Boston, MA

“Millionaire’s tax” could generate $1.3 billion in revenue for Mass.

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRb9F_0eJXh8Wp00
A sign for the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life is pictured on Feb. 6.Kiana Vallo / The Tufts Daily

By Skyler Goldberg

A proposal to amend the Massachusetts constitution to impose a 4% surtax on earnings above $1 million would raise about $1.3 billion in 2023, the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts’ Tisch College said in a nonpartisan report released on Jan. 13. Massachusetts citizens will vote on the amendment on Nov. 8.

The report considered whether millionaires might leave Massachusetts to avoid the surtax, often called the “millionaire’s tax.” It analyzed research on cross-border moves from other states that have implemented similar taxes.

Evan Horowitz, executive director of cSPA and author of the report, explained that a millionaire’s tax would have little influence on whether residents would leave the state.

“We crunched the numbers and found that with a tax increase of this size, you would find some families that move in Massachusetts — something like 500 — but not that many,” Horowitz said. “I don’t think it  is enough to dramatically undermine the amount of revenue that would be raised by the tax.”

Horowitz emphasized that millionaires have enjoyed autonomy over where they worked since before the pandemic.

“The other thing to keep in mind … is that people who earn a million dollars in a given year are at the head of some organization, mostly,” Horowitz said. “So they’ve already had a tremendous amount of control over where they live their lives.” 

Horowitz also explained that communal ties to Massachusetts will deter many millionaires from leaving.

“If [a millionaire] lives in Massachusetts, it’s because they chose to live in Massachusetts,” Horowitz said. “It’s because they have kids that go to schools in Massachusetts. They’ve had partners and businesses they work with here.” 

Bridget Wall, a student researcher who worked on the report, explained that cross-border moves will likely be uncommon because only a small number of millionaires will be affected by the tax each year.

“Something that was really interesting is that the majority of millionaires are not millionaires for their entire life or careers; they’re mostly millionaires for just one year,” Wall, a senior, said.

Still, cSPA predicts that cross-border moves would diminish revenue from the millionaire’s tax by approximately five percent. The center accounted for this diminution in its estimate that the surtax would raise $1.3 billion.

The report suggests that tax avoidance is more likely than cross-border moves to undermine the amount of revenue that the tax would raise. It also estimates that tax avoidance will diminish the millionaire’s tax revenue by roughly 35%, which is accounted for in its prediction of the tax’s overall revenue.

Thomas Downes, an associate professor of economics at Tufts and lead researcher on the report, said he believes the report overestimates the amount of tax avoidance the tax would produce.

“They are potentially overstating the amount of avoidance,” Downes said. “The evidence is sparser there in terms of the economics research.” 

Horowitz, Downes and Wall all expressed puzzlement that the media tends to focus on cross-border moves as a barrier to accumulating revenue from taxes, when tax avoidance likely poses a greater issue.

Wall speculated about the cause of this feature of the media coverage.

“I just think that people moving out of the state is a lot more concrete, and … it’s a lot easier to grasp visually and conceptually,” Wall said. “It’s a more concrete loss than tax avoidance.” 

The report predicted that the millionaire’s tax is unlikely to disincentivize economic productivity. This is contrary to a study by the Beacon Hill Institute that reached the opposite conclusion.

A more recent publication by the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank, criticized cSPA’s findings. Downes summarized Pioneer’s criticisms of the report and voiced his disagreement.

“The main argument they’re trying to make is that in the report that Evan [Horowitz] wrote, he was only looking at a single year and was not accounting for the fact that there will be changes year to year, that he wasn’t taking a long enough term view. …I think [Horowitz] was actually very explicit about the fact that there’s going to be continual churning of taxpayers subject to the millionaire’s tax,” Downes said.

Horowitz revealed that over the next few months, cSPA will publish one to two additional reports about the potential for the millionaire’s tax to reduce economic and racial inequality and the potential benefits of investing the increased tax revenue in education, among other issues.   

While cSPA is neutral about whether Massachusetts should adopt the tax, Wall shared her personal support for the amendment.

“I just think that it is kind of shocking in such a progressive state as Massachusetts that we [aren’t] already taxing millionaires at a higher rate,” Wall said.

Wall hopes that Tufts students will become civically engaged on this issue.

“I think if there is rhetoric on Tufts campus about this, it’ll spread more, and people will talk to their parents about it, who might be millionaires in Massachusetts,” Wall said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Massachusetts# Millionaires Tax# State taxes# Tisch College# Tufts University

Comments / 0

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
601 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

‘Peacemaker’ shakes up the superhero genre with high-octane action and humor

An image of the "Peacemaker" (2022-) opening credits scene is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Everyone loves a good superhero story. In 2021, characters like Scarlet Witch, Loki, Shang-Chi and Spider-Man captured people’s attention and dominated the entertainment conversation. What do they all have in common? They come from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel continues to reign supreme, its main competitor, DC, has begun to pose a threat to Marvel’s untouchable status. After releasing two successful films last year, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021) and “The Suicide Squad” (2021), DC is trying its hand at television with “Peacemaker” (2022–), a new series that’s worth a watch.

Read full story
Cambridge, MA

Gracie Abrams sells out The Sinclair for ‘This Is What It Feels Like’ tour

Gracie Abrams performs at The Sinclair on Feb. 12.Courtesy Ryan Fairfield. Gracie Abrams has quickly become an artist many have grown to love and admire at the young age of 22. From partying with Taylor Swift at her 32nd birthday to her music inspiring the hit song “drivers license” (2021), Abrams has shown that her music and character have impacted fellow artists and fans alike, making it come as no surprise that she was able to sell out her concert at The Sinclair in Cambridge on Feb. 12.

Read full story

Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ is the Grammys’ strongest Album of the Year contender

The album cover for "Planet Her" (2021) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. With 10 nominees up for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards later this spring, one holds its own amongst the rest: “Planet Her (Deluxe)” (2021) by Doja Cat. With an array of massive hits mixed with an out-of-this-world concept (pun intended), “Planet Her (Deluxe)” cements itself as the deserving nominee vying for the coveted Album of the Year award. “Hot Pink” (2019), Doja Cat’s previous studio album, became a viral success after the explosion of track “Say So” across the internet, popularized on platforms such as TikTok. This time around, Doja Cat’s fanbase has grown substantially, and when the announcement of her third studio album hit the mainstream, it was the recipe for success.

Read full story

Review: ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 struggles to uphold its reputation

Content warning: This article discusses drug addiction. After two years of delaying production due to the pandemic, Sam Levinson’s highly anticipated and culturally groundbreaking hit series “Euphoria” (2019–) has finally returned for Season 2. After introducing each of the characters and their backgrounds in Season 1, Season T explores the progression of relationships between characters while honing in on the plotline of 17-year-old protagonist Rue Bennett’s struggle with drug addiction and relapse that serves as the backbone of the show. The show has received massive attraction and critical acclaim — including lead actress Zendaya’s Emmy Award win in 2020 — and its large audience has returned for Season 2. But, attitudes toward “Euphoria” have changed as a result of the new season.

Read full story

‘The Fallout’ authentically captures grief in the wake of loss

The poster for "The Fallout" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Content warning: This article discusses the cinematic depiction of a school shooting. HBO Max’s “The Fallout” (2022) was an intriguing project, even at the trailer’s release. The combination of a Disney child actress and a former dancer from “Dance Moms” (2011–2019) was interesting, to say the least, and that is before looking into the fact that the film is the first feature directorial project of former “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” actress Megan Park. If there were ever any doubts about the casting choices, they have been dispelled as “The Fallout” has defied the odds and gained much acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Read full story

Black Country, New Road’s ‘Ants From Up There’ shows emotional rawness and pure genius

The cover art for "Ants From Up There" (2022) is picutred.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. One of the most promising bands out of the United Kingdom, the six-piece Black Country, New Road has a catalog, albeit very small, that shows true musical prowess and ability to create one-of-a-kind timbral environments. “For The First Time” (2021), the band’s debut album, features instrumental arrangements that teeter on gorgeous yet terrifying, and guitarist and lead singer Isaac Wood’s lyricism and shaky vocal delivery leaves deep emotional impressions on its listeners. To their fans’ dismay, Wood announced in an Instagram post at the end of January on the band’s official page that he was leaving the band for personal reasons. While the remaining members of the band will continue to operate, the newly released “Ants From Up There” (2022) is the band’s final release with the vocal sound that Wood made so characteristic of this band. Nevertheless, Wood and everyone else in the band encouraged everyone to enjoy their latest record, and the record in question is full of things for fans to admire. Borrowing some of the best stylistic choices from their previous record, while also adding some new twists, “Ants From Up There” goes as swimmingly as any band could ever hope for their sophomore release to be.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Weekender: ‘Artists Call’ at Tufts University Art Galleries promotes historical dialogue

The arts exhibit "Art for the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities" is pictured.Courtesy Sadie Leite. For about five years, curators Abigail Satinsky and Erina Duganne have worked on the new Tufts University Art Gallery “Art For the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarities,” which opened Jan. 20 on the Boston and Medford campuses.

Read full story

Mitski dances with darkness on ‘Laurel Hell’

The album cover art for Mitski's "Laurel Hell" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Mostly absent from the mainstream, Mitski has rarely resurfaced since the viral success of her previous LP “Be the Cowboy” (2018). However, on her latest Feb. 4 release “Laurel Hell” (2022), Mitski unleashes the darkness with the use of synths, grandiose instrumental builds and razor-thin lyricism. As is evident with the album’s lead single “Working for the Knife,” Mitski feels the weight of being yet another cog in the machine of the American workforce. As she realizes the world will move on with or without her, Mitski laments, “I just didn’t know it would go without me.” Existentialism is in abundance on Mitski’s sixth studio album with themes centering on the purpose of being and the challenge of pushing societal boundaries.

Read full story

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ is the franchise’s freshest and most impressive game in years

The cover art for "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. “Pokémon Legends: Arceus” (2022) is the most distinctive and fulfilling Pokémon game to be released in about a decade. Selling over 6.5 million copies in the first week, the game has been met with positive reception from both fans and critics due to its engaging story and its long overdue revamp in mechanics and structure.

Read full story

Community perspectives on the crisis at the Russia-Ukraine border

President Vladimir Putin of Russia reportedly ordered troops to be deployed into the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine on Monday, a move that will likely further escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts community members discuss the return to in-person classes

A classroom in the Olin Center is pictured on Feb. 8.Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most classes at Tufts were conducted in a virtual or hybrid format from March 2020 to the end of the 2020–2021 school year. However, thanks in large part to the widespread distribution of vaccines throughout last spring and summer, the fall 2021 semester saw life at Tufts begin to slowly return to normal. While we were still required to wear masks indoors and frequently test for COVID-19, we saw the return of in-person club meetings and activities, as well as mostly in-person classes.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Lyndell’s Bakery: The sweetest spot in Somerville

The interior of Lyndell's Bakery is pictured on Feb. 9.Elin Shih / The Tufts Daily. When you open the door to Lyndell’s, you’re walking into more than just a bakery. You’re taking a bite of local history.

Read full story
1 comments
Medford, MA

New to the neighborhood: Pini’s Pizzeria begins serving slices on Boston Avenue

The window sign of Pini's Pizzeria is pictured on Feb. 11.Cora Hartmann / the Tufts Daily. Pini’s Pizzeria is new to Boston Avenue, having recently moved into the location that previously housed the beloved Espresso Pizza. Espresso Pizza’s owner, Patty Moore, announced she was retiring in December 2021. Moore had taken over Espresso after the passing of the pizzeria’s previous owner, her brother, Anthony Salvato Jr. in 2010. Luckily for all pizza lovers in the area, Pini’s hopes to bring the same good food and sense of community that was previously offered by Espresso.

Read full story

Lema Abuoqab’s children’s book aims to educate kids about science, health

Lema Abuoqab is pictured holding her book "Eric's Brain Elementary."Lola Owett / The Tufts Daily. For many young children, visits to the doctor can inspire feelings of fear and confusion. These feelings are coupled with the fact that many conversations at the pediatrician’s office leave out children, as they are between doctor and parent, rather than doctor and patient.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Somerville Community Land Trust looks to address housing affordability, access

A row of Somerville houses is pictured on Feb. 1, 2022.Ian Lau / The Tufts Daily. Many members of the Tufts community call Somerville home, but that is becoming a reality increasingly out of reach for some within and beyond our community. With the inequities in Greater Boston’s housing supply exacerbated by the pandemic, the Somerville Community Land Trust is doing its part to strengthen housing affordability in the city, moving towards community ownership of land and housing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy