Shaw University rezoning request draws opposition

Shaw University was the first HBCU in the South. Photo by File

By Freda Freeman

Correspondent

RALEIGH – A group of Shaw University alumni are challenging a proposed plan to change the university’s zoning. Shaw has applied to rezone about 25 acres of its downtown campus to allow for up to 40-story buildings and wider retail and commercial uses.

“We don’t want the rezoning. Our plan is to fight it every step of the way,” said Eugene Myrick, of Raleigh, who graduated from Shaw in 1994. “It’s not in the best interest of Shaw. They’re saying this is going to keep Shaw alive. This is the first time Shaw hasn’t been in debt.”

Founded in 1865, Shaw was the first HBCU in the South and sixth in the nation. It was the first to offer a four-year medical program and the first to enroll women.

Shaw administrators say rezoning and redevelopment of the property is crucial to the university’s future. “If you look at Shaw’s architecture, you can see that this campus is constantly evolving, so we have a campus that has a history in the 19th century, 20th century, and now 21st century. We have students who are 21st century students, and they want a campus that looks more like a 21st century campus,” said Kevin Sullivan, vice president for real estate and strategic development.

Shaw is asking to change its zoning from office mixed use to downtown mixed use. The current zoning permits buildings from three to 12 stories in height, whereas downtown mixed use permits buildings up to 40-feet high on certain parcels.

“Downtown mixed use also allows broadest range of commercial uses: office, restaurants, bars, retail, and hotels. The zoning they’re requesting will allow a lot more options for them to use their land than they have today,” city planner Ira Mabel said.

Shaw administrators said they do not plan to sell the land but will instead work with private and public investment partners to control development and use long-term ground leases – 50 to 99 years – to maintain ownership. “Once you sell it, it’s gone, so that’s why everyone doesn’t want Shaw to sell it,” Sullivan said. “We’ve always said what makes the most sense is to lease the land. It gives you the best control.”

The opposing alumni said rezoning is not in Shaw’s best interest. They have garnered more than 1,000 names on a petition and hope to have more than 2,000 before the planning commission meets on Feb. 14, according to SaveOurShaw.org. The planning commission has 60 days to review the application and make a recommendation to the Raleigh City Council, which will schedule a public hearing.

Alumni said they fear for Shaw’s continued existence. They maintain the current zoning allows administrators to do what’s needed to attract students and increase enrollment. “Where are our high-rise buildings, the nine-story dormitories, that land is already zoned for 12 stories. So, if this was actually about some private-public partnerships, why couldn’t that be done without leasing our land for 50 to 99 years?” Myrick said. “And, then again, if you lease the land, where exactly is the Shaw University campus going to be? That’s my concern. The way I feel about it is, the day when our students become a minority on Shaw University property, then that’s when Shaw University ceases to exist.”

Shaw is also requesting to remove the Prince Hall Historic Overlay District designation from its property. Two buildings in the historic overlay – the Charles Frazier House and the Rogers-Bagley-Daniels-Pegues House – could potentially be relocated. Estey, Tupper, Tyler, and Leonard halls, which are not in the historic overlay, will be preserved intact on campus unless, according to the application: “partially damaged or destroyed by exercise of eminent domain, fire, accident, explosion, flood, lightning, wind, or other calamity or natural cause, or any other unintentional cause to the extent of more than 50% of the replacement cost of the structure immediately prior to such damage, the entirety of Estey Hall, Tupper Memorial Hall, Leonard Hall or Tyler Hall may be removed from the property…and replaced with structures constructed with materials similar to those found as part of other contributing structures of the East Raleigh-South Park National Register District.”

Sullivan said Shaw has received $2 million in federal grants to preserve the four buildings. Again, the alumni group questions whether the administration is forthcoming. Myrick said Shaw administrators are “trying to erase history.”

“They were trying to tell us that there’s no master plan for the university; let them get rezoned and then we can work on a master plan, but when we took a look at the actual application, they are requesting to possibly relocate our historic buildings. My question was, put them where, on a reservation?”

The State Historic Preservation Office and the Raleigh Historic Development Commission do not support removing the historic overlay. The request to remove the overlay is independent of the rezoning request .