12th, compared to last year’s 41st and 14th place finishes. Senior rower from the women’s 3V8 boat Astrid Larson described the environment of the Head of the Charles regatta.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts climate activists rally during Parents’ Weekend

Parents and students are pictured enjoying the skyline over the Tisch Library roof on Oct. 21.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) During Tufts Parents and Family Weekend, Tufts Climate Action members spoke to parents about the Tufts administration’s reluctance to divest funds in their endowment from fossil fuel industry holdings.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Fletcher World Peace Foundation director responds to online backlash over Ethiopia comments

The Fletcher School is pictured on Oct. 18.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Nearly 30,000 people have signed a petition calling on Tufts to remove Alex de Waal from his position as director of The Fletcher School’s World Peace Foundation, alleging that his comments on the crisis in Northern Ethiopia “directly [promote] human right violation and atrocities” and violate international law. De Waal says the comments originate from Ethiopian war propagandists. Executive Director of Media Relations Patrick Collins confirmed that the university does not intend to remove de Waal.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the title

The Tufts Medical Center is pictured in Downtown Boston on Feb. 5th.(Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily) Helen Boucher was announced as the dean of the Tufts University School of Medicine, effective immediately, in an email to the Tufts community on Friday from University President Anthony Monaco and Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine. Boucher, who will also serve as the chief academic officer for Tufts Medicine, is the first woman in the medical school’s 129-year history to serve as dean.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tisch College hosts civic life seminar ‘Misinformation, Fake News, and the Assault on Truth’

Tisch College is located in Barnum Hall, pictured on Oct. 16.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life hosted a seminar titled “Misinformation, Fake News, and the Assault on Truth” on Oct. 18. The event featured business journalist and media executive Eric Schurenberg, who spoke to the community about the growing dangers of misinformation and disinformation in today’s media.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campuses

The front of Dowling Hall is pictured on Oct. 5, 2021.(Michelle Li / The Tufts Daily) Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar disclosed the presence of offensive graffiti around Tufts campuses in an email sent to the Tufts community on Wednesday.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positions

TUPD patrol cars are pictured in the Dowling Hall Garage on May 8(Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily) Executive Director of Public Safety Yolanda Smith shared updates on the Department of Public Safety’s efforts to support the University’s anti-racism initiatives in an email to the Tufts community on Wednesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts community members reflect on the escalating tension around Taiwan

(Graphic by Mark Choi, images via Wikimedia Commons) In the aftermath of China’s August military exercises near Taiwan, Beijing’s message to the world was clear: China will not shy away from challenging the United States, and its military will continue to uphold China’s claim to Taiwan. The message suggests that tensions in the region will remain high, with an increasing risk of confrontation between the United States and China.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy