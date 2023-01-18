Chevy announces nationwide search for ‘Lead Dream Chaser’

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAaaH_0kIEPG8w00
Kickstarter CEO Everette TaylorPhoto byCourtesy of Chevy

The Triangle Tribune

DETROIT – In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, Chevy is announcing an opportunity for a chance to become a “Lead Dream Chaser.” This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue his lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share his journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new Chevrolet Trax4.

Chevy has teamed up with Everette Taylor, a creative entrepreneur and CEO of Kickstarter, to identify the best person. Taylor is deeply experienced in building and growing successful businesses ,and is passionate about supporting others to help with their own career goals, making him a great teammate to help find Chevy’s Lead Dream Chaser.

“The past few years have caused many to consider turning their ideas and ambitions into reality, and I’m excited to help Chevy find a qualified person who will pursue their dream,” he said.

The 30-day submission period opened Jan. 13. To enter for a chance to become the Lead Dream Chaser, eligible entrants can visit ChevyDreamChaser.com to submit a short video about themselves, their dream and how they plan to leverage the Trax and funds to pursue a passion project or help their community. Entrants will also need to share how they plan to document their story on social media along the way. Chevy will announce the finalists in March and the selected individual will be announced in April.

The Trax4 is a stylish small SUV offering the practicality of a compact car and the utility of an SUV. Larger than today’s Trax, it offers more space for passengers and cargo, a robust array of standard safety features and technologies to help keep customers connected.

“We look forward to reviewing the submissions and following along the journey of the Lead Dream Chaser,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet chief marketing officer. “The all-new Chevy Trax has everything you need to pursue your passion in style, so we encourage every dreamer to check it out.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
380 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Cary, NC

Million dollar soccer tournament coming to Cary

It’s going to be a busy summer in the Triangle. Phoenix Suns star and now Winston-Salem State alumnus Chris Paul, co-owner of TBT Enterprises, which produces The Basketball Tournament, is bringing a million-dollar soccer tournament to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project

RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.

Read full story
3 comments
Chapel Hill, NC

Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL — Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is now accepting applications for its 2023 homeownership program. Upon completion of the program, participants who maintain qualifications will be eligible to purchase a home in Weavers Grove, an upcoming mixed-income HHOC community in Chapel Hill.

Read full story
Cary, NC

North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year deal

CARY – The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Brianna Pinto have agreed to a three-year, guaranteed contract to keep the local product in Cary through the 2025 season. Pinto, a Durham native and a collegiate standout at the University of North Carolina, was traded to the Courage from Gotham FC prior to the 2022 season.

Read full story
Greensboro, NC

NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coach

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III has appointed Vincent Brown to lead the Aggies football program. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. A&T will hold an introductory press conference Jan. 9 at Deese Ballroom inside the campus Student Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Durham market forces put profit over people

DURHAM — After more than 20 years at 610 East Geer St. in Durham, 54 year-old Yvette Parker was told to leave the home her children grew up in, with just a few months’ notice.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.

Read full story
2 comments
Chatham County, NC

Chatham County to get tiny home community

CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road trip

DURHAM — This higher-ed adjacent sports story lends itself to a quasi-college-level exponential expression: Eagle Pride4. It means Devin Smith’s great-great grandmother went to North Carolina Central University. So did his granddaddy. Smith’s mom walked the sloping hills and verdant green as an undergrad, making him a fourth-generation NCCU student.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill High teacher earns top award

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill English teacher Kimberly Jones, the 2022-23 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools teacher of the year, has been named the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Central teacher of the year, one of nine North Carolina Regional teachers of the year.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housing

CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Town Council recently approved a $9.1 million affordable housing funding plan, the largest single-year contribution by any council. The plan will support the development of nearly 300 affordable units, increasing the Town’s affordable housing supply by more than 25%, a press release states.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT

RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Billions in scholarships are available for high school students

Over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually.Photo byFile. Many high school students are excitedly visiting college campuses and busy filling out college admissions applications. Early admission is in the fall while regular admission continues into the spring.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

Read full story
Wendell, NC

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.

Read full story
6 comments
Durham, NC

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy