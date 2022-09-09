Stranger Things 4: The cultural phenomenon continues

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lpEi_0hnp6Qyb00
"Stranger Things" (2016–) logo.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

By Sam Dieringer

After a three-year hiatus prolonged by the pandemic, the cultural phenomenon “Stranger Things” (2016–) finally made its return with a brand new season.

With the show’s prolonged absence and a trailer that featured many unfamiliar locations and characters, the direction of the show’s return seemed skeptical. Oftentimes in later seasons, writers shake up the foundation of the show with new settings, characters and other elements in an attempt to keep the audience interested. Much of the time, this strategy fails miserably.

Luckily, with “Stranger Things 4,” this wasn’t the case.

Season Four shakes up the previous ‘small-town’ vibe of the first three seasons by plunging the audience into four different storylines in completely different locations: California, Russia, Nevada and Hawkins, Ind. Each plot brings a distinct tone and atmosphere that’s different from the others — Hopper in a prison escape, the Byers in an action thriller, Eleven in a sci-fi world and the rest of the group in a teenage horror film. While many shows enact a multi-pronged storyline structure, the genius of “Stranger Things 4” arises in how the writers bring the stories together. Instead of all of the characters physically coming together, each group fights telepathically from their own location to vanquish the evil. It’s a format that’s especially savvy from the writing team, one that dubs ‘mind fights’ as a uniquely “Stranger Things” concept.

From a production standpoint, season 4 is the biggest and boldest by far. Reminiscent of a James Bond film, every episode is action-packed, featuring complicated choreographed shootouts, huge explosions and intense car chases through arid deserts. The CGI is even more intricate and detailed, as the creators give us an in depth look at the Upside Down, as well as dozens of closeups of Demogorgons and other creepy creatures. The MVP award has to go to the prosthetics team who developed the intricate viney mold that actor Jamie Campbell Bower donned to bring the show’s horrifying main antagonist Vecna to life.

Like all the seasons that preceded it, season 4 continues to enthrall viewers with a slew of ’80s cultural references. With a classic soundtrack featuring “California Dreamin’’’ (1986) by the Beach Boys, “Master of Puppets” (1986) by Metallica, as well as (of course) Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” (1985), “Stranger Things” continues to give new life to ’80s hits. This season also leans heavily into ’80s horror, with the inspiration of Vecna coming from Freddy Krueger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984).

“Stranger Things” has a track record of introducing great new characters and killing them off in the same season. Season 4 is no exception, with Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson entering the fold. Eddie is a great character — his wild and dynamic persona brings a revived energy that complements the original characters. His run on the show builds to an epic character arc where he finally stops running away and faces the conflict head on, ending in the ultimate sacrifice. With many memorable moments including his Upside Down ‘metal concert,’ Eddie will likely remain as the entire show’s most impactful one-season character.

This season featured many standout performances, but no one was more captivating than Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield. Unlike other seasons, season 4 more dominantly focuses on themes of mental health, depression and overcoming trauma. Sink’s character is at the forefront of this, as she struggles with feelings of guilt over her brother’s death. As Vecna incrementally murders other helpless teenagers, he preys on Max’s isolation and vulnerability, making her his next victim. In the emotional climax of episode 4, “Dear Billy,” Max breaks free from Vecna’s curse through the positive memories of her loved ones, returning from his captivity panting, “I’m still here.” Sink’s ability to convey the incredibly high stakes of this moment will forever have a lasting impact in my mind.

The season finale featured a nearly two-and-a-half-hour run time and a huge cliffhanger to leave us all begging for more heading into season 5. Although the finale was enjoyable, the writers played it a little too safe. Even though a Max Mayfield death would’ve been devastating, it would have that much more of an impact on the motivation of the rest of the characters. The finale also left out some details such as Enzo’s fate and more reactions to Eddie’s death that could have more properly wrapped things up without feeling rushed. Despite these minor grievances, the finale was a big, bold and epic conclusion to the show’s most ambitious season yet.

After a three-year absence, “Stranger Things” reminded us all why it’s one of Netflix’s biggest hits. Can it stick the landing in season 5?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# stranger things# review# stranger things 4# sadie sink# Joseph Quinn

Comments / 0

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
804 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

Somerville, MA

Established Democrats defeat lesser-known challengers in Mass. primaries

An election sign is captured in Somerville on Sept. 11, 2022.(Natalie Brownsell / The Tufts Daily) Incumbent State Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven won the 27th Middlesex District Democratic primary on Sept. 6, defeating opponent Jason Mackey. Uyterhoeven, who is currently running uncontested in the general election, won with 87% of the vote and is on track to continue representing the city of Somerville in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Maintenance issue causes flooding in basement of Olin

The area of the basement where Olin flooded is pictured on Sept. 11.(Ian Lau / The Tufts Daily) A maintenance issue caused the basement of the Olin Center to flood last Thursday at approximately 10:30 a.m. The flooding was the result of an error that occurred while a vendor was testing the sprinkler system.

Read full story

Jennette McCurdy heals with her poignant memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died”

The cover of "I'm Glad My Mom Died" (2022) by Jennette McCurdy is pictured.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) Content warning: This article discusses eating disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, emotional and verbal abuse and sexual harassment.

Read full story
1 comments

Summer TV recap: Quantity over quality

"Westworld" (2016-), "House of the Dragon" (2022-) and "Reservation Dogs" (2021-) logos are pictured.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) This summer, just like the last, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed for long-anticipated series to both make their debuts and return to the small screen. From mega-budget prequels to quieter critics’ hits, the summer certainly had plenty of options for TV lovers. Whether any of it was good is another question.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Eaton Hall set to undergo complete renovation

Eaton Hall is pictured on April 20, 2018.(Rachel Hartman / The Tufts Daily Archives) Eaton Hall is set to undergo a complete renovation, with preliminary work starting in November and construction beginning in 2023. The academic departments that currently operate out of Eaton have already moved to other locations for the remodel, which is set to be completed by the fall of 2024.

Read full story

The ultimate summer 2022 playlist

The covers of "Super Freaky Girl," "Dolls EP," "Glimpse of Us" and "Harry's House" are pictured.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) Last summer, the Daily dove into how the music scene was resurrected after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, but this summer, there has been a continued flourish of new music and experimentation. Tracks that make people want to dance alongside tracks that make people want to cry were incorporated into this all-encompassing list. If the remainder of 2022 has the creative vision and prowess exercised by the tracks of this summer, music listeners will be appropriately satisfied. Below are the top 10 songs (with one bonus track) that defined summer 2022, in no particular order.

Read full story

Monkeypox: Prevention, vaccination and misconceptions

The Tufts Health Service building is pictured on March 6, 2018.(Alina Murphy / The Tufts Daily Archives) As monkeypox continues to spread in the United States, Tufts health personnel have shared advice with the Daily on ways students can avoid contracting the disease. A rare disease that is endemic to several Central and West African countries, monkeypox was reported in Europe earlier this year. Since then, the disease has spread to the United States.

Read full story
Harvard, MA

Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action case

Ballou Hall, an administrative building at Tufts University, is pictured.(Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily) Tufts joined 32 other colleges and universities in signing an amicus curiae brief for the Supreme Court of the United States affirming the legality of race-conscious college admissions. The brief, filed by Amherst College on Aug. 1, expresses support for Harvard College and the University of North Carolina in their ongoing legal battle to maintain students’ race as a factor in college admissions decisions.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Lollapalooza 2022 delivers memorable performances from iconic artists

Chelsea Cutler's and Gracie Abrams' Lollapalooza 2022 sets are pictured.(Ryan Fairfield / The Tufts Daily) Every summer, over a hundred artists are invited to Chicago’s Grant Park for a weekend of music and entertainment. Lollapalooza is one of the biggest music festivals in the United States, made up of nine different stages and lasting four days. Artists, both big and small, take the stage and perform for thousands of local Chicagoans and visiting attendees. This year’s Lollapalooza included popular headliners like Dua Lipa and Metallica as well as a plethora of artists from every genre.

Read full story

First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The Mods

The Court at Professors Row is pictured on Sept. 5.(Charlene Tsai / The Tufts Daily) One hundred members of the Class of 2026 moved into their new dorms at The Court at Professors Row last week. Located on the Vouté Tennis Courts that formerly housed the modular COVID-19 isolation units known as The Mods, The Court is a complex of three buildings that will house 150 first-years and nine resident assistants this fall.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts updates fall COVID-19 protocol, ends mask mandate and surveillance testing

The former COVID-19 Testing Center at 62R Talbot Ave. is pictured on Oct. 3, 2021.(Ian Lau / The Tufts Daily) In anticipation of welcoming students back to campus, Tufts announced its fall 2022 COVID-19 protocols in an email on Aug. 10. According to the email, the updated measures include the end of surveillance testing as well as the removal of a mask mandate. Infected students will also be directed to isolate in their rooms as opposed to the temporary housing on-campus students were asked to isolate in last academic year.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Simultaneous Green and Orange Line closures frustrate commuters

A sign promoting the MBTA Green Line Extension project is pictured on April 17, 2018.(Evan Slack / The Tufts Daily Archives) The MBTA announced on Aug. 5 that the Green Line Extension Medford branch — which was scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer — will not open until late November. This is the project’s third delay from the planned completion date of December 2021.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Op-ed: Protecting reproductive rights in Massachusetts

Rep. Christine Barber (D-Somerville) gives a speech on the Massachusetts House floor on June 29.Courtesy Rep. Christine Barber. The Massachusetts House of Representatives voted 136–17 on a bill two weeks ago to strengthen protections for reproductive and gender-affirming care in state law. I was one of 25 women legislators who spoke in strong support of the bill. Below is an excerpt from my remarks on the House floor on Wednesday, June 29.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Somerville City Council passes ordinance protecting those seeking gender-affirming care

Somerville City Hall is pictured on March 12.Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily. The Somerville City Council unanimously passed an ordinance protecting the rights of individuals seeking gender-affirming care on June 9. The ordinance prohibits City of Somerville law enforcement from helping to enforce laws e.

Read full story
3 comments

Are theories killing our film and TV experiences?

The logo for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. In the era of social media and creation platforms, it has become significantly easier to discover communities of people with common, loved interests. From niche topics like different types of soups to extremely popular Disney movies like “Encanto” (2021), platforms like TikTok and YouTube make it possible for individuals to broadcast their own thoughts and theories about their favorite media pieces and for others to build on or encourage them. A noticeable section of this shared love is shown through fan theories.

Read full story

Why you should swipe right on Netflix’s ‘The Tinder Swindler’

The poster for the Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. According to Cecilie Fjellhøy, “Nowadays the best way you can meet someone is on a dating app.”

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Tufts’ consortiums: Underappreciated or overrated?

The New England Conservatory of Music is pictured on Feb. 6.Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily. Disclaimer: Brendan Hartnett and Allie Birger are former editorialists at The Tufts Daily. They were not involved in the writing or editing of this article.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts must take action to increase gender diversity in leadership, report finds

The Women's Center is pictured on Feb. 22.Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily. Tufts ranked number 50 out of 130 universities in the Eos Foundation’s 2022 study, “The Women’s Power Gap at Elite Universities: Scaling the Ivory Tower,” which measured gender parity among elite university leadership.

Read full story
Medford, MA

CIRCLE analysis finds young women of color are leaders in civic, political engagement

The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life is pictured next to Jumbo on Feb. 8.Cora Hartmann / The Tufts Daily. Young women of color report higher levels of political and civic engagement than their peers, according to a recent analysis of a 2020 web survey by the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life’s Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy