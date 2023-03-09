SE Raleigh Promise advances first affordable housing development

A rendition of the Small-Scale Affordable Housing Project. Photo by Courtesy of SE Raleigh Promise.

Staff Reports

RALEIGH – The development of Southeast Raleigh Promise’s Small-Scale Affordable Housing Project is gearing up. Made possible with $2 million in funding from the City of Raleigh and $1 million from Wake County, SERP is the first nonprofit organization to develop such a project.

In partnership with Urban Trends as co-developer, TightLines Designs as architect, Right Build International as general contractor, and First Rate Property Management as property manager, SERP will develop 27 rental units on 10 city-owned lots. The project will be developed under the “missing middle” text changes found in the zoning policies adopted by Raleigh City Council in summer 2021.

The city adopted a “missing middle” policy in response to a growing population, changing demographics, and demand for housing at all income levels. The new zoning allows for different and smaller types of housing structures to be built on single-family lots, thereby creating slightly higher density in residential neighborhoods.

In the Small-Scale project, the different housing types include duplexes, Accessory Dwelling Units, and one single-family home. SERP is also revisiting a townhome model for one of the larger parcels. The project will focus on households with incomes at 30%, 66%, and 80% of area median income, adding to the affordable housing inventory.

The 10 city-owned parcels are located on Gregg, Spaulding, East Lee, Person, and Edenton streets, which are situated in neighborhoods that have, for decades, experienced the not-so-subtle but steady displacement of legacy residents. Due to redlining and other racially discriminatory policies and practices, these neighborhoods were once racially segregated and the only place where Black residents could own or rent a home in Raleigh.

An artist's rendition of the new Beacon Point. Photo by Courtesy

Beacon Point to open this year

In October, ground was broken on Beacon Point, the final parcel to be developed at the Beacon Site along Rock Quarry Road. The 32-acre site, now home to the Southeast Raleigh YMCA, Southeast Raleigh Elementary, and Beacon Ridge Apartments, will soon be home to Beacon Point, a 43,000 square foot commercial-retail complex that will include a Self-Help Credit Union and a two-story multitenant building.

The Beacon Point community hub represents a partnership between Southeast Raleigh Promise, Southeast Raleigh YMC, and Self-Help, which is the developer of this final phase.

Beacon Point also will feature nonprofits and small businesses that provide health and wellness services and other opportunities that help families and communities thrive and prosper. Among them: UNC Health and Advance Community Health, with additional spaces available for leasing. Beacon Point tenants expect to provide over 90 permanent jobs and serve more than 75,000 customers annually. The project is to be completed in December.

Southeast Raleigh Promise will relocate its administrative offices and a conference room that will be open to the public to rent for community meetings, training, and business events. To remove barriers for small nonprofit organizations, the organization will create a nonprofit suite that offers four private offices for subleasing.

Nonprofits interested in learning more can email contact@serpromise.org. All other inquiries about leasing space at Beacon Point can contact Melissa Alford at melissa.alford@self-help.org.