Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel Hill

Weavers Grove will be a mixed-income Habitat for Humanity community. Photo by File

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

CHAPEL HILL — Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is now accepting applications for its 2023 homeownership program. Upon completion of the program, participants who maintain qualifications will be eligible to purchase a home in Weavers Grove, an upcoming mixed-income HHOC community in Chapel Hill.

Weavers Grove will include 101 three- and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes for households earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income, and approximately 130 market-rate homes built by Garman Homes and White Oak Properties. The site also will include a community center, pavilion gathering, community garden, splash pad, and more.

“This is not an easy answer for anybody looking for a quick place to live,” HHOC Vice President of Homeowner Services, Laine Staton, said. “It is a long process.”

Staton said the application process takes three to four months and the homeownership program around a year. She said Weavers Grove is to be completed in five years with the first homes going vertical this spring. HHOC aims to build about 20 homes a year and open applications every six months.

She also said applicants should be “mortgage ready” and encourages those that are not to seek out other nonprofits — Community Empowerment Fund, EMPOWERment Inc., and Reinvestment Partners — that do financial counseling to help get them ready.

“I'm really proud that we’re building a community that will be diverse, that will provide some really solid education outcomes for the kids that are going to live there, [and] a lot of families will have better health outcomes because their homes have a better quality than where they're living now,” Staton said.

This first round of applications closes Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified if they are moving to the next stage by the end of the week. To apply or find out more information, visit orangehabitat.org.