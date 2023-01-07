NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coach

Vincent Brown spent four seasons as William & Mary associate head coach/defensive coordinator. Photo by Courtesy

Staff Reports

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T Director of Athletics Earl M. Hilton III has appointed Vincent Brown to lead the Aggies football program. Brown becomes the 22nd head coach in program history. A&T will hold an introductory press conference Jan. 9 at Deese Ballroom inside the campus Student Center.

A native of Atlanta, who became a 1988 second-round draft pick of the New England Patriots and a three-time All-Pro linebacker, Brown has spent the past four seasons as William & Mary's associate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. In 2022, the Tribe went 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Tribe won a share of the regular season title and reached the NCAA FCS playoff quarterfinals.

"When going down the list of things we were looking for in a head coach as North Carolina A&T football enters the Colonial Athletic Association, Vincent Brown checked all the boxes. He will be an excellent fit for our university, our athletics department and the young men he leads. Coach Brown has a significant familiarity and understanding of what it takes to win in the Colonial. He has an extensive and proud history with HBCUs and played and coached on the NFL level,” Hilton said.

Brown led an opportunistic defense last season. The Tribe led the nation in fumble recoveries (15) and ranked sixth nationally in turnovers gained (25). William & Mary also had the sixth-best third-down defense in the country, allowing opponents only to convert 31.5% of their third-down opportunities. The Tribe's defense topped the CAA in third-down defense, fumbles recovered, red zone defense and turnovers gained.

In addition, William & Mary sophomore linebacker John Pius received CAA defensive player of the year honors, and defensive back Jalen Jones claimed defensive rookie of the year. Pius joined three other Trible players on the CAA's first-team all-conference defense. Meanwhile, Jones joined two of his teammates as second-team all-conference members.

"Our goal as a football program is to be excellent and operate within the core values of the university. We want to excel in the classroom, community and on the field, consistently competing for championships. The program will be run with passion, purpose and integrity so the faculty, staff, students and alumni can shout Aggie Pride and know that we will represent them well," Brown said.

Brown has also made Division I collegiate coaching stops at Howard University, UConn, Virginia and Richmond. Brown played collegiately at Mississippi Valley State, earning Kodak All-America honors as a senior in 1987. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice.