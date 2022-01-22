Somerville, MA

Ballantyne unveils agenda for first 100 days as Somerville mayor

The Tufts Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLqO4_0dt7f6Nr00
Somerville City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily

By Claire Ferris

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne was inaugurated on Jan. 3 during a virtual ceremony and subsequently released her agenda for her first 100 days in office on Jan. 12. The reception that typically follows a mayoral inauguration was postponed to the spring, when a civic celebration will be held.

In her inaugural address, Ballantyne highlighted the continued need for a thorough COVID-19 response as well as her other priorities for the City of Somerville, which include reimagining policing, improving housing affordability and developing climate change initiatives.

Ballantyne’s plan for her first 100 days, titled “Progress for All,” focuses on making fast, meaningful changes for the Somerville community.

“I want to be clear: equity should not just be a buzzword,” Ballantyne said in her address. “Equity has to be our guiding star.”

Rocco DiRico, Tufts’ executive director of government and community relations, commented on Ballantyne’s election on behalf of the university, noting that she also focused on equity during her time as a Somerville city councilor.

“During Mayor Ballantyne’s time on the Somerville City Council, she demonstrated that she was dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” DiRico wrote in an email. “I am happy to see that she is bringing these priorities to the Mayor’s Office.”

Though the “Progress for All” agenda expands on priorities Ballantyne outlined in her inaugural address, its primary focus is aiding the city in recovering from COVID-19 and preventing future community spread.

“Many people are understandably emotional and done with COVID,” Ballantyne told the Daily. “But unfortunately, the virus is not done with us. We need to keep our focus on those communities that are hardest hit.” 

Ballantyne said that the City of Somerville recently received 3,000 N95 and KN95 masks, which will be distributed to Somerville’s most vulnerable communities.

Tufts has assisted Somerville in slowing community spread of the virus, according to DiRico.

“Tufts University has worked closely with the City of Somerville since the early days of the pandemic,” DiRico wrote. “We created a community testing program that provided more than 1,400 free tests to neighbors in Medford and Somerville. Tufts partnered with Somerville Public Schools to launch a pooled testing program that served over 4,000 students, teachers, and staff.” 

In addition to leading the city’s COVID recovery, Ballantyne noted that she is also aiming to expand financial support for local businesses and help them get their workers vaccinated. Her administration is pursuing a local vaccine mandate to help businesses stay open, but a Jan. 14. Board of Health meeting on the matter was adjourned without a vote due to interruptions from protestors.

Ballantyne also discussed her staff’s expansion of their outreach and support to communities hit hardest by the most recent COVID-19 wave. Somerville’s Office of Immigrant Affairs is conducting outreach in five languages to help immigrant populations get vaccinated. Local clinics based in schools and transportation vouchers to vaccination sites will also contribute to the city’s effort to vaccinate low-income or vulnerable communities.

Community input is key to Ballantyne’s approach to governance, she says. The mayor described how she will approach the issue of policing by listening to community wants and needs.

“The community very clearly said to us in the past years that … we have to change the system,” Ballantyne said. “We have hired a racial and social justice director … We’re putting out a call soon for community outreach support for reimagining the policing process.”

Though Ballantyne does hope for action on police reform, she noted that her team is still collecting data at the moment to ensure they get community input on the best way forward.

The “Progress for All” agenda also sets a goal for Somerville to achieve net-negative carbon emissions by 2050.

DiRico explained that Tufts’ own goals are aligned with those Ballantyne set out in her agenda.

“Tufts University is committed to achieving carbon neutrality as soon as possible, but no later than 2050,” DiRico wrote. “As part of this commitment, many of the new buildings on campus including Sophia Gordon, CLIC, and the Science and Engineering Center are LEED certified.”

Ballantyne highlighted the importance of playing a regional advocacy role on climate issues and shared her intentions about electrifying public transportation fleets and implementing microgrids in neighborhoods.

Another item on her agenda is placing emphasis on tending to the needs of Somerville families and helping them stay in the city long-term. DiRico cheered Ballantyne’s focus on the children of Somerville.

“While Somerville has prospered in the last decade, more than two-thirds of the students in Somerville Public Schools qualify for free and reduced lunch,” DiRico wrote. “As the city continues to attract new developments, housing, and businesses, I’m glad to see that Mayor Ballantyne will make sure that no one gets left behind in that progress.”

While Ballantyne’s 100-day agenda sets several goals — such as closing the equity gap for women, exploring a rent-to-own program in Somerville, establishing a new Office of Accountability, Transparency, and Access and creating effective rodent control solutions — she is adamant that community input is the best way to formulate concrete plans for these goals.

To that end, Ballantyne will launch a “Voices of Somerville” survey to hear from residents on issues she wants to address in her time as mayor. 

