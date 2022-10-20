Medford, MA

Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positions

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1newY3_0igiEQBr00
TUPD patrol cars are pictured in the Dowling Hall Garage on May 8(Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily)

By Madeline Wilson

Executive Director of Public Safety Yolanda Smith shared updates on the Department of Public Safety’s efforts to support the University’s anti-racism initiatives in an email to the Tufts community on Wednesday.

The email stated that the changes are the result of the 2021 Campus Safety and Police Workstream final report, which established the Working Group on TUPD Arming as well as detailed other recommended structural changes and efforts for community engagement.

Smith noted in the email that over the summer that DPS updated its core values and its mission and vision statements, to “clearly reflect our commitment to ensuring the physical, psychological, and emotional safety of all members of the Tufts community.”

The updated vision statement includes direct mention of the department’s anti-racism initiatives, stating that DPS will be a “model of progressive excellence in campus safety and policing by employing a hybrid model with differential response training; mentoring employees to act with compassion, professionalism, and integrity.”

The email also stated that DPS will be expanding the training process for all TUPD officers to include a focus on “implicit bias, harassment discrimination, active bystandership, and mental health awareness.” Over the summer, officers also received additional training from a non-law enforcement agency on healing and empathy, which DPS plans to continue.

The Department also announced that two new roles have been created to “strengthen the department’s relationship with the campus community.” According to the email, a new communications manager at DPS will be responsible for updating the department’s website and social media channels.

The second new position is the campus security officer manager who will manage non-emergency situations on campus, like lockouts and missing items, which do not require uniformed officers. According to the email, the SMFA and Boston Health Sciences campuses already employ CSOs.

Other upcoming changes that the email noted include welcoming a comfort dog to help during mental health and non-emergency incidents, a “new and less imposing” cruiser design, uniform patches that express the department’s “commitment to the community” and a survey, which is planned for next fall, to assess the community’s response to the aforementioned changes.

Smith closed the email by restating DPS and Tufts’ continued commitment to keeping the community safe and working toward an anti-racist institution.

“While we have made progress over the last several months in transforming the Department of Public Safety to support the university’s anti-racist goals, there is more ahead,” Smith wrote.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# public safety# Tufts University# police# anti racism# security

Comments / 1

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
879 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

Middlesex County, MA

Fletcher World Peace Foundation director responds to online backlash over Ethiopia comments

The Fletcher School is pictured on Oct. 18.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Nearly 30,000 people have signed a petition calling on Tufts to remove Alex de Waal from his position as director of The Fletcher School’s World Peace Foundation, alleging that his comments on the crisis in Northern Ethiopia “directly [promote] human right violation and atrocities” and violate international law. De Waal says the comments originate from Ethiopian war propagandists. Executive Director of Media Relations Patrick Collins confirmed that the university does not intend to remove de Waal.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the title

The Tufts Medical Center is pictured in Downtown Boston on Feb. 5th.(Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily) Helen Boucher was announced as the dean of the Tufts University School of Medicine, effective immediately, in an email to the Tufts community on Friday from University President Anthony Monaco and Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Tufts Medicine. Boucher, who will also serve as the chief academic officer for Tufts Medicine, is the first woman in the medical school’s 129-year history to serve as dean.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tisch College hosts civic life seminar ‘Misinformation, Fake News, and the Assault on Truth’

Tisch College is located in Barnum Hall, pictured on Oct. 16.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life hosted a seminar titled “Misinformation, Fake News, and the Assault on Truth” on Oct. 18. The event featured business journalist and media executive Eric Schurenberg, who spoke to the community about the growing dangers of misinformation and disinformation in today’s media.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campuses

The front of Dowling Hall is pictured on Oct. 5, 2021.(Michelle Li / The Tufts Daily) Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar disclosed the presence of offensive graffiti around Tufts campuses in an email sent to the Tufts community on Wednesday.

Read full story
Middlesex County, MA

Tufts community members reflect on the escalating tension around Taiwan

(Graphic by Mark Choi, images via Wikimedia Commons) In the aftermath of China’s August military exercises near Taiwan, Beijing’s message to the world was clear: China will not shy away from challenging the United States, and its military will continue to uphold China’s claim to Taiwan. The message suggests that tensions in the region will remain high, with an increasing risk of confrontation between the United States and China.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statistics

A TUPD patrol car is pictured near the Medford/Somerville campus on Oct. 16.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) The Tufts University Department of Public Safety published its Annual Fire Safety and Security Report for the 2021 calendar year, pursuant to the Clery Act of 1990. The report was distributed to the Tufts community via email on Sept. 30. Crimes included in the report cover everything from sex offenses and aggravated assault to liquor and drug arrests to hate crimes.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball park

President Monaco gives a speech to attendees at the Sol Gittleman Park Groundbreaking Ceremony on Oct. 8.(David Kim / The Tufts Daily) Students, alumni and faculty joined renowned Tufts professor Sol Gittleman, the Alice and Nathan Gantcher University Professor emeritus, on Saturday to break ground on the school’s new baseball park named after him.

Read full story
Medford, MA

TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffee

A Tufts police officer talks with a student in Hotung Café on Oct. 4.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) The Tufts University Police Department hosted a Coffee with TUPD event at Hotung Café on Oct. 5. Tufts Dining provided free coffee and breakfast to students who came to speak with members of TUPD and the Department of Public Safety.

Read full story
Boston, MA

‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTA

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are pictured in Boston at a Senate hearing on management failures within the MBTA.(Aaron Gruen / The Tufts Daily) Senator Elizabeth Warren chaired a senate subcommittee hearing in Boston on Friday, focusing on management failures within the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. Senator Ed Markey joined Warren for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs’ Subcommittee on Economic Policy hearing.

Read full story
10 comments

Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ sends shivers down viewers’ spines

The promotional poster for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (2022) is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) There has been considerable buzz around “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (2022) on Netflix, created by Ryan Murphy, who is known for his creepy and stylistic anthologies like “American Horror Story” (2011–) and “American Crime Story” (2016–) as well as the less chilling but equally unconventional hit show “Glee” (2009–2015). Dahmer stars Evan Peters, a usual suspect in Murphy’s shows, appearing frequently as main characters in seasons of “American Horror Story.”

Read full story
Boston, MA

Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston Common

A commemoration of Iranians killed in Mahsa Amini protests in Stuttgart, Germany is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) Hundreds of protestors gathered at Boston Common on Oct. 1 in response to the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran. Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian police in Tehran for wearing her hijab too loosely, died on Sept. 16 after allegedly being beaten by police.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts

Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.

Read full story
8 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon reflects on his time at Tufts and political journey

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon (LA'92) is pictured.(Courtesy Steve Simon) The world of state legislative politics is a buffet of issue options. Take a dollop of transportation, a dash of tax policy, a cup of racial justice and a pinch of environmental protection. It is up to the legislator to decide the plate of politics they create in order to maximize the impact they can have. Tufts alumnus and current Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon (LA‘92) knows the power of this legislative buffet and has used his years in Minnesota politics to impact layers of the state’s political discourse.

Read full story

Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this year

The Theta Chi fraternity house is pictured in Nov. 2015.(Katlyn Kreie / The Tufts Daily) No Theta Chi members are currently living in the fraternity’s house on Packard Avenue for the 2022–23 academic year after it was unable to fill the house with any of its members. Instead, nine non-affiliated students are living in the residence. As a result of the agreement reached by the Office of Residential Life and Learning and the current residents of the house, Theta Chi is allowed to use the space only for limited chapter and recruitment events, but not social events.

Read full story
Harvard, MA

Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetes

The Harvard Medical School campus is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) Harvard Medical school recently conducted an extensive trial of the bionic pancreas, a device that uses cutting-edge technology to automatically deliver insulin to the human body.

Read full story
1 comments

The tragedy of ‘Bros’

Billy Eichner, screenwriter and star of "Bros" (2022), is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) It’s a crushing sight to see the first major-studio gay rom-com flop so publicly. “Bros” (2022) opened to a deeply underwhelming $4.8 million at the box office, cementing its fate as a failure in the public eye. Pundits and commentators alike have theorized on the shortcomings of the film, with creator Billy Eichner himself blaming that proverbial “homophobic weirdo.” So who’s to blame for this tragedy of queer media? The answer may be just about everyone.

Read full story
4 comments
Somerville, MA

Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockade

Somerville City Councilor WiIlie Burnley Jr. is pictured.(Courtesy Willie Burnley Jr.) Somerville City Councilor At-Large Willie Burnley Jr. introduced a resolution on Sept. 22 that calls upon President Biden to remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List and pressure Congress to end the “failed policy of regime change.” Similar resolutions have been introduced by Cambridge, Boston and the town of Brookline in the past year.

Read full story
9 comments

Joshua Bassett has finally found his voice with ‘Sad Songs In A Hotel Room’

Joshua Bassett is pictured at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.(via Wikimedia Commons) Joshua Bassett has had a rumor- and drama-filled experience with fame since he gained popularity for starring as Ricky Bowen in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (2019–). Bassett was rumored to be dating co-star Olivia Rodrigo throughout the filming of the first season of “HSMTMTS,” with the pair even writing a song together, “Just for a Moment,” for the show. Fans came to the conclusion that Rodrigo and Bassett broke up after he was spotted with former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter. Following the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which was assumed to be about her relationship with Bassett, he was bombarded with attacks across social media, with the attacks continuing with the release of her album, “SOUR” (2021).

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Families face eviction from property near GLX

A row of Somerville houses is pictured on Oct. 5.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Five families in Somerville are facing eviction and potential displacement after their home was acquired by landlords seeking to raise rents on a property close to the Green Line Extension. The 182–184 Tremont Street home currently houses primarily Salvadoran and Haitian families, some of whom have lived there for more than 25 years.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy