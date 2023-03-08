New Raleigh fire station coming to Rock Quarry Road

The new Fire Station 3 Photo by City of Raleigh

Staff Reports

RALEIGH – In 2017, Raleigh City Council approved relocating Fire Station 3, now located on South East Street in Southeast Raleigh, to 1000 Rock Quarry Road. The new site is at the split of Rock Quarry Road and Raleigh Boulevard.

The decision to relocate the fire station was made because of the age of the facility, the need for more dormitory and parking space, and to ensure the fire station continues to meet response times and avoid coverage gaps in a growing city, councilman Corey Branch said.

The $11.5 million construction project is in the design phase and is expected to be completed over the next two years. The new 12,000 square foot facility will offer two apparatus bays to house engine 3 and a backup engine or ladder reserve.

To commemorate the history and contributions of local Black firefighters, the city is making plans to install public art at the new station. Last year, the Raleigh Public Art Department held a process to select an artist to conduct engagement and design, create, and install public art for the new facility.

Maxwell Emcays of Chicago was selected. Experienced working in communities similar to Southeast Raleigh, Emcays has spent the last eight months talking to members of the new Victor Fire Company, a nonprofit spearheaded by city firefighter Chaz Moore, and collecting stories from local historians and African American history experts like Wake County librarian Wanda Cox-Bailey.

Most notably, Emcays met with Welton “Shag” Jones, one of the original seven Black firefighters hired by the city in 1963. Jones passed away June 5, 2022, but his legacy will live on through this work of art. Emcays will visit Southeast Raleigh Elementary to talk about Fire Station 3 and the public art project in the coming weeks. Professionals also will be on hand to talk about careers in fire science.