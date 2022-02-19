Somerville, MA

Spring 2022 athletic season to continue with more relaxed COVID-19 policies

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKZ5i_0eJYrUyR00
Student-athletes are pictured inside the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center on Feb. 12.Olivia Bello / The Tufts Daily

By Charlotte Chen

Tufts University modified their COVID-19 policies for the winter of 2021 and now the spring of 2022 athletic season for all sports teams and clubs. Nowadays, athletes no longer need to take rapid COVID-19 tests on competition days, which was required during the spring 2021 athletic season. Additionally, spectators who are vaccinated and masked are allowed to attend indoor varsity games once again.

Michael Jordan, university infection control health director, explained why Tufts decided to make these changes.

“The university has a highly vaccinated population — our students have received a vaccine and booster,” Jordan wrote in an email to the Daily. “Additionally, we are currently testing all student athletes every other day. Together, this markedly decreases risk of infection.”

When the Daily received requests for comment, Tufts was still requiring students to test every other day. The university now asks students to test twice per week.

Despite all of these measures taken to prevent COVID-19 from spreading, it is inevitable that some students and coaches will still contract the virus. John Morris, Tufts’ athletics director, explained how the university handles athletes that have tested positive.

“When a student-athlete tests positive for Covid, we follow the guidance provided by the campus health professionals on a case-by-case basis consistent with the protocols applicable to all students,” Morris wrote in an email to the Daily. “Individual student-athletes have been held out of practice and competition as appropriate, and to help protect the campus community, a number of winter sport competitions have been postponed or canceled due to positive cases.”

Since most students, professors, faculty members and coaches at Tufts are fully vaccinated and boosted, student-athletes are hoping to move forward with their season as normal.

Meg Hatton, a player for Tufts’ women’s varsity lacrosse team, described her main concern with beginning the spring athletic season.

“This year we have had a lot of teammates contract COVID over break and right before preseason,” Hatton, a sophomore, wrote in an email to the Daily. “It definitely has delayed us, but not as much as last year. … COVID always remains a threat to our season, but this year our main concern is less over having our whole season stopped, and more about players testing positive and not being able to play.”

Kate Lee, a sophomore on Tufts’ women’s varsity field hockey team, discussed how she and her teammates are often with each other outside of practices, so contracting COVID-19 while in practice is not her main concern.

“I felt very confident that I wouldn’t get Covid during practice,” Lee wrote in an email to the Daily. “We were usually outside, and on top of that, everyone was strictly adhering to the Tufts testing policies.”  

Hatton agreed with this sentiment.

“With most of our practices outside, and with all of our team lifts and meetings inside with masks, I feel very safe in organized team settings,” Hatton wrote. “If I were to be nervous about contracting COVID, there are so many other spaces on campus where we are closer to others for a longer period of time.”

Hatton believes the frequent testing that athletes are required to comply with is sufficient in protecting their safety.

“I feel in between on the rule about testing before games,” Hatton wrote. “I think it definitely was a good idea last year, however it utilized a lot of money and resources. Also, using rapid tests that are known not to be as accurate may not have a significant impact. Our team gets tested every other day regardless, so … I am not sure that it is necessary.”

Morris explained that the university will constantly revise its policies to keep up with the ever-changing nature of COVID-19.

“No additional policy changes are being discussed at the moment, but as Covid conditions continue to evolve in the weeks ahead, we will regularly revisit the Covid-19 policies and how they apply to varsity and club sports, intramurals and fitness activities,” Morris wrote.

Morris also shared his optimistic thoughts about the rest of this semester.

“With the encouraging trends in case numbers over the last couple of weeks, we are looking forward to having full varsity and club sports seasons this spring,” Morris wrote.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# COVID19# NESCAC# Tufts University# College athletes# Sports

Comments / 0

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
601 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

‘Peacemaker’ shakes up the superhero genre with high-octane action and humor

An image of the "Peacemaker" (2022-) opening credits scene is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Everyone loves a good superhero story. In 2021, characters like Scarlet Witch, Loki, Shang-Chi and Spider-Man captured people’s attention and dominated the entertainment conversation. What do they all have in common? They come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel continues to reign supreme, its main competitor, DC, has begun to pose a threat to Marvel’s untouchable status. After releasing two successful films last year, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021) and “The Suicide Squad” (2021), DC is trying its hand at television with “Peacemaker” (2022–), a new series that’s worth a watch.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Gracie Abrams sells out The Sinclair for ‘This Is What It Feels Like’ tour

Gracie Abrams performs at The Sinclair on Feb. 12.Courtesy Ryan Fairfield. Gracie Abrams has quickly become an artist many have grown to love and admire at the young age of 22. From partying with Taylor Swift at her 32nd birthday to her music inspiring the hit song “drivers license” (2021), Abrams has shown that her music and character have impacted fellow artists and fans alike, making it come as no surprise that she was able to sell out her concert at The Sinclair in Cambridge on Feb. 12.

Read full story

Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ is the Grammys’ strongest Album of the Year contender

The album cover for "Planet Her" (2021) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. With 10 nominees up for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards later this spring, one holds its own amongst the rest: “Planet Her (Deluxe)” (2021) by Doja Cat. With an array of massive hits mixed with an out-of-this-world concept (pun intended), “Planet Her (Deluxe)” cements itself as the deserving nominee vying for the coveted Album of the Year award. “Hot Pink” (2019), Doja Cat’s previous studio album, became a viral success after the explosion of track “Say So” across the internet, popularized on platforms such as TikTok. This time around, Doja Cat’s fanbase has grown substantially, and when the announcement of her third studio album hit the mainstream, it was the recipe for success.

Read full story

Review: ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 struggles to uphold its reputation

Content warning: This article discusses drug addiction. After two years of delaying production due to the pandemic, Sam Levinson’s highly anticipated and culturally groundbreaking hit series “Euphoria” (2019–) has finally returned for Season 2. After introducing each of the characters and their backgrounds in Season 1, Season T explores the progression of relationships between characters while honing in on the plotline of 17-year-old protagonist Rue Bennett’s struggle with drug addiction and relapse that serves as the backbone of the show. The show has received massive attraction and critical acclaim — including lead actress Zendaya’s Emmy Award win in 2020 — and its large audience has returned for Season 2. But, attitudes toward “Euphoria” have changed as a result of the new season.

Read full story

‘The Fallout’ authentically captures grief in the wake of loss

The poster for "The Fallout" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Content warning: This article discusses the cinematic depiction of a school shooting. HBO Max’s “The Fallout” (2022) was an intriguing project, even at the trailer’s release. The combination of a Disney child actress and a former dancer from “Dance Moms” (2011–2019) was interesting, to say the least, and that is before looking into the fact that the film is the first feature directorial project of former “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” actress Megan Park. If there were ever any doubts about the casting choices, they have been dispelled as “The Fallout” has defied the odds and gained much acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Read full story

Black Country, New Road’s ‘Ants From Up There’ shows emotional rawness and pure genius

The cover art for "Ants From Up There" (2022) is picutred.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. One of the most promising bands out of the United Kingdom, the six-piece Black Country, New Road has a catalog, albeit very small, that shows true musical prowess and ability to create one-of-a-kind timbral environments. “For The First Time” (2021), the band’s debut album, features instrumental arrangements that teeter on gorgeous yet terrifying, and guitarist and lead singer Isaac Wood’s lyricism and shaky vocal delivery leaves deep emotional impressions on its listeners. To their fans’ dismay, Wood announced in an Instagram post at the end of January on the band’s official page that he was leaving the band for personal reasons. While the remaining members of the band will continue to operate, the newly released “Ants From Up There” (2022) is the band’s final release with the vocal sound that Wood made so characteristic of this band. Nevertheless, Wood and everyone else in the band encouraged everyone to enjoy their latest record, and the record in question is full of things for fans to admire. Borrowing some of the best stylistic choices from their previous record, while also adding some new twists, “Ants From Up There” goes as swimmingly as any band could ever hope for their sophomore release to be.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Weekender: ‘Artists Call’ at Tufts University Art Galleries promotes historical dialogue

The arts exhibit "Art for the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities" is pictured.Courtesy Sadie Leite. For about five years, curators Abigail Satinsky and Erina Duganne have worked on the new Tufts University Art Gallery “Art For the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities,” which opened Jan. 20 on the Boston and Medford campuses.

Read full story

Mitski dances with darkness on ‘Laurel Hell’

The album cover art for Mitski's "Laurel Hell" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Mostly absent from the mainstream, Mitski has rarely resurfaced since the viral success of her previous LP “Be the Cowboy” (2018). However, on her latest Feb. 4 release “Laurel Hell” (2022), Mitski unleashes the darkness with the use of synths, grandiose instrumental builds and razor-thin lyricism. As is evident with the album’s lead single “Working for the Knife,” Mitski feels the weight of being yet another cog in the machine of the American workforce. As she realizes the world will move on with or without her, Mitski laments, “I just didn’t know it would go without me.” Existentialism is in abundance on Mitski’s sixth studio album with themes centering on the purpose of being and the challenge of pushing societal boundaries.

Read full story

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ is the franchise’s freshest and most impressive game in years

The cover art for "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” (2022) is the most distinctive and fulfilling Pokémon game to be released in about a decade. Selling over 6.5 million copies in the first week, the game has been met with positive reception from both fans and critics due to its engaging story and its long overdue revamp in mechanics and structure.

Read full story

Community perspectives on the crisis at the Russia-Ukraine border

President Vladimir Putin of Russia reportedly ordered troops to be deployed into the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine on Monday, a move that will likely further escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts community members discuss the return to in-person classes

A classroom in the Olin Center is pictured on Feb. 8.Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most classes at Tufts were conducted in a virtual or hybrid format from March 2020 to the end of the 2020–2021 school year. However, thanks in large part to the widespread distribution of vaccines throughout last spring and summer, the fall 2021 semester saw life at Tufts begin to slowly return to normal. While we were still required to wear masks indoors and frequently test for COVID-19, we saw the return of in-person club meetings and activities, as well as mostly in-person classes.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Lyndell’s Bakery: The sweetest spot in Somerville

The interior of Lyndell's Bakery is pictured on Feb. 9.Elin Shih / The Tufts Daily. When you open the door to Lyndell’s, you’re walking into more than just a bakery. You’re taking a bite of local history.

Read full story
1 comments
Medford, MA

New to the neighborhood: Pini’s Pizzeria begins serving slices on Boston Avenue

The window sign of Pini's Pizzeria is pictured on Feb. 11.Cora Hartmann / the Tufts Daily. Pini’s Pizzeria is new to Boston Avenue, having recently moved into the location that previously housed the beloved Espresso Pizza. Espresso Pizza’s owner, Patty Moore, announced she was retiring in December 2021. Moore had taken over Espresso after the passing of the pizzeria’s previous owner, her brother, Anthony Salvato Jr. in 2010. Luckily for all pizza lovers in the area, Pini’s hopes to bring the same good food and sense of community that was previously offered by Espresso.

Read full story

Lema Abuoqab’s children’s book aims to educate kids about science, health

Lema Abuoqab is pictured holding her book "Eric's Brain Elementary."Lola Owett / The Tufts Daily. For many young children, visits to the doctor can inspire feelings of fear and confusion. These feelings are coupled with the fact that many conversations at the pediatrician’s office leave out children, as they are between doctor and parent, rather than doctor and patient.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Somerville Community Land Trust looks to address housing affordability, access

A row of Somerville houses is pictured on Feb. 1, 2022.Ian Lau / The Tufts Daily. Many members of the Tufts community call Somerville home, but that is becoming a reality increasingly out of reach for some within and beyond our community. With the inequities in Greater Boston’s housing supply exacerbated by the pandemic, the Somerville Community Land Trust is doing its part to strengthen housing affordability in the city, moving towards community ownership of land and housing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy