Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housing

Banks make it difficult to finance an ADU. Photo by Courtesy

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

Over the past few years, building regulations have eased in the Triangle to expand housing choices as municipalities look for innovative solutions to address the lack of affordable housing.

One solution that has gained popularity is the development of accessory dwelling units, which are secondary housing units on a single-family residential lot. ADUs can be attached or detached to the main house and are typically between 450 to 800 square feet.

Zachary Sunderland, executive director of Haven Ventures, a Durham-based architecture and planning firm, said ADUs can address relatively affordable housing through density. He said they can help alleviate some pressure on the housing market by increasing supply and are generally “more affordable by the nature of their size.”

However, Sunderland said he typically doesn’t see ADUs rented at low income or affordable rates and, oftentimes, they are used by homeowners for income generation as a rental property, to accommodate multigenerational households that want to stay onsite but live separately or to allow elders to age in place.

In an effort to make ADU construction more accessible to homeowners, the City of Raleigh recently launched the state’s first ADU Fast Track program and online ADU gallery. Raleigh Director of Planning and Development Patrick Young said the gallery offers construction designs that have gone through the fast track program and are pre-approved for building compliance, saving time and money. He said Raleigh homeowners can purchase these plans from the designer for around 20% to 30% of what it would cost to get one designed from scratch.

“We really want to make sure this is available to all homeowners… and that’s a real challenge nationally,” Young said. “We have not found a way to put these ADUs into that committed affordable [housing,] but we are absolutely looking at ways to possibly pilot that.”

However, two Durham organizations are stepping up to this challenge. After successfully building an ADU in his own backyard as a means to withstand gentrification, Durham teacher Topher Thomas launched Coram Houses in 2021.

Thomas said Coram Houses aims to build and help finance ADUs for homeowners earning 50% to 80% of the area median income and rent the ADUs to households in need. He said he wants to build ADUs in the backyards of Black homeowners who are facing gentrification and high property taxes to help them build wealth.

“This could be a means by which they could stay, they could continue to be a part of their community,” he said. “There is very much a redistribution and a reparative aspect of this.”

While the first four ADUs were built for homeowners who couldn’t afford to do so otherwise, Coram isn’t able to offer financial support and is building the next four for people who can afford it. But Thomas said these homeowners are still “mission-aligned,” providing housing for people who don’t have housing or are housing insecure, and one of these units will house a refugee family. He said financing is difficult because there aren’t many investors willing to take a 5% return over 30 years.

“If we do 200 of these kinds of ADUs for people who can afford it, that'll build us up an entire fund by which we can then go to backyards of people who don't have capital, give them the capital and let them basically have their own business in their backyard,” he said

Similarly, Durham Community Land Trustees is using ADUs through its CLTplusOne program to further permanent affordability for its homeowners and maximize land for its rental portfolio, which serves tenants earning 60% or below the AMI.

During a Next City virtual housing event this month, DCLT Interim Executive Director Sherry Taylor said the three phases of the program include building new DCLT homes with attached ADUs, building detached ADUs on the sites of eligible existing DCLT rental properties, and supporting current DCLT homeowners in building and managing an ADU in their backyard. She said the program has not yet entered the third phase but when it does, DCLT will continue managing the rental ADU on behalf of the homeowner and offer landlord and financial training to mitigate risks.

“We always have a challenge between what it costs to construct a home versus what an affordable purchase price could be, and we’re always looking for ways to fill that gap,” she said. “ADUs are still fairly new to our market and loan products are really lacking here, so working with existing homeowners to build an ADU is going to be a little bit tricky for a while.”

Financing an ADU is even difficult for those that can afford to build, Sunderland and Young told The Tribune. Sunderland said it’s hard to get a construction loan from a bank because they underwrite ADU loans differently, and Young said banks often view ADUs as a garage or storage unit.

“You've got to either have a lot of cash or equity in your house to build one and that is impeding the uptake, so we are working to find some partners to look at innovative and creative ways to expand financing options,” Young said. “I think we’ll continue to see an increase [in ADUs] as they become more common and the [fast track] program becomes more familiar.”

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification, is a Report for America corps member.