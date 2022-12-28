Raleigh, NC

Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKhEl_0juv2FI900
James Montague is the Triangle Tribune's newsmaker of the year.Photo byCourtesy

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.

Montague is The Tribune’s 2022 newsmaker of the year.

As a Southeast Raleigh native, Montague is passionate about giving back to the community that raised him, and one of his most recent strides to do so comes in the form of his namesake — Montague Plaza. This upcoming entrepreneurial hub for minority-owned businesses will stand just two blocks away from the public housing complex where he grew up in and next to Southeast Raleigh High School.

The site will include a Jamaican restaurant, wellness center, barber shop, beauty salon, cosmetics store and music studio, among others, as well as a STEM center that will be accessible to the community and SE Raleigh High students.

Montague told The Tribune he wants to bring innovation centers to underserved youth nationwide and is starting in Raleigh and Durham. He said not all kids feel “college material,” and it’s important to show them that there are alternate paths to success and making a difference in the community.

“We want to make a significant impact in the lives of young folks through economics. We're showing them how to do things like make a living, manage their credit, understand the business aspect of different parts of trades and skills,” he said. “You don't see that a lot nowadays, especially in the area that we're doing the development in.”

Denise Wiggins of Einnaf Cosmetics, which will open in Montague Plaza, said Montague is a great community leader and likens him to family. She said she was drawn to the Plaza because it’s in such a critical location and is excited to be a part of something that “[breaks] generational curses.”

“It’s right there in the heart of where our children are lacking resources,” she said. “Where Einnaf will come into play is it’s not just a cosmetic store, it’s going to be a store where young people come in and learn about entrepreneurship, leadership, financial literacy, self-esteem.”

The Plaza, which will be ready for occupancy next summer, isn’t Montague’s only footprint on Rock Quarry Road. F7 International Development is partnering with a local church to bring commercial spaces and affordable housing to a 78-acre development site, called Legacy Place, a block away from the Plaza. Montague said the project is still being planned, but the two developments will eventually feed into each other.

“The people that are living close or in the same building or complex are more apt to support the businesses there,” he said. “If you can get housing and commercial development on the same site, the housing doesn’t cost as much and the commercial development doesn’t cost as much,” he said.

Donovan Carless of Jamaica Jerk Masters, a future tenant in Montague Plaza, ​​said he had to close one of his locations during the pandemic and was looking for a new restaurant space when he was connected with Montague and offered the opportunity. “I thought it might be a good location, and a good person to work with overall because James is a plain, down-to-earth type of person and businessman, and I’m of the same sort,” he said.

Montague isn’t only giving back to his own community, but others like it. F7 International is part of a joint venture selected to develop Fayette Place as part of the Durham Housing Authority’s Downtown Neighborhood Plan. Montague said the 20-acre site in historic Hayti will include coffee shops, restaurants, businesses, hundreds of affordable and mixed-income units and an innovation center that will collaborate with N.C. Central University and Durham Tech.

Many residents are skeptical about the project, but Montague said the development team is engaging with the community and applying their ideas where possible. “That way, people will be able to take pride in the development instead of feeling like they're being gentrified out of the community,” he said.

The same developers working on Fayette Place are developing multifamily and affordable residences on Chapanoke Road in Raleigh, with 30% of units reserved for eligible Wake Tech students. Alone, F7 International is also building affordable townhouses and duplexes in Rocky Mount in 2023, and working with Saint Augustine’s Community Development Cooperation to create Falcon’s Point, a mixed-use development with commercial space and affordable apartments on the corner of Tarboro and Lane streets in Raleigh.

Despite the challenges of development, Montague said he is committed to building affordable housing and helping people stay in the communities they have been a part of for so long.

“There’s nothing like not feeling like you don’t belong in the community because the community has changed. I feel like there needs to be a place for everyone here [and] everyone should be able to benefit off the growth and progression that’s happened here in Southeast Raleigh and areas like Durham,” he said.

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification, is a Report for America corps member.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
354 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Chatham County, NC

Chatham County to get tiny home community

CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road trip

DURHAM — This higher-ed adjacent sports story lends itself to a quasi-college-level exponential expression: Eagle Pride4. It means Devin Smith’s great-great grandmother went to North Carolina Central University. So did his granddaddy. Smith’s mom walked the sloping hills and verdant green as an undergrad, making him a fourth-generation NCCU student.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill High teacher earns top award

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill English teacher Kimberly Jones, the 2022-23 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools teacher of the year, has been named the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Central teacher of the year, one of nine North Carolina Regional teachers of the year.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housing

CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Town Council recently approved a $9.1 million affordable housing funding plan, the largest single-year contribution by any council. The plan will support the development of nearly 300 affordable units, increasing the Town’s affordable housing supply by more than 25%, a press release states.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT

RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Billions in scholarships are available for high school students

Over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually.Photo byFile. Many high school students are excitedly visiting college campuses and busy filling out college admissions applications. Early admission is in the fall while regular admission continues into the spring.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

Read full story
Wendell, NC

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.

Read full story
6 comments
Durham, NC

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU

The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Transformation begins on the future Milner Commons

DHIC, Brightspire, and the Presbytery of New Hope recently held a celebration for the transformation of the Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church into Milner Commons. To be completed in 2024, Milner Commons will provide affordable housing for individuals 55 and over of modest means.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown Durham

DURHAM — Federal, state and local officials, and community members gathered on Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of JJ Henderson Tower, a longstanding and cherished affordable senior housing center near downtown Durham.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street Corridor

DURHAM — Durham residents gathered at the Phoenix Event Center on Fayetteville Street to discuss the future of the Fayetteville Street Corridor and raise their concerns to Durham City Council members DeDreana Freeman, Mark-Anthony Middleton, and Leonardo Williams.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West End

DURHAM – If a picture is worth a thousand words, a new photo exhibit at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park in the West End, one of Durham’s oldest communities, tells the collective story of a neighborhood and its people. “Elders of the West End” portrays strength, resilience, determination, pride, struggle, and survival.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rights

RALEIGH — As part of a national Get Out To Vote action by the Poor People’s Campaign, North Carolina residents marched for voters’ rights in downtown Raleigh last weekend.

Read full story
3 comments

Federal assistance brings more local produce to NC schools

DURHAM — State and federal representatives and local educators gathered at Bethesda Elementary Tuesday morning to announce two new partnerships between North Carolina and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy