Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel Hill

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

CHAPEL HILL — Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is now accepting applications for its 2023 homeownership program. Upon completion of the program, participants who maintain qualifications will be eligible to purchase a home in Weavers Grove, an upcoming mixed-income HHOC community in Chapel Hill.

Weavers Grove will include 101 three- and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes for households earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income, and approximately 130 market-rate homes built by Garman Homes and White Oak Properties. The site also will include a community center, pavilion gathering, community garden, splash pad, and more.

“This is not an easy answer for anybody looking for a quick place to live,” HHOC Vice President of Homeowner Services, Laine Staton, said. “It is a long process.”

Staton said the application process takes three to four months and the homeownership program around a year. She said Weavers Grove is to be completed in five years with the first homes going vertical this spring. HHOC aims to build about 20 homes a year and open applications every six months.

She also said applicants should be “mortgage ready” and encourages those that are not to seek out other nonprofits — Community Empowerment Fund, EMPOWERment Inc., and Reinvestment Partners — that do financial counseling to help get them ready.

“I'm really proud that we’re building a community that will be diverse, that will provide some really solid education outcomes for the kids that are going to live there, [and] a lot of families will have better health outcomes because their homes have a better quality than where they're living now,” Staton said.

This first round of applications closes Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified if they are moving to the next stage by the end of the week. To apply or find out more information, visit orangehabitat.org.

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

