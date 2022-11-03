Medford, MA

Football dominates in impressive showing versus Hamilton

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13k5q5_0iwZBmdF00
The Tufts Jumbos won 49–13 against the Hamilton Continentals at Ellis Oval on Oct. 29.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily)

By Arielle Weinstein

Tufts football’s offense exploded in a bounceback 49–13 win against the Hamilton Continentals on Saturday. In their third-most productive offensive performance in school history with 606 total yards, sophomore quarterback Michael Berluti led the Jumbos to a dominant performance, taking the lead and never wavering throughout the game. Every facet of the offense was clicking, and their play was complemented by a strong defensive front to get back in the win column.

The Hamilton Continentals are having a less successful season, sitting at 2–4 coming into the game. They have lost five out of their last six games against the Jumbos.

In the first quarter, the Jumbos started off strong, which is something they have said to be a goal throughout the season. 

“I think we were a little bit more focused, and we were playing with more intensity. So I think our mindset was definitely a little bit more aggressive and a little bit more intense than it was last week,” Berluti said. 

They began with a 10-play 95-yard drive, and senior running back Tyler Johnson finished it off with a 19-yard touchdown to put the Jumbos on the board 7–0. On Hamilton’s opening possession, the team only managed to complete one pass and were forced to punt the ball back to Tufts. Good short passes by Berluti and small yardage pickups from Johnson in addition to a face mask penalty against the Continentals put the Jumbos in good field position. Berluti hit his top receiver, senior Phil Lutz, in the back of the end zone with a perfectly placed pass to put the Jumbos up by two scores. Hamilton was held to a three and out and punted once more. As the Jumbos were driving again, Berluti ripped off a 24-yard run but on the following play fumbled the ball, and Hamilton recovered with their first defensive stop of the game. 

Their improved play was short-lived however as Hamilton quarterback Matt Banbury threw an interception to start the second quarter. Junior defensive back Kristian Rosario intercepted the ball on the Tufts 11-yard line to prevent Hamilton from scoring. A combination of good runs from Johnson and passes from Berluti to Lutz took Tufts all the way down the field. Johnson ran the ball in from the 15-yard line for his second touchdown of the day and extended the Tufts lead to 21–0. On their next drive, the Continentals finally got some offensive success on a 43-yard pass to take them into Tufts territory. Banbury ran it into the end zone from the four-yard line to cut into the Jumbos’ lead 21–7. The Hamilton defense got a stop on the following Tufts drive to gain some momentum. Once they got the ball back, however, sophomore defensive back Louis Timmins snatched his conference-leading fourth interception of the season. The pick completely shifted the momentum of the game, and on the second play of the ensuing drive, Berluti hit junior wide receiver Jaden Richardson for a 70-yard touchdown with less than a minute to play in the half. The Jumbos’ lead at halftime was 28–7.

“Everybody knows their role and understands and trusts that the guy next to them will do their job,” Richardson wrote in a message to the Daily.

As the second half began, Hamilton attempted to get off on a better foot but Banbury threw yet another interception, this one picked off by junior defensive back Victor Garza. The Continentals’ defense was able to get a stop but couldn’t muster any offense as the Jumbos’ defense also held strong. Two long passes to Richardson and Lutz got Tufts down the field and into Hamilton territory. Berluti then hit Lutz on a 41-yard touchdown pass to make it 35–7 Tufts. On the following Hamilton drive, quick passes in combination with short rushes took them all the way to the Tufts 30-yard line. They opted to go for it on fourth-and-4, but Banbury was sacked by junior defensive back Jeremy Zuniga and senior defensive lineman Dom Haley. The following possession, a good 16-yard pass to Richardson set up a 51-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Cade Moore. It was Berluti’s fourth touchdown pass of the day in what was a dominating performance by the second-year quarterback. 

In the fourth quarter, Hamilton was able to drive down the field with a 29-yard pass followed by a 25-yard run. Hamilton’s Leo Gerst ran the ball into the endzone for the Continentals’ second score of the day. The extra point attempt was blocked by junior defensive lineman Marshall Wiese, however, and the score stayed 42–13. The second team then came in for Tufts, as junior quarterback Matt Crowley and sophomore quarterback Luke Leongas executed the final drive. In combination with sophomore running back Joey Dellumo, the Tufts offense marched down the field once more while killing time on the clock. Dellumo ran the ball in from the one-yard line to finish off the scoring for the day and end the game with a score of 49–13. 

The offensive statistics emulate the pure dominance displayed on Zimman Field. Berluti went 20 for 26 with 349 passing yards and four touchdowns. He continues to lead the conference in passing yards and touchdowns. Johnson had an amazing day, rushing 22 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Lutz continued his dominance of the conference, tacking on 117 yards to his NESCAC-leading total of 868 yards. Richardson continued to demonstrate that he is a big play threat, catching the ball eight times for 151 yards and scoring his seventh touchdown of the season. He sits fourth in the conference. 

This win was crucial for the Jumbos, as it improves their record to 4–3 overall, and puts them at No. 5 in the conference. They will travel to Colby College next Saturday to take on the Mules, who are also 4–3. 

“Every game is a big game but certainly the last two. We want to finish the year strong. So we’re definitely gonna be excited, and we’re amped up for it. We want to send the seniors out on a good note,” Berluti said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tufts Jumbos# Hamilton Continentals# college football# NCAA# football

Comments / 0

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
895 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

Tufts admissions dean accused of discrimination by employees

The Tufts admissions office is pictured on Oct. 23.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) An external law firm is investigating the Tufts admissions office following complaints from employees who allege discrimination on the part of office leadership, according to current and former admissions officers and emails obtained by the Daily.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulation

The Tufts Medical Center is pictured in Downtown Boston on Feb. 5.(Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily) Last month, the Tufts University School of Medicine released a gun safety study in partnership with 97Percent, a bipartisan gun safety organization. The study was led by Dr. Michael Siegel, a professor of public health and community medicine at TUSM. Dr. Siegel was assisted by student researchers Kathleen Grene, an MD and MPH student at TUSM, and Amani Dharani (AG’22).

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Steve Lacy finds his groove at Roadrunner

Steve Lacy performs at the Roadrunner on Oct. 10.(Henry Chandonnet / The Tufts Daily) We’re currently living through a chill-rock renaissance. That genre title may sound a bit quaint and a bit overblown, but it perfectly encapsulates just where modern rock music is headed. Think of artists like Omar Apollo, Dominic Fike or even Remi Wolf. They use traditional rock tropes but slow them down to create a more calming, smooth vibe. Add in some R&B influences, you’ve got yourself a new genre. And nobody is leading the chill-rock charge like Steve Lacy.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts offers first Southeast Asian history course in two decades

East Hall on the is pictured on March 20, 2021.(Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily) While perusing SIS this fall, you’ll find HIST80: Introduction to the History of Southeast Asia. Taught by Professor Mesrob Vartavarian, the course examines the region’s geography and socio-political development, early European colonization, Western-led globalization and more. However, what the details do not reveal is that HIST80 is the first Southeast Asian history course offered at Tufts in approximately 25 years.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community action

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne speaks at Somerville's Domestic Violence Vigil on Oct 26.(Courtesy Greta Hagen) Members of the Somerville community came together on Wednesday evening for the city’s annual Domestic Violence Vigil, mourning lives lost to domestic violence this year. Held at the West Branch of the Somerville Public Library, the vigil was organized by the Somerville Commission for Women and RESPOND, New England’s oldest domestic violence prevention agency. Mayor Katjana Ballantyne gave opening remarks at the vigil.

Read full story

Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’

The ASEAN Auditorium is pictured on Oct. 30.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Debaters from the Tufts Democrats, Tufts Republicans and Tufts Young Democratic Socialists of America answered questions on current political topics in the ASEAN auditorium on Oct. 26. During the hour-long event, students from each group discussed national policies on health care and student debt in the “Triple Threat Debate” hosted by Tufts Cooperation and Innovation in Citizenship.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 years

The home of the Experimental College at 95 Talbot Ave is pictured on Oct. 23.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Director of the Experimental College Howard Woolf announced his retirement on Oct. 5. The university is currently in the process of conducting their search for the next director of the ExCollege, which they hope to announce in the spring of 2023.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rights

Tisch College is pictured on Oct. 25.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Tisch College and the Tufts University School of Medicine hosted a Solomont Speaker Series event titled “The Aftermath of Dobbs – Abortion in America” on Oct. 26. The panel considered the implications of June’s landmark Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in the intersecting realms of healthcare policy and legislation.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

The future of immigration policy and where universities fit in

As of Sept. 25, 2022, over 25,000 immigrants were being detained in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and 66.3% of those detained had no criminal record, according to Syracuse University’s TRAC database. Despite these high numbers, U.S. immigration law is an unpopular topic among national news outlets and within pop culture at large.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts Prof. Michael Beckley talks new book on US-China Relations

Michael Beckley, Tufts assistant professor of political science, is pictured.(Courtesy Michael Beckley) Michael Beckley, an associate professor of political science, spoke to students and community members on Oct. 17 about the launch of his new book, “Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China” co-authored with Hal Brands. A Q&A session with attendees followed Beckley’s lecture about U.S.-China Relations.

Read full story
Harvard, MA

Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼

(Graphic by Becky Povill) With temperatures dropping, leaves changing and pumpkin-flavored treats all around, autumn has kicked into full gear. For people native to New England, that’s no big deal, but for students experiencing fall up north for the first time, it’s a stark change.

Read full story

Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles Regatta

The Tufts men's crew team is pictured during the Men's Club Eights event at the Head of the Charles Regatta in 2018.(Anika Agarwal / The Tufts Daily) Tufts rowing competed in the iconic Head of the Charles Regatta this past weekend, finding success for both the men’s and the women’s teams. On Saturday, the men’s and women’s 3V8 boats raced in the Club Eights event, with opponents spanning from top Div. I schools to Div. III. They placed 21st and 28th, respectively, each moving down from their original bow by four and six places respectively. On Sunday, Tufts men’s and women’s 1V8 and 2V8 boats competed in the Collegiate Eights event against predominantly other Div. III competition, club teams and lower level Div. I schools. Both men’s and women’s 1V8 boats made history for the Jumbos, placing 6th and 3rd respectively, both beating last year’s performances by two places. The men’s and women’s 1V8 boats were second to only one other Div. III school. The men’s and women’s 2V8 boats finished 33rd and 12th, compared to last year’s 41st and 14th place finishes. Senior rower from the women’s 3V8 boat Astrid Larson described the environment of the Head of the Charles regatta.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts climate activists rally during Parents’ Weekend

Parents and students are pictured enjoying the skyline over the Tisch Library roof on Oct. 21.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) During Tufts Parents and Family Weekend, Tufts Climate Action members spoke to parents about the Tufts administration’s reluctance to divest funds in their endowment from fossil fuel industry holdings.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Fletcher World Peace Foundation director responds to online backlash over Ethiopia comments

The Fletcher School is pictured on Oct. 18.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Nearly 30,000 people have signed a petition calling on Tufts to remove Alex de Waal from his position as director of The Fletcher School’s World Peace Foundation, alleging that his comments on the crisis in Northern Ethiopia “directly [promote] human right violation and atrocities” and violate international law. De Waal says the comments originate from Ethiopian war propagandists. Executive Director of Media Relations Patrick Collins confirmed that the university does not intend to remove de Waal.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the title

The Tufts Medical Center is pictured in Downtown Boston on Feb. 5th.(Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily) Helen Boucher was announced as the dean of the Tufts University School of Medicine, effective immediately, in an email to the Tufts community on Friday from University President Anthony Monaco and Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine. Boucher, who will also serve as the chief academic officer for Tufts Medicine, is the first woman in the medical school’s 129-year history to serve as dean.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tisch College hosts civic life seminar ‘Misinformation, Fake News, and the Assault on Truth’

Tisch College is located in Barnum Hall, pictured on Oct. 16.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life hosted a seminar titled “Misinformation, Fake News, and the Assault on Truth” on Oct. 18. The event featured business journalist and media executive Eric Schurenberg, who spoke to the community about the growing dangers of misinformation and disinformation in today’s media.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campuses

The front of Dowling Hall is pictured on Oct. 5, 2021.(Michelle Li / The Tufts Daily) Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar disclosed the presence of offensive graffiti around Tufts campuses in an email sent to the Tufts community on Wednesday.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positions

TUPD patrol cars are pictured in the Dowling Hall Garage on May 8(Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily) Executive Director of Public Safety Yolanda Smith shared updates on the Department of Public Safety’s efforts to support the University’s anti-racism initiatives in an email to the Tufts community on Wednesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts community members reflect on the escalating tension around Taiwan

(Graphic by Mark Choi, images via Wikimedia Commons) In the aftermath of China’s August military exercises near Taiwan, Beijing’s message to the world was clear: China will not shy away from challenging the United States, and its military will continue to uphold China’s claim to Taiwan. The message suggests that tensions in the region will remain high, with an increasing risk of confrontation between the United States and China.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy