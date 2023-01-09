North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year deal

Durham native Brianna Pinto. Photo by Courtesy of Courage

Staff Reports

CARY – The North Carolina Courage and midfielder Brianna Pinto have agreed to a three-year, guaranteed contract to keep the local product in Cary through the 2025 season. Pinto, a Durham native and a collegiate standout at the University of North Carolina, was traded to the Courage from Gotham FC prior to the 2022 season.

Pinto appeared in 22 matches and made 17 starts for the Courage in 2022, scoring a goal and notching a pair of assists in just under 1,500 minutes of action. The 22-year-old completed 457 passes with an accuracy rate of 82.5%, and she was credited with 20 shot-creating actions. Pinto was drafted third overall by Gotham FC in the 2021 NWSL Draft and spent her first pro season with them before the Courage sent allocation money to bring her back to the Triangle.

“I am beyond excited to return to my hometown club and grow with the N.C. Courage over the next three years. This world-class environment has an incredible staff that pushes each player to their potential. I love North Carolina because it has developed me into the person and player I have become today,” Pinto said. “I am incredibly grateful to our supporters, ownership group, team, and staff for their unwavering commitment to helping us climb back to the top of the NWSL.”

“Extending Brianna was important to us. Someone who adjusted well into our system and style of play. We know the dirtier is bright for BP, and we are glad she will have the opportunity to grow and develop here with us in NC, her home and someone who has had a lasting impact in our community,” head coach Sean Nahas said.

Pinto is the first member of the N.C. Courage Youth Academy to later play for the NWSL club.

She made 73 appearances for UNC from 2018-21, scoring 31 goals for her Tar Heel career. She was named a finalist for the 2021 Mac Hermann Trophy and a semifinalist for the award in 2019, earning U.S. soccer young female player of the year that same year.