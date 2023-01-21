Raleigh, NC

St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9QKf_0kMq9cCP00
St. Augustine's University's campus in southeast Raleigh.Photo byCourtesy of SAU

By Demarcus Williams

Special To The Tribune

RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.

The proposal also includes a partnership between Carter and Swift Services as a minority partner on the development. The agreement was approved Jan. 21 in the SAU Board of Trustee’s meeting.

Carter will ground lease property on the northwestern side of the campus. The option to invest in the project as a partner could prove to be a lucrative opportunity that the university will likely opt to do. The ground lease agreement exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that SAU teaches to its students.

The partnership allows the university to continue to own the land while utilizing the space to not just raise the quality of life in and around the university, but to also make an economic impact on the entire community. The agreement has generated a lot of excitement throughout the campus and Raleigh community.

“This development opportunity is a beacon of light for students, the Raleigh community, and the global society to engage with SAU in this transformative venture,” Board Chairman James E. Perry (’66) said.

“I am excited to see the impact that this development venture will have on SAU and the city of Raleigh. This venture is a great opportunity for the institution to expand its revenue stream while enhancing housing options for the city. The Board, along with the SAU administration, continuously seek opportunities that strengthen the institution and advance our mission,” Board Vice Chairman Brian A. Boulware (’95) said.

“The development proposal presented by Carter will allow SAU to increase housing options for our growing city and enhances the economic impact SAU provides to the Raleigh community,” SAU President Christine Johnson McPhail said. “…This venture is just the beginning as we will continue to use our collective talents and resources to carry out the mission and vision of Saint Augustine’s University.”

SAU was founded in 1867 by the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina to prepare students academically, socially and spiritually for leadership in a complex, diverse and rapidly changing world.

Carter is a leading national real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Atlanta. The firm has over $1.3 billion of active development throughout the Southeast, including mixed-use and multifamily projects. Learn more at www.carterusa.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
386 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

New year, same old sleep?

So, is 2023 off to a good start for you? If not, a major culprit for millions is poor sleep. According to a 2022 Casper-Gallup study, too many Americans are still struggling at night, with 1 in 3 describing their sleep as fair or poor. This equates to as many as 84 million individuals waking up sleep deprived in the morning. That’s no surprise given everything that’s going on: economic turmoil, job uncertainty, social unrest, and world events seemingly beyond our control.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housing

Over the past few years, building regulations have eased in the Triangle to expand housing choices as municipalities look for innovative solutions to address the lack of affordable housing.

Read full story
Cary, NC

Million dollar soccer tournament coming to Cary

It’s going to be a busy summer in the Triangle. Phoenix Suns star and now Winston-Salem State alumnus Chris Paul, co-owner of TBT Enterprises, which produces The Basketball Tournament, is bringing a million-dollar soccer tournament to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Read full story

Chevy announces nationwide search for ‘Lead Dream Chaser’

DETROIT – In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, Chevy is announcing an opportunity for a chance to become a “Lead Dream Chaser.” This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue his lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share his journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new Chevrolet Trax4.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL — Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is now accepting applications for its 2023 homeownership program. Upon completion of the program, participants who maintain qualifications will be eligible to purchase a home in Weavers Grove, an upcoming mixed-income HHOC community in Chapel Hill.

Read full story
Cary, NC

North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year deal

CARY – The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Brianna Pinto have agreed to a three-year, guaranteed contract to keep the local product in Cary through the 2025 season. Pinto, a Durham native and a collegiate standout at the University of North Carolina, was traded to the Courage from Gotham FC prior to the 2022 season.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coach

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III has appointed Vincent Brown to lead the Aggies football program. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. A&T will hold an introductory press conference Jan. 9 at Deese Ballroom inside the campus Student Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Durham market forces put profit over people

DURHAM — After more than 20 years at 610 East Geer St. in Durham, 54 year-old Yvette Parker was told to leave the home her children grew up in, with just a few months’ notice.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.

Read full story
2 comments
Chatham County, NC

Chatham County to get tiny home community

CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road trip

DURHAM — This higher-ed adjacent sports story lends itself to a quasi-college-level exponential expression: Eagle Pride4. It means Devin Smith’s great-great grandmother went to North Carolina Central University. So did his granddaddy. Smith’s mom walked the sloping hills and verdant green as an undergrad, making him a fourth-generation NCCU student.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill High teacher earns top award

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill English teacher Kimberly Jones, the 2022-23 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools teacher of the year, has been named the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Central teacher of the year, one of nine North Carolina Regional teachers of the year.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housing

CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Town Council recently approved a $9.1 million affordable housing funding plan, the largest single-year contribution by any council. The plan will support the development of nearly 300 affordable units, increasing the Town’s affordable housing supply by more than 25%, a press release states.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT

RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Billions in scholarships are available for high school students

Over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually.Photo byFile. Many high school students are excitedly visiting college campuses and busy filling out college admissions applications. Early admission is in the fall while regular admission continues into the spring.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

Read full story
Wendell, NC

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy