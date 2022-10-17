Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon reflects on his time at Tufts and political journey

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKYDd_0ibMLJ1400
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon (LA'92) is pictured.(Courtesy Steve Simon)

By Abby Stern

The world of state legislative politics is a buffet of issue options. Take a dollop of transportation, a dash of tax policy, a cup of racial justice and a pinch of environmental protection. It is up to the legislator to decide the plate of politics they create in order to maximize the impact they can have. Tufts alumnus and current Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon (LA‘92) knows the power of this legislative buffet and has used his years in Minnesota politics to impact layers of the state’s political discourse.

Simon was born and raised in the suburbs of Minneapolis. He developed a love of politics in a home filled with access to news, finding the Minneapolis daily newspaper and Time Magazine on his kitchen table every morning.

“I’d be interested in the headlines,” Simon said. “I started to think, ‘Okay, what do I want the headline to be tomorrow or next week?’ And so that led, in turn, to an interest in politics as a vehicle to obtain those outcomes.”

Current events gave Simon a gateway to discovering that changing the news meant changing the politics behind the headlines. His passion for politics informed his decision to attend Tufts University as it met his criteria for a university of academic excellence, near a large city, of medium size with a strong political science department.  

After beginning school in the fall of 1988, Simon declared a major in political science.  With the help of renowned scholars such as his major advisor, Professor Jeffrey Berry, and his thesis advisor, Professor (and now Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences) James Glaser, Simon thrived at Tufts. He was involved in Tufts Democrats and also worked his way up to editor in chief of “Politica,” a student-run monthly magazine that highlighted both the liberal and conservative sides of political issues of the day.

In the fall of 1991, Simon helped organize a group of Tufts students supporting Bill Clinton, taking van-loads of fellow students on weekend trips from Tufts to New Hampshire to assist the campaign.

Simon was set to attend law school after graduating Tufts in the spring of 1992, but he did not have plans for the summer. Simon recounted that he then decided to contact Clinton campaign higher-ups to inquire about open positions.

Betsey Wright, Governor Clinton’s chief of staff, responded and invited Simon to join the team in Little Rock, Ark. Working at the center of the campaign brought Simon true joy, and he agonized over the idea of leaving for law school before the November election. He decided to defer school in order to see the outcome of the movement he had joined. 

“It was just a tremendous experience being on a national campaign, a presidential campaign, a winning campaign in Little Rock, Arkansas,” Simon said.

Simon attended law school at the University of Minnesota. After graduation, he worked at the Minnesota attorney general’s office as an assistant attorney general for five years before transitioning to a position at a private practice in Minneapolis. Still, Simon’s passion for political office never dissipated.

In 2004, Simon, ever a follower of current events, watched as the Republican incumbent for Minnesota state legislator in his district made choices he could not let stand. Though he loved the law firm where he worked, Simon knew he had to do something.

“There were pressing issues at the time in Minnesota, which I think demanded attention,” Simon said. “As much as I really enjoyed practicing law, my concern about these issues overrode those other professional considerations.”

With that, Simon decided to run for office, beginning the grueling process of campaigning against an incumbent. He found that the key to campaigning lay in two main strategies: having firm core values and being willing to engage in hard work. Simply wanting the job was not good enough. Simon knew he needed to present a solid rationale for his candidacy in order to show voters that his core principles matched those of the Minnesota community.

“It’s about door knocking, over and over and over and over again,” Simon said. “You just have to gut it out and put in huge quantities of time — there’s no way around that — to connect with voters as much as you can.”

The work paid off, and Simon took office in the Minnesota State Legislature in January of 2005, serving for 10 years. Simon continued to practice law when the legislature was out of session, and he valued the way his law perspective continued to bolster his legislative prowess.

Because the Minnesota legislature is only in session for four to five months a year, Simon worked alongside fellow citizens with varying career backgrounds — such as cops, teachers and farmers — all of whom brought their unique perspectives to the forefront of politics.

Simon viewed his time in office as a chance to engage in the buffet of legislative issues, acknowledging the importance of carefully learning about all kinds of topics in order to vote thoughtfully on each one.

“In the legislature, you also have to be a generalist, because when bills get to the floor, you may not serve on the agriculture committee, or particularly be focused on those issues, but you’re going to have to vote on them,” Simon said. “You have to be a generalist in some sense but also pick a few issues that you can really dive into.”

Simon chose to load his plate in particular with issues of public safety, consumer protection, civil rights and, most specifically, election management. At the end of his tenure as state legislator, Simon was chair of the elections committee.

Simon constantly engaged with the inner workings of the electoral system, so when the Secretary of State of Minnesota announced that he would not be running for another term, Simon felt compelled to run. He was drawn to this job that would entail being the chief elections officer of the state.  

“It was a natural fit and a natural extension of my passion for these issues,” Simon said.

Simon ran and won the election in 2014, subsequently throwing himself into preserving democratic processes in Minnesota. He knows that appreciation for the role of secretary of state has risen in recent years as people increasingly value voting as the gateway to flourishing democracy. The secretary of state has an immense impact on establishing a “fair, accurate, honest and secure” system, Simon explained.

“There’s a lot of discretion there, and that discretion has to be used with great care,” Simon said. “No one in that position in any state, regardless of political affiliation, can put their thumb on the scale, so to speak, for any political party [or] for any candidate.”

Simon takes his role very seriously and knows that keeping people confident in the election system is integral to a democratic future.

“Especially at a time like now, when we have this swirl of disinformation around elections and people trying to weaponize cynicism in order to undermine well-earned confidence in our election system, it is more important now than ever that we have people in office who can demonstrate the security and the integrity of the system,” Simon said.

To execute his job to the best of his ability, Simon added that he often uses data provided by Tufts’ Tisch College of Civic Life, commending it as an extraordinary asset for Tufts and for the country.

“Our office leverages their output frequently and regularly. [Tisch College does] great work,” Simon said. “They generate really useful data and insights, particularly around youth political involvement and participation, which is vital to our voter outreach efforts in Minnesota.”

Now, Simon is running for reelection as secretary of state, and more than ever, he is focusing on fundraising outside of Minnesota. As the nation faces intense democratic threats, people across the country value Simon’s position more and more.

“[The people] understand that no matter where they live, you need people in all the states that are pushing in the same direction to protect the freedom to vote, to defend democracy [and] to push back against dangerous disinformation,” Simon said.

While fundraising in Boston, Simon visited Tufts on Sept. 19, speaking to students and connecting with former mentors. Looking back on his time at Tufts, Simon feels he owes a lot to the political science department and was honored to come back and speak to political science classes.

“Even on an intellectual level, so much of how I operate in the public space, I can trace to experiences at Tufts, to classes at Tufts, to discussions at Tufts [and] to activities at Tufts that really helped form my worldviews in many ways,” Simon said. “Those four years really helped shape who I am and how I think about issues and how I approach public affairs.”

Simon is “cautiously optimistic” about the prospects of his campaign, and he thinks his message supporting an honest and secure Minnesota electoral system will prevail.

“We need to push back against dangerous and destructive conspiracy theories that undermine well-earned confidence in our election system,” Simon said. “So I’m cautiously optimistic but taking nothing and no one for granted.”

Though he knows America won’t easily agree on election issues, he calls himself a “long term optimist about democracy in America.” Still, he acknowledges the challenges the nation must overcome in order to reach consensus on the definition of truth in our elections.  

“It’s okay for people to be skeptical. It’s okay to ask questions of your government, hard questions,” Simon said. “Feel free to disagree with decisions or disagree with aspects of the system that you don’t like, of course. That’s not disinformation; that’s just debate. But when people knowingly spread false facts and information about the system as it is, that is a real danger to democracy.”

Voting is essential, Simon emphasized, and he hopes that more people take actions to secure their freedom and right to vote.

“All roads lead to the ballot box, meaning, no matter what other issue you care about, whether it’s environmental protection, or schools, or roads, or health care or anything else, you’re not going to get very far unless you can get people elected to office who share your views and values,” Simon said. “You won’t get that done if we don’t have an election system that’s fair and impartial and secure and accurate.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Steve Simon# Secretary of State# election# voting# Minnesota

Comments / 0

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
868 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

Medford, MA

Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball park

President Monaco gives a speech to attendees at the Sol Gittleman Park Groundbreaking Ceremony on Oct. 8.(David Kim / The Tufts Daily) Students, alumni and faculty joined renowned Tufts professor Sol Gittleman, the Alice and Nathan Gantcher University Professor emeritus, on Saturday to break ground on the school’s new baseball park named after him.

Read full story
Medford, MA

TUPD aims to connect with Tufts community over coffee

A Tufts police officer talks with a student in Hotung Café on Oct. 4.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) The Tufts University Police Department hosted a Coffee with TUPD event at Hotung Café on Oct. 5. Tufts Dining provided free coffee and breakfast to students who came to speak with members of TUPD and the Department of Public Safety.

Read full story
Boston, MA

‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTA

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are pictured in Boston at a Senate hearing on management failures within the MBTA.(Aaron Gruen / The Tufts Daily) Senator Elizabeth Warren chaired a senate subcommittee hearing in Boston on Friday, focusing on management failures within the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. Senator Ed Markey joined Warren for the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs’ Subcommittee on Economic Policy hearing.

Read full story
10 comments

Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ sends shivers down viewers’ spines

The promotional poster for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" (2022) is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) There has been considerable buzz around “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (2022) on Netflix, created by Ryan Murphy, who is known for his creepy and stylistic anthologies like “American Horror Story” (2011–) and “American Crime Story” (2016–) as well as the less chilling but equally unconventional hit show “Glee” (2009–2015). Dahmer stars Evan Peters, a usual suspect in Murphy’s shows, appearing frequently as main characters in seasons of “American Horror Story.”

Read full story
Boston, MA

Hundreds protest Amini’s death, Iran’s dress code laws at Boston Common

A commemoration of Iranians killed in Mahsa Amini protests in Stuttgart, Germany is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) Hundreds of protestors gathered at Boston Common on Oct. 1 in response to the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in Iran. Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by Iranian police in Tehran for wearing her hijab too loosely, died on Sept. 16 after allegedly being beaten by police.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in Massachusetts

Houses in Somerville near the Tufts campus are pictured on Oct. 7.(Bowie Bello / The Tufts Daily) On Sept. 21, Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor in Massachusetts, released her policy plan to tackle the housing crisis in the state. The plan focuses heavily on increasing housing production, preserving current housing options and supporting homeless individuals and families through strengthening the state’s rent assistance program.

Read full story
7 comments

Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this year

The Theta Chi fraternity house is pictured in Nov. 2015.(Katlyn Kreie / The Tufts Daily) No Theta Chi members are currently living in the fraternity’s house on Packard Avenue for the 2022–23 academic year after it was unable to fill the house with any of its members. Instead, nine non-affiliated students are living in the residence. As a result of the agreement reached by the Office of Residential Life and Learning and the current residents of the house, Theta Chi is allowed to use the space only for limited chapter and recruitment events, but not social events.

Read full story
Harvard, MA

Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetes

The Harvard Medical School campus is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) Harvard Medical school recently conducted an extensive trial of the bionic pancreas, a device that uses cutting-edge technology to automatically deliver insulin to the human body.

Read full story
1 comments

The tragedy of ‘Bros’

Billy Eichner, screenwriter and star of "Bros" (2022), is pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) It’s a crushing sight to see the first major-studio gay rom-com flop so publicly. “Bros” (2022) opened to a deeply underwhelming $4.8 million at the box office, cementing its fate as a failure in the public eye. Pundits and commentators alike have theorized on the shortcomings of the film, with creator Billy Eichner himself blaming that proverbial “homophobic weirdo.” So who’s to blame for this tragedy of queer media? The answer may be just about everyone.

Read full story
4 comments
Somerville, MA

Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockade

Somerville City Councilor WiIlie Burnley Jr. is pictured.(Courtesy Willie Burnley Jr.) Somerville City Councilor At-Large Willie Burnley Jr. introduced a resolution on Sept. 22 that calls upon President Biden to remove Cuba from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List and pressure Congress to end the “failed policy of regime change.” Similar resolutions have been introduced by Cambridge, Boston and the town of Brookline in the past year.

Read full story
9 comments

Joshua Bassett has finally found his voice with ‘Sad Songs In A Hotel Room’

Joshua Bassett is pictured at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.(via Wikimedia Commons) Joshua Bassett has had a rumor- and drama-filled experience with fame since he gained popularity for starring as Ricky Bowen in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (2019–). Bassett was rumored to be dating co-star Olivia Rodrigo throughout the filming of the first season of “HSMTMTS,” with the pair even writing a song together, “Just for a Moment,” for the show. Fans came to the conclusion that Rodrigo and Bassett broke up after he was spotted with former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter. Following the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license,” which was assumed to be about her relationship with Bassett, he was bombarded with attacks across social media, with the attacks continuing with the release of her album, “SOUR” (2021).

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Families face eviction from property near GLX

A row of Somerville houses is pictured on Oct. 5.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Five families in Somerville are facing eviction and potential displacement after their home was acquired by landlords seeking to raise rents on a property close to the Green Line Extension. The 182–184 Tremont Street home currently houses primarily Salvadoran and Haitian families, some of whom have lived there for more than 25 years.

Read full story
4 comments
Somerville, MA

City of Somerville announces Pollinator Action Plan

A bee pollinates a flower at a Tufts Pollinator Initiative garden in front of Tisch Library on Oct. 3.(David Kim / The Tufts Daily) The City of Somerville announced that they will establish an advisory committee to create a Pollinator Action Plan. The plan aims to protect pollinator species and preserve the health of the local urban ecosystem.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis laws

A glimpse inside the "Evicted" exhibit is pictured at the Somerville Armory on Oct. 4th.(Caroline Panier / The Tufts Daily) “Evicted,” an exhibit put on by the Community Action Agency of Somerville , is currently running at the Somerville Armory until Nov. 4. Based on sociologist Matthew Desmond’s novel “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City”, the interactive exhibit explores the reasons for the millions of evictions in the United States every year and their consequences. Somerville is one of the final stops on the exhibit’s national tour. The exhibit is open at the Armory Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m.–8 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Read full story

Breaking the dichotomy, Part 1: Nuance in an unnuanced and volatile politics

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series on the Tufts community members’ discussion on the Biden administration’s domestic policies and political polarization in the United States.

Read full story

Bite-Size Science: Flu season expected to be more severe than previous winters, experts say

Influenza vaccines and sanitary supplies are pictured.(via Wikimedia Commons) Lower temperatures and changing leaves signal the coming of fall, a season of apple picking, pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween movies. The colder months also bring with them an unwelcome guest: influenza season. This year’s flu season is expected to be worse than past winters according to forecasts based on patterns in Australia and New Zealand. Experts look toward countries in the southern hemisphere to predict the upcoming season because winter runs from April to October. According to government surveillance reports, Australia had its worst flu season in five years this year, with an early onset and a peak that was three times higher than average. Public health experts are worried that, along with a COVID-19 peak predicted in early December, two circulating respiratory viruses will be problematic for an already weakened hospital system and are emphasizing that people take the flu season seriously.

Read full story

Tufts anticipates return of in-person Parents and Family Weekend

Steps on the President's Lawn leading to Ballou Hall are pictured on Oct. 3.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Tufts’ Parents and Family Weekend will be held on Oct. 21 and 22, marking the first time in-person programming has been offered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Programming will include tours of laboratories and galleries, panels with deans and lectures by professors, a significant change from the virtual programming of the past two years.

Read full story

New COVID-19 guidelines leave campus more comfortable but also more unsure

(Ilsiia Shakirova / The Tufts Daily) At the start of each school year, students adjust to new classes, living situations, social dynamics and more. For the past three years, the “more” part of this sentence has included a spate of guidelines designed to protect the Tufts community from COVID-19.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoing

The Tufts campus is pictured on Oct. 11, 2021.(Maia Barbee / The Tufts Daily) Students received an email yesterday from Camille Lizarríbar, dean of students for AS&E, notifying them of an incident “when a group of students was verbally assaulted by another group in what was described as a racially motivated incident.”

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy