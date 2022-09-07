The ultimate summer 2022 playlist

The covers of "Super Freaky Girl," "Dolls EP," "Glimpse of Us" and "Harry's House" are pictured.(Courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

By Jack Clohisy

Last summer, the Daily dove into how the music scene was resurrected after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, but this summer, there has been a continued flourish of new music and experimentation. Tracks that make people want to dance alongside tracks that make people want to cry were incorporated into this all-encompassing list. If the remainder of 2022 has the creative vision and prowess exercised by the tracks of this summer, music listeners will be appropriately satisfied. Below are the top 10 songs (with one bonus track) that defined summer 2022, in no particular order.

“Glimpse of Us” by Joji

Megan Thee Stallion coined the term “Hot Girl Summer,” but Joji deconstructs this narrative with his reflective track “Glimpse of Us” (2022). Not the type of upbeat song one might expect on a summer playlist, but it was nearly impossible to avoid hearing the gripping ballad at least once this season.

“Vegas” by Doja Cat

The new Princess of Rap, Doja Cat released her new track “Vegas” for the summer blockbuster feature film “Elvis” (2022) in early May to acclaim from both critics and fans. Easily one of the best tracks in her discography, Doja Cat definitively stamps her mark both last summer with her most recent album “Planet Her” (2021), and now with her soundtrack hit.

“Keep Driving” by Harry Styles

With the release of his third studio album “Harry’s House” (2022), Harry Styles struck gold with one of the standard tracks. “Keep Driving” highlighted Styles’ growth as an experimental musician and lyricist with the edgy-and-iconic lines, “Cocaine, side boob / Choke her with a sea view.”

“Hot In It” by Tiësto and Charli XCX

This year has been the year of Charli XCX. With the release of her latest record “CRASH” (2022), Charli XCX earned her first U.S. Top 10 hit, and only a few months later, she released the ultimate club hit of the summer. “Hot In It,” produced by Tiësto, is a testament to the satirical-turned-empowerment anthem about self-confidence.

“29” by Demi Lovato

Fresh off the release of their latest album “Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over” (2021), Demi Lovato returned this summer with a string of new singles for their August release “HOLY FVCK,” including standout track “29.” A track that centers on an inappropriate 12-year age-gapped relationship, the power track stands apart in Lovato’s discography.

“ALIEN SUPERSTAR” and “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

Nothing was more monumental than the return of Beyoncé this year. Because her latest record “RENAISSANCE” (2022) was so impressive, not one but two tracks had to make the list. The infectious lead single “BREAK MY SOUL” and fan-favorite “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” pay testament to the queer, Black pioneers of house music.

“In The Kitchen” by Reneé Rapp

New artist Reneé Rapp, known for her role on HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls” (2021–), released her debut single “Tattoos” (2022) shortly before releasing her follow-up ballad “In The Kitchen.” The latter is an emotional reflection on a relationship past that mirrors the impact of “Glimpse of Us.”

“Living Hell” by Bella Poarch

Last summer, TikToker-turned-musician Bella Poarch released “Build a Bitch” (2021), an infectious track that charted on the Billboard Hot 100. This highlighted the power of TikTok as a music promotional platform. Despite criticisms against influencers that all of them seemingly jump into a music career after they build a substantial following on social media, Poarch’s recent track “Living Hell” released this summer proves she can craft a strong summer pop track.

“This Hell” by Rina Sawayama

Three words: pride anthem 2022. That’s what “This Hell” by Rina Sawayama solidified this summer. A fusion track that combines a plethora of genres, “This Hell” is easily the best track by U.K. artist Sawayama off her upcoming studio album “Hold the Girl” (2022).

“Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj

As Doja Cat is the Princess of Rap, it’s only fitting that the Queen of Rap also makes her place known on this playlist. “Super Freaky Girl” (2022) was meant to be a hit. After “Anaconda” (2014) sampled the ‘90s track “Baby Got Back,” when it was announced that Minaj’s new song would sample ‘80s classic “Super Freak,” it was a recipe for success. This list would be incomplete without the incorporation of “Super Freaky Girl” — Minaj’s first solo track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. 