“My vision for Somerville is an inclusive, equitable city where we can all thrive together,” Ballantyne said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Somerville# Katjana Ballantyne# Local Politics

Comments / 3

Published by

The Tufts Daily is the entirely student-run newspaper of record at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. An editorially and financially independent organization, the Daily’s staff of more than 100 covers news, features, arts and sports on Tufts’ four campuses and in its host communities. The Daily’s editorial board and columnists provide opinions and commentary alongside op-eds submitted by readers and members of the Tufts community. In recent years, the Daily has also expanded into multimedia, including podcasts and videojournalism. Founded in 1980, the Daily publishes a print edition four days each week and a digital edition every weekday during the academic year. All of the Daily’s coverage can be found on its consistently updated website devoted to upholding its motto: “Where you read it first.”

Medford, MA
370 followers

More from The Tufts Daily

Op-ed: The world’s ‘dumbest environmental problem’ (and how to combat it)

One of the most enigmatic and troublesome failures of our modern socioeconomic system lies within our impractical food network. Food waste has been dubbed “the world’s dumbest environmental problem,” and for good reason. While 40% of the food supply in America goes to waste, over 38 million people in the United States experience food insecurity. Globally, 1.3 billion tons of food go to waste every year, which accounts for about a third of total food produced. When we talk about hunger in our country and in our world, it’s clear that these problems don’t arise from a deficiency in food production systems. So what is the cause of these harrowing statistics?

Read full story

Lana Del Rey’s ‘Born to Die,’ 10 years later

The cover image for the album "Born to Die" is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Sometimes artists can release music, and instantly, everyone knows it will be impactful. The artistry, themes, visuals and production are all key signs of a successful release. However, success can be subdued. Impact can be unprecedented. Legacy blossoms out of retrospect. This is true for Lana Del Rey, who is the titan of alternative sound, the goddess of indie pop and the empress of Hollywood sadcore. Her sophomore album “Born To Die” (2012) left an impact on the industry far greater than any critic could anticipate at the time of release.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Tufts faculty weigh in on Boston mayor Wu’s plans for sustainability, justice

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Boston has recently witnessed a dramatic shift in the annals of its mayoral history. A shift toward an administration that puts a spotlight on environmental justice, headed by a woman, person of color, mother and millennial all for the first time: Michelle Wu.

Read full story
1 comments

Tufts dominates Lyons Invitational, aided by record-breaking performance from Firth

The Tufts National Qualifying Meet in Gantcher on March 7, 2020 is pictured.Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily Archives. The Tufts’ track and field team extended its winning season on Friday, Jan. 21, when the team placed first out of seven teams at the Lyons Invitational at Wheaton College. The Jumbo men racked up 165 points, crushing their opponents while the women scored 172.5 points, defeating their closest competition by nearly 80 points.

Read full story

Luke Rogers hit the 1,000 point mark. Now, he’s vying for a national championship.

Rogers is featured in his Tufts men’s basketball portrait on Nov. 10.Courtesy Alonso Nichols for Tufts University. Going into his senior season, men’s basketball co-captain and center Luke Rogers set personal goals of scoring 1,000 points and getting 1,000 rebounds. Thirteen games into the season, Rogers has become just the 33rd player in Tufts basketball history to surpass 1,000 points. Due to an injury in the first game of the season that resulted in Rogers’ sitting out for six weeks, the latter half of his goal is now out of reach. However, Rogers still has the chance to lead his team to something that has yet to be achieved: a national championship.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Tufts Dining moves to grab-and-go only, single-use containers only

Students waiting outside Dewick-MacPhie Dining Center, one of the dining locations on the Medford campus.Michelle Li / Tufts Daily. Tufts Dining announced new guidelines for dining halls and retail food services for the spring semester in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases on and off campus. Most notably, all dining venues have moved to offering grab-and-go only, which is expected to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Read full story

Applications to Class of 2026 reach record high, admissions expected to be more competitive

A stuffed Jumbo elephant is pictured on Feb. 8, 2021.Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily. More than 34,800 students applied to the Tufts undergraduate Class of 2026, marking a record-high number of applicants and a nearly 12% increase from last year, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the university. The applicant pool is also the most diverse in Tufts’ history.

Read full story
Medford, MA

MBTA begins testing trains on GLX

A sign promoting the MBTA Green Line Extension Project is pictured on April 17, 2018.Evan Slack / The Tufts Daily. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has begun testing trains along the Green Line Extension (GLX), which was originally stated to open by the end of 2021 and is now scheduled to open in summer 2022. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, along with Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne and former Mayor Joe Curtatone, rode a part of the GLX on Dec. 30, 2021, reflecting the Somerville community’s anticipation of the project’s completion.

Read full story
2 comments

‘Scream’ and the remake’s dilemma: legacy vs. imitation

Promotional poster for the movie "Scream" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. “What’s your favorite scary movie?” asks the iconic question from the original “Scream” (1996), which is answered by itself; the satirical horror classic has become a staple in the genre, kickstarting the popularity of meta-horror comedy. “Scream” is not just a good movie but a bloody love letter to horror as a genre. No other horror satire had hit quite the same as the first “Scream” movie and, despite the newest installment’s heavy-handed attempt, no other movie has since. “Scream” (2022), directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is marketed as an ode to Wes Craven. While the majority of the film is genuinely fun and scary (really milking its R rating for all it’s worth), it is hard to talk about without first discussing the problem within the movie’s very core. As ironic as it sounds when talking about this movie in particular (especially within the larger franchise’s canon), this newest “Scream” remake is too focused on being its predecessor. It is obsessed with telling its audience over and over again, through visuals and dialogue and references and character names, that this movie is meta enough to contend with the original.

Read full story

Jamie Lynn Spears on ‘Call Her Daddy’ spurs conversations on feminism

The cover image for the podcast "Call Her Daddy" is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. “Call her daddy” — a plea to empower women in the (heteronormative) bedroom. Having trouble with your sex life? Alexandra Cooper, host of the podcast “Call Her Daddy” (2018–), which releases episodes every Wednesday, aims to please — and to provoke. Cooper disrupts placated views of female sexuality, whether dismantling or fueling patriarchy. Call her controversial.

Read full story
Medford, MA

Women’ basketball beats New Jersey City and Bates

The Tufts women's basketball team defeated UMass Dartmouth 76-59 on Dec. 4, 2021.Courtesy Jared Marshall. Even though the spring semester has just begun, the Tufts women’s basketball team and its season is already in full swing. On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Tufts Jumbos hosted the Amherst Mammoths for their third NESCAC conference matchup of the season, where they ultimately fell short 62–53.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

Men’s basketball defeats Bates 71–70 in frantic comeback win

Senior Eric Savage goes for a layup at the NESCAC championship game against Colby in Cousens Gym on March 1, 2020.Nicole Garay / The Tufts Daily. Unable to take a lead in the first half against the Bates Bobcats, Tufts went full throttle until the final buzzer. Thanks to junior guard Dylan Thoerner’s layup with ten seconds left on the clock and 55 combined points from Thoerner and senior big man Luke Rogers, the final scoreboard sounded with a 71–70 Jumbos win.

Read full story
Medford, MA

​​TCU Senate elects new Allocations Board member, discusses Class of 2024 prom

Students are pictured studying on President's Lawn on March 22, 2021.Ann Marie Burke / The Tufts Daily. ​​TCU Senate elects new Allocations Board member, discusses Class of 2024 prom.

Read full story

Men’s hockey beats Wesleyan in overtime

Tufts junior Brendan Ryan brings the puck forward in the ice hockey home game at Valley Forum against Wesleyan on Jan. 20, 2018.Ben Kim / The Tufts Daily Archives. Tufts men’s ice hockey defeated Wesleyan and lost to Trinity over the weekend. Entering the games, the Jumbos had an overall record of 1–9–1 and a NESCAC record of 1–5–1. Tufts was looking to improve their positioning in the standings as they entered a stretch of in-conference games.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

First-years return from Tufts Civic Semester in US Southwest

The 2021 Civic Semester cohort is pictured in Saguaro National Park in southern Arizona.Courtesy Isaac Leib. In the fall of 2021, Tufts conducted its second Civic Semester, where incoming students can participate in their first semester abroad or in the Southwestern United States rather than starting their college experience on Tufts’ Medford/Somerville campus.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Tufts alumni develop residential coding program for women and nonbinary people of color

Coding software on a laptop is pictured.Sophie Dolan / The Tufts Daily. Three university alumni are working to convert a 4,000-square-foot home in Roxbury into a tech training hub for young minority women and nonbinary people. The 122-year-old house on Hutchings Street, set to open this year following a multimillion-dollar renovation, will house 18–25-year-olds looking to gain experience in and build careers in STEM-related fields.

Read full story

University Chaplaincy hosts Rev. Carrington Moore for virtual event honoring MLK

Goddard Chapel is photographed during snowfall.Ava Iannuccillo / The Tufts Daily. The University Chaplaincy hosted Rev. Carrington Moore in a virtual lunchtime event on Jan. 21 ahead of its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration planned for Jan. 26. Moore offered his thoughts on King’s life as an activist and preacher and discussed his 1962 sermon “A Knock at Midnight.” Using the sermon as a foundation for discussion, Moore, members of the University Chaplaincy and event attendees discussed the power of community and the necessity for hope and faith in the face of injustice.

Read full story
1 comments
Somerville, MA

Somerville recognized as one of 95 global climate action leaders

A student biking on Tufts campus is pictured.Evan Sayles / The Tufts Daily. Somerville was recently recognized as a global leader in the fight against climate change. The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) ranked Somerville as one of just 95 cities around the globe working transparently to stave off the effects of climate change in 2021.

Read full story
Somerville, MA

The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts

While many Tufts students stick to the beaten path of popular majors such as international relations or computer science, others are taking the road less traveled. From astrophysics to human factors engineering, some Tufts students are majoring in fields that are often unfamiliar and overlooked.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy