My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks ground

SELMA – My Kid’s Club, a Johnston County nonprofit providing services for local youth, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse in Selma. The organization lost its home to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and completed a $3 million capital campaign dating back to early 2020. MKC has been running the club from a local elementary school campus since the destruction.

MKC’s new 5,000 square foot building is sited on its original property, adjacent to Selma Elementary School. The facility will enable MKC to expand its capacity for countywide youth participation, serve as a central hub of operations for club activities, and support virtual learning and satellite programming at several other site locations.

“We cannot thank My Kid’s Club enough, the sponsors that you see here that have brought this all together for our Selma community, our Johnston County community, our North Carolina community, and the community all over to educate our youth and build our future,” Selma Mayor Byron McAllister said.

“This project is a testament to our community’s commitment to providing our young people with the resources and opportunities they need to grow and thrive. I especially like to thank Leo Daughtry. He continues to lead by example through his continued service to Johnston County,“ North Carolina Representative Larry Strickland said. “I look forward to seeing the smiles on the faces of the children as they will finally have a club to call their own.”

“There is so much power in the school systems and communities when we work together,” Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Eric C. Bracy said. “These children are our why and the reason we get up every day. Selma has some amazing things happening, and this is one of them. Johnston County schools support this organization in all ways, and we are excited for the future.”

After school programs and summer camps provided by My Kid’s Club lay the foundation for youth to grow through opportunities for academic success with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics fields of study, civic engagement, and promoting healthy living habits to achieve their potential as responsible and caring citizens.

You can learn more or donate at www.mykidsclub.org.

