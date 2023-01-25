New year, same old sleep?

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9P1A_0kRLya9300
Change your sleep habits for a better night's rest.Photo byFile

By Jason Wooden, Ph.D.

Special To The Tribune

So, is 2023 off to a good start for you? If not, a major culprit for millions is poor sleep.

According to a 2022 Casper-Gallup study, too many Americans are still struggling at night, with 1 in 3 describing their sleep as fair or poor. This equates to as many as 84 million individuals waking up sleep deprived in the morning. That’s no surprise given everything that’s going on: economic turmoil, job uncertainty, social unrest, and world events seemingly beyond our control.

All the same, if you want those new year’s resolutions and goals you set to really have a chance, you need to make sure your sleep is on good footing. A good night’s rest can make a HUGE difference.

The benefits include superior focus, more energy, improved mood and outlook, better performance in the classroom or on the job, and improved relationships. These are all important ingredients for a productive and successful year. You’ll have the power to focus on important tasks, have the energy to do them, and interact more effectively with others needed to accomplish your goals.

The real test is whether you feel refreshed and ready to start your day when you wake up in the morning. If you find you’re dragging yourself out of bed and relying on coffee to make it through the day, your body is not getting deep restful sleep, and you’re not going to be at your best. And, frankly, there’s too much to do and too much at stake not to be on your “A” game.

If you’re doing the same things for your sleep as you did last year but expecting different results, that’s a form of insanity. Your sleep is supposed to be an asset and not a liability. The good news is that there’s plenty of practical things you can do.

* Do you wake up and go to bed the same time every day? Our bodies are wired to be in tune with day and night. When the sun is shining, we’re supposed to be up and about. When it’s dark, we’re supposed to be still and asleep. Experts recommend maintaining regular bedtimes and wake-up times to keep your biological clock on schedule. When you go to sleep and wake up at odd times, that’s really confusing to your body and makes it harder to transition to sleep at night.

* Is your bedroom set up to power your sleep? Your environment can make or break your sleep. It’s generally recommended that you keep your bedroom dark, quiet and on the cool side. You can try blackout curtains for excessive outside light and ear plugs or white noise for intruding sounds. Don’t overlook the importance of a quality pillow and mattress. Be sure to limit your exposure to smartphones, tablets, and TV at night. The screens emit bright light that signals your brain it’s time to wake up!

* Do you have a regular evening routine? What you do in the hours before your official bedtime can also make or break your sleep. Ideally, your evening routine should help you unwind from the stress of the day and support the transition to sleep. Try light reading, quiet music or some other relaxing activity. Speaking of bad habits, there’s nothing like social media and YouTube to keep you up past bedtime.

* Are there any underlying health issues affecting your sleep? There’s a long list of things that can cause or worsen sleep issues. Chronic pain is a well-known sleep killer. There are also challenges such as heartburn, asthma, and undiagnosed sleep disorders like sleep apnea. Even some medications can make it harder to sleep. If you suspect this may be an issue for you, it’s worth seeing a doctor sooner rather than later.

* Is the stress in your life manageable? Did you know that stress and anxiety are two of the most common challenges for sleep? It’s hard to fall asleep when you’re wired up and your mind is racing. In a recent poll conducted by the American Psychological Association, around a third of adults reported that stress is completely overwhelming most days, and almost half of them said it was affecting their sleep.

Stress management can go a long ways on this front. It could be better self-care, boundary setting, improving your work-life balance or managing expectations. Daily exercise or some form of physical activity will help, too, as it’s a natural stress reliever and mood booster. At night, calming music, aromatherapy, and relaxation exercises before bed can aid the transition to sleep. If you’re really feeling stressed, anxious or down about things, it’s worth having a chat with a mental health specialist.

Do something every day to help you sleep a little bit better at night. Otherwise, you’re looking at a new year but the same old sleep.

Jason Wooden, a founder of BetterSleepSimplified.com, has worked for over 20 years in biomedical research and health care technology research and development.

