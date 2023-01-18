Chevy announces nationwide search for ‘Lead Dream Chaser’

Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor Photo by Courtesy of Chevy

The Triangle Tribune

DETROIT – In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, Chevy is announcing an opportunity for a chance to become a “Lead Dream Chaser.” This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue his lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share his journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new Chevrolet Trax4.

Chevy has teamed up with Everette Taylor, a creative entrepreneur and CEO of Kickstarter, to identify the best person. Taylor is deeply experienced in building and growing successful businesses ,and is passionate about supporting others to help with their own career goals, making him a great teammate to help find Chevy’s Lead Dream Chaser.

“The past few years have caused many to consider turning their ideas and ambitions into reality, and I’m excited to help Chevy find a qualified person who will pursue their dream,” he said.

The 30-day submission period opened Jan. 13. To enter for a chance to become the Lead Dream Chaser, eligible entrants can visit ChevyDreamChaser.com to submit a short video about themselves, their dream and how they plan to leverage the Trax and funds to pursue a passion project or help their community. Entrants will also need to share how they plan to document their story on social media along the way. Chevy will announce the finalists in March and the selected individual will be announced in April.

The Trax4 is a stylish small SUV offering the practicality of a compact car and the utility of an SUV. Larger than today’s Trax, it offers more space for passengers and cargo, a robust array of standard safety features and technologies to help keep customers connected.

“We look forward to reviewing the submissions and following along the journey of the Lead Dream Chaser,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet chief marketing officer. “The all-new Chevy Trax has everything you need to pursue your passion in style, so we encourage every dreamer to check it out.”