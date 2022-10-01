‘No one goes against the President’: Tufts’ diversity office reckons with high-level departures, internal conflicts

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDs7f_0iHJa1AR00
Ballou Hall is pictured on January 23, 2021.(Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily)

By Emily Thompson

When Caroline Genco became provost ad interim of Tufts in January, one former employee of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice knew they couldn’t stay at the university.

The Office of DEIJ, housed under the Office of the Provost, has seen significant changes since the beginning of the year. Tufts’ two chief diversity officers (CDOs), Rob Mack and Joyce Sackey, both left their positions in August within a span of two weeks. Internal conflict over the university’s Juneteenth programming and a decision by Genco to temporarily change the reporting structure of the DEIJ office caused former and current employees to allege a lack of transparency in the provost’s office and a culture that runs contrary to the university’s anti-racism principles.

Following the announcement of Mack and Sackey’s departures, S. Rae Peoples, an associate director of diversity and inclusion education, wrote to University President Anthony Monaco on Aug. 8 to request that the university not recruit or hire anyone to fill the VP for DEIJ position, citing “deep concerns with the Office of the Provost operating as ‘business as usual’ by moving forward with recruitment and hiring practices for these positions during a time that is profoundly unusual, given the current tumultuous and unstable state of the Office of the Provost.” Peoples, who is currently on personal leave, referenced her experiences and observations from working in the DEIJ office with Genco as what prompted her to write the email. Rae subsequently provided this email and other relevant documents to the Daily.

“If members of senior leadership for Tufts are either unwilling or incapable of practicing anti-racist values consistently, then how are we expecting our students, staff, faculty, and support employee members to uphold these values?” Peoples asked in the email.

Monaco responded to these allegations in an email to the Daily.

“Advancing the university’s commitments to being an anti-racist university continues to be a top priority for me,” Monaco wrote. “I remain supportive of Provost Genco’s plans to introduce the structure and resources needed for continued progress on our DEIJ goals.”

Mack and Sackey’s departures were initially announced to faculty and staff, but not students, in an email from Genco on July 27 in which she thanked them for building “a tremendous framework for the important work that lies ahead of us.” Sackey, who started at Tufts in 2009, now serves as the inaugural chief diversity and inclusion officer at Stanford Medicine. Mack, who joined the Tufts community in 2012, is now the vice provost for student success and engagement at The New School. The university is not planning to fill their positions until it hires a vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.

“With both Joyce and Rob departing, it is important for me to state unequivocally that the senior team’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice is steadfast and unwavering,” Genco wrote in the July email. “Our commitment is demonstrated by, among other things, the creation of a new senior level position, the vice provost for diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.”

In the months leading up to Genco becoming provost ad interim, she and Executive Vice President Mike Howard co-led an external review of the provost’s office and recommended the creation of the vice provost for DEIJ position. The university is in the process of interviewing finalists for that role.

“The goal will be that when that new person starts, they will engage the community to try to understand what we need to do in the DEIJ space,” Genco said in an interview with the Daily.

The first incident that Peoples highlighted in her email to Monaco took place in January, when she and the former employee — who spoke to the Daily on the condition of anonymity — were present during Genco’s first meeting with the CDOs and the CDO team. When one of the former CDOs voiced a criticism of Monaco’s approach to DEIJ education at Tufts, Genco allegedly told the CDO that “no one goes against the president.” Genco declined to comment on this conversation.

This January meeting wasn’t the only instance that made the former employee feel uneasy. They allege that after the first few weeks of Genco being in office, she stopped meeting with the CDOs as a group and they were pulled from certain committees they had previously served on.

The Juneteenth Planning Committee

A month after Genco started as provost, the university’s Juneteenth Planning Committee convened, with Peoples as the chair. The committee included Black and African American representatives from across the university.

Later in the year, on May 3, the committee submitted a resolution to the two CDOs asking them to pause the university’s Juneteenth programming. The resolution listed concerns about whether the Black community at Tufts had directly requested that the holiday be observed, and questioned whether half a day of programming honored the “spirit and intent” of Juneteenth at an institution where the majority of faculty are white, explaining that “the racial and power dynamics [are] particularly antithetical to the purpose of Juneteenth.”

The committee also pointed to “recent institutional developments that speak to the continued struggle for Tufts University to engage in anti-racist work in ways that shift and transform institutional culture and climate.”

The committee members extended an invitation to leadership for a conversation on the subject. A week later, on May 9, Genco met with the committee. She brought with her Kim Ryan, Tufts’ vice president of human resources. Mack and Sackey also joined the meeting.

Ryan explained in an email to the Daily that she was asked to attend the meeting by Genco “to provide context and address questions raised by the committee about how Tufts came to recognize Juneteenth as a University holiday prior to the establishment of a national holiday.”

Peoples noted in her August email to Monaco that “it is reasonable for a person to conclude that the insertion of the VP of HR at this meeting was a tactical approach to intimidate and was a posturing of power over the Committee.”

Following Genco’s meeting with the committee, Peoples emailed the two CDOs to report how the meeting unfolded.

“Several committee members were deeply concerned and offended by the way the conversation transpired,” Peoples wrote. “Words and sentiments that were used by committee members to describe the meeting today include: Disheartening, scolding, thrashing, and frightening. A statement was made that spoke to concerns with not being able to sleep tonight given what the individual had witnessed in the meeting.”

It was during this meeting that a senior member of leadership allegedly told the committee that “Juneteenth is Tufts now,” according to Peoples’ email. Peoples interpreted this as a suggestion that Tufts would co-opt a holiday for Black Americans as part of its own efforts to appear anti-racist. She went on to say that some committee members stopped attending meetings following this event.

Ultimately, the university did commemorate Juneteenth programming in a ceremony that featured remarks from Monaco, Genco, the two CDOs, Peoples and Lisa Fenn, director of DEI programming. Dr. Jelani Cobb, the dean of the Columbia Journalism School who writes about race and justice for the New Yorker, gave the keynote address.

“It is okay for us to acknowledge both that Juneteenth was a beautiful community event this year, and that the initial collective decision by the Committee [to pause programming this year] was rejected by senior leadership,” Peoples wrote in her email to Monaco.

Changing the DEIJ Office’s reporting structure

On July 11, Genco announced an interim reporting change within the DEIJ Office to the CDOs and the CDO team one by one in a series of meetings.

For years, the office was structured so that each CDO oversaw two associate directors of diversity and inclusion education (ADs). The CDOs ran committees and led DEIJ programming efforts at the university. Following the reporting change, they were stripped of that work and instead directed to work on DEIJ strategy, with one CDO assigned to focus on faculty and the other on students. The CDOs and their team were not involved in this decision.

“The reasons that I made the changes are confidential, and they’re based on information that I gathered starting in March of 2022,” Genco told the Daily. “I think what we’ve learned over the last eight months is [that] sometimes the structure didn’t work so well.”

Alongside the reporting change, Genco created the Director of DEI Programming position, which Fenn now holds. Fenn arrived at Tufts in Nov. 2021 and previously served as the program director of the university’s anti-racism initiative. (Fenn came to Tufts after nearly 15 years as an executive diversity and inclusion consultant and cited her “lived experience as a descendant of those enslaved in this nation” as part of her background in DEIJ.) The ADs began reporting to Fenn instead of the CDOs, and Fenn reported to Kara Charmanski, the executive associate provost for strategy and operations for the provost’s office. Genco subsequently revised this reporting structure based on employee feedback so that Fenn would report directly to her.

The CDOs and their team were told by Genco not to discuss the changes with anyone, which the provost explained was a typical request when making significant organizational announcements, noting that there was a plan to inform stakeholders at the appropriate time.

Less than a week after the reporting change went into effect, Peoples emailed Lisa Fenn to inform her of her intent to take a personal leave, Cc’ing Monaco, Genco and other administrators involved in university DEI efforts. She singled out the reporting change as an example of a “severely problematic and unstable” work environment and took issue with the CDOs losing certain operational responsibilities, such as leading committees; the fact that they would no longer supervise the ADs; the creation of the Director of DEI Programming position; and Charmanski’s role in the chain of command.

Charmanski declined to comment, but Genco stressed that Charmanski’s role was to “provide operational guidance and support to Lisa Fenn and the CDO team,” not to oversee DEIJ work. Peoples also highlighted how although the change was presented as interim, she was not aware of any planned end date for it.

“Both the exclusionary decision-making process and the authoritative communication approach that was used to relay the restructure is fundamentally antithetical to the practice and values of anti-racist work that Tufts has committed itself to,” Peoples wrote in her notice of personal leave. She explained to the Daily that during her meetings with Fenn, Genco and Ryan, she felt that no one provided a communication plan to inform the associate deans of diversity and inclusion (ADDIs), who work closely with the CDO team, of the change.

Genco emphasized that although she is the one with final decision-making authority in the Office of the Provost, she considers input from important stakeholders before reaching a decision.

“Not everyone is always in agreement with the decision … but it’s important to acknowledge that decisions are made, there’s a reason for the timing of how they are shared, and a need to move forward in the work to support them,” Genco wrote in a message to the Daily.

“The way that my conversations with … you and the provost ad interim … and institutional leadership (VP of HR) illustrate how institutional modes of communication, including attempts to silence employees and invitations to step into conversations as a means to contain and cajole people, simultaneously reinforce, and reproduce harmful and toxic working and learning environments,” Peoples wrote to Fenn in her notice of leave.

Although the anonymous former employee knew in January that they did not support Genco’s leadership style, they decided to leave Tufts after she announced the reporting change to the team — before they had secured their next job. They concurred with Peoples’ interpretation of the recent changes.

“For me, it was like, ‘You’re ad interim and you are making a lot of very big, significant changes,’” the former employee said of Genco. They referred to the dismantling of the Institute for Global Leadership, which was announced to the Tufts community on the same day Peoples put in her notice of personal leave. “We’re not being consulted or talked to. There’s no transparency. There’s no opportunity … I felt early on that it’s just not my comfort space.”

Fenn, who told the Daily her most immediate goal in her new job is navigating this interim reporting change period, wrote to the Daily: “I know that these efforts are not easy and the challenges we’re facing are not unusual. I can also say that this prior experience leads me to appreciate Provost Genco’s commitment to this work and her willingness to make difficult decisions to move it forward.”

The fall semester begins

The departures of the CDOs were announced, albeit without naming either Sackey or Mack, to the wider Tufts community in a Sept. 9 email from Genco that also included other DEIJ updates.

Genco stated in the email that she is mindful that the transitions and departures create questions about the university’s commitment to and ability to sustain DEIJ work.

“We recognize that we are not where we want to be, but we remain committed to getting there, and to keeping you updated in the process,” Genco wrote. “Our intention is not to suggest there is an immediate solution to the complex issues we grapple with daily, but to provide updates and clarity on current and future steps we are taking to reach our collective goals.”

She referred to the search for the VP for DEIJ, the CDO team, the ADs and her strengthened partnership with the ADDIs.

“As the academic year begins, our community is inundated with internal and external conditions that will challenge our resolve to uphold our DEIJ commitment,” Peoples wrote to the Daily in response to Genco’s email. “Beyond issuing periodic updates, we must move in a way that establishes our DEIJ initiatives in meaningful and sustainable ways.”

Shortly after Peoples asked Monaco not to fill the VP of DEIJ position immediately, the academic year began with one third of the positions in the DEIJ office empty and with Peoples still on personal leave.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tufts University# diversity# Caroline Genco# Diversity Equity Inclusion and# Juneteenth

Comments / 9

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
838 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

‘Elvis’ doesn’t add much to the King’s life story, except Austin Butler

Austin Butler (left) and Elvis Presley (right) are pictured.(Via Wikimedia Commons) “Elvis” (2022) is, in a word, captivating. From his impoverished childhood in rural Mississippi where he discovered music, his adolescence in Memphis where he frequented Beale Street to his rise to stardom and subsequent crash and burn, “Elvis” takes us through the whole Elvis Presley story, but doesn’t add much to it. Baz Luhrmann, the famed director of “The Great Gatsby” (2013) and “Moulin Rouge!” (2001), takes a whopping two hours and 39 minutes to tell us what could have mostly been gleaned from a five-minute skim of Presley’s Wikipedia page. Luhrmann does add color here and there, and it’s still a highly enjoyable watch — mainly for Austin Butler’s performance as Presley, an excellent soundtrack and fantastic period costumes — but ultimately, “Elvis” falls short in expanding on the star’s life.

Read full story
2 comments
Middlesex County, MA

Carol Joyner discusses paid family leave at Civic Life Lunch

The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life at Barnum Hall is pictured on April 5.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Carol Joyner, director of the Labor Project for Working Families at Family Values at Work Action, spoke with Tufts students on Sept. 22 as part of the Civic Life Lunch Speaker Series hosted by Tisch College. Joyner discussed her more than two decades of work on issues surrounding workers’ rights, including advocating for paid leave and for more comprehensive child care for workers.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in Somerville

Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley are pictured at a campaign rally on Sept. 24.(Aaron Gruen / The Tufts Daily) Members of the congressional ‘Squad’ spoke to a crowd of supporters at the Somerville Theatre on Saturday evening. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who represents Somerville in the U.S. House of Representatives, was joined by Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush at the sold-out event.

Read full story
22 comments
Medford, MA

Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program history

Members of the Tufts athletics department wave to the fans at Fenway Park as they are recognized for winning the Director’s Cup on Aug. 14.(Alonso Nichols / Tufts University)

Read full story
Medford, MA

Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delay

The unfinished MBTA Green Line station is pictured on Sept. 25.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced on Aug. 5 that the Green Line Extension’s Medford branch would not open as scheduled in summer 2022, but instead be pushed further to late November, following a series of previous delays.

Read full story

Weekender: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is intriguing, disturbing and potentially Pugh’s best career performance

Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde are pictured (from top left to bottom right).(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) From critics’ early reviews to Harry Styles “spitting” on Chris Pine at the premiere, “Don’t Worry Darling” (2022) is a film that seems to be everywhere, despite not having its theatrical release until Sept. 23. With a plethora of rumors of drama on set and Styles’ fans desperate to see their favorite artist in his latest film, it comes as no surprise that the “Don’t Worry Darling: The Live IMAX Experience,” which occurred on Sept. 19 in 21 locations, sold out within 24 hours. At the AMC Boston Common 19, the theater was packed at the 7:30 p.m. Monday screening, everyone eager to see what might be the most talked-about movie of the year.

Read full story
Medford, MA

New vegan and kosher food line opens in Dewick

The vegan and kosher line at Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center is pictured on Sept. 20.(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) At the beginning of the fall semester, Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center opened a new food line that offers vegan kosher food. The new station increases the availability of food for students with dietary restrictions.

Read full story

David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activism

David Hogg, co-founder of March For Our Lives, is pictured at Tufts on Sept. 19.(Courtesy Alonso Nichols / Tufts University) David Hogg, a gun control activist who survived the 2018 Parkland school shooting, visited Tufts on Sept. 19 in the first installation of this year’s Tisch College Alan and Susan Solomont Distinguished Speaker Series. At the event, Hogg discussed his path to civic engagement, the importance of putting pressure on the government and the steps that young people can take in order to support the gun control movement.

Read full story
12 comments
Medford, MA

New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and Capen

50 Winthrop St., one of the buildings that will be renovated for CoHo, is pictured on Sept. 20.(Elin Shih / The Tufts Daily) Tufts announced in June that it would begin construction on two new housing properties for upperclassmen on 50 Winthrop St. and 2–4 Capen St. in Medford. In a virtual meeting with the Medford community that month, Tufts also revealed plans to demolish the buildings currently in those lots. The project is set to start construction in fall 2022 and finish in August 2023.

Read full story

‘Butterfly’ 25 years later: When Mariah Carey finally got her wings

Mariah Carey is pictured wearing a butterfly ring.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) With “Butterfly: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition” dropping on Sept. 16 to commemorate the quarter-century jubilee of Mariah Carey’s sixth studio album “Butterfly” (1997), the Daily dives into the impact and legacy of Carey’s favorite project.

Read full story

Emma Chamberlain’s return to YouTube proves that quality trumps quantity

Emma Chamberlain is pictured.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) Influencer Emma Chamberlain has had an eventful 2022 thus far, from being Vogue’s correspondent and interviewer for the Met Gala in May to recently attending the Venice Film Festival as a Cartier brand ambassador. Chamberlain’s reputation as a fashion icon has skyrocketed — she recently graced the cover of Vogue Australia — and she has maintained her weekly podcast, “Anything Goes,” and coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee. Despite all of her success, many of Chamberlain’s fans still missed her YouTube content, which she paused back in December 2021. However, on June 22, after over six months, Chamberlain ended her YouTube hiatus with a video titled “what’s good in new york.”

Read full story
Medford, MA

Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchup

A Tufts football game against Trinity is pictured on Sept. 17.(Courtesy Tufts Athletics) The Tufts Jumbos suffered a heartbreaking loss after a valiant fight against the Trinity College Bantams this past weekend, just barely losing 26-23. In their last 10 meetings, Tufts has been 1–9 against Trinity. The Bantams came in 2nd place in the NESCAC in the 2021 season with a record of 8–1. Their only loss was to the NESCAC champion, Williams. In last season’s matchup between the Bantams and the Jumbos, Trinity dominated throughout the game and only a late surge of scoring from Tufts made the game more competitive. The final score was 42–28.

Read full story
Medford, MA

The return of Tufts in Talloires: Students, faculty share their memories from Talloires, France

Images of the Tufts in Talloires campus are pictured.(Courtesy Vickie Sullivan and Camille Smokelin) The Tufts in Talloires summer study abroad program was back in full swing this summer after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From May 17 to July 1, various Tufts faculty members and approximately 70 students returned to the beloved Tufts European Center in Talloires, France, and spent six weeks learning, collaborating and connecting with the local community.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Somerville moves one step closer to a net-zero emissions policy for new buildings

Somerville City Hall is pictured on March 12.(Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily) In late August, the Somerville City Council unanimously passed a home rule petition creating a net-zero fossil fuel emissions policy for new construction projects and major renovations in the city. The policy was introduced by Councilors Ben Ewen-Campen and Lance Davis with support from Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne.

Read full story
1 comments
Somerville, MA

Somerville residents hold Safe Streets rally for improved transportation infrastructure

A display for the Somerville bike safety rally is pictured on Sept. 17.(Madeline Wilson / The Tufts Daily) Residents of Somerville gathered on Sept. 17 for a rally in support of safer streets at Seven Hills Park in Davis Square. The event was held in response to the death of Stephen Conley, a Somerville resident who was fatally struck by a car door while riding his bike on Broadway on Aug. 12.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Students, community members protest CIA recruiting event outside Cohen Auditorium

The student protest against the CIA recruiting event is pictured on Sept. 16.(Aaron Gruen / The Tufts Daily) Students and community members staged a protest outside a Central Intelligence Agency recruitment event in Cohen Auditorium on Friday afternoon. The event, which was sponsored by the Tufts Career Center, was not disrupted by the protest.

Read full story
2 comments

The legacy of Queen Elizabeth in film, television and fashion

Queen Elizabeth II is pictured.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) With a heavy heart, the British royal family announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. Elizabeth Windsor served as the longest reigning monarch in British history, ascending the throne at age 26 and served as the monarch for 70 years, from 1952 to 2022. Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a legacy, not just through her royal duties and accomplishments, but in fashion, film and her public persona captured by the media.

Read full story
New York City, NY

What to know before you watch Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’

Arden Cho from "Partner Track" (2022–) is pictured.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) In a new Netflix series, Ingrid Yun is on the “Partner Track” (2022-) at a top New York City law firm Parsons Valentine and Hunt, navigating drama in her work and love lives. Always the perfect student, Ingrid was high school valedictorian and later top of her class at Harvard Law and has grown used to heavy expectations weighing her down. She is obsessed with law and philosophy, and known to fall asleep to podcasts about obscure Mergers & Acquisitions law. Arden Cho (“Teen Wolf” (2011-2017), “Chicago Med” (2015-)) leads the cast alongside Dominic Sherwood (“Shadowhunters” (2016-2019), “Vampire Academy” (2022–)), Alexandra Turshen (“The Bold Type” (2017-2021), “Red Oaks” (2014-2017)), Bradley Gibson (“Mozart in the Jungle” (2014-2018)), Rob Heaps (“Imposters” (2017-2018)) and Nolan Gerard Funk (“Glee” (2009-2015), “The Flight Attendant” (2020-)).

Read full story
Medford, MA

Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s program

Johnny Albani, Matthew DeWitt, and Nathan Scopac (top to bottom) are pictured.(Courtesy Johnny Albani, Matthew DeWitt, and Nathan Scopac) Education does not only exist in the classroom, as learning is a lifelong journey that extends far beyond. The Fletcher School’s Master of Global Business Administration is an online program that gives flexibility to mid-career professionals who wish to pursue a degree in business without physically coming to the Medford/Somerville campus. The Daily interviewed students in the program who are either active-duty military personnel or veterans to understand their journeys to and at Tufts.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy