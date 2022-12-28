Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation

James Montague is the Triangle Tribune's newsmaker of the year. Photo by Courtesy

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.

Montague is The Tribune’s 2022 newsmaker of the year.

As a Southeast Raleigh native, Montague is passionate about giving back to the community that raised him, and one of his most recent strides to do so comes in the form of his namesake — Montague Plaza. This upcoming entrepreneurial hub for minority-owned businesses will stand just two blocks away from the public housing complex where he grew up in and next to Southeast Raleigh High School.

The site will include a Jamaican restaurant, wellness center, barber shop, beauty salon, cosmetics store and music studio, among others, as well as a STEM center that will be accessible to the community and SE Raleigh High students.

Montague told The Tribune he wants to bring innovation centers to underserved youth nationwide and is starting in Raleigh and Durham. He said not all kids feel “college material,” and it’s important to show them that there are alternate paths to success and making a difference in the community.

“We want to make a significant impact in the lives of young folks through economics. We're showing them how to do things like make a living, manage their credit, understand the business aspect of different parts of trades and skills,” he said. “You don't see that a lot nowadays, especially in the area that we're doing the development in.”

Denise Wiggins of Einnaf Cosmetics, which will open in Montague Plaza, said Montague is a great community leader and likens him to family. She said she was drawn to the Plaza because it’s in such a critical location and is excited to be a part of something that “[breaks] generational curses.”

“It’s right there in the heart of where our children are lacking resources,” she said. “Where Einnaf will come into play is it’s not just a cosmetic store, it’s going to be a store where young people come in and learn about entrepreneurship, leadership, financial literacy, self-esteem.”

The Plaza, which will be ready for occupancy next summer, isn’t Montague’s only footprint on Rock Quarry Road. F7 International Development is partnering with a local church to bring commercial spaces and affordable housing to a 78-acre development site, called Legacy Place, a block away from the Plaza. Montague said the project is still being planned, but the two developments will eventually feed into each other.

“The people that are living close or in the same building or complex are more apt to support the businesses there,” he said. “If you can get housing and commercial development on the same site, the housing doesn’t cost as much and the commercial development doesn’t cost as much,” he said.

Donovan Carless of Jamaica Jerk Masters, a future tenant in Montague Plaza, ​​said he had to close one of his locations during the pandemic and was looking for a new restaurant space when he was connected with Montague and offered the opportunity. “I thought it might be a good location, and a good person to work with overall because James is a plain, down-to-earth type of person and businessman, and I’m of the same sort,” he said.

Montague isn’t only giving back to his own community, but others like it. F7 International is part of a joint venture selected to develop Fayette Place as part of the Durham Housing Authority’s Downtown Neighborhood Plan. Montague said the 20-acre site in historic Hayti will include coffee shops, restaurants, businesses, hundreds of affordable and mixed-income units and an innovation center that will collaborate with N.C. Central University and Durham Tech.

Many residents are skeptical about the project, but Montague said the development team is engaging with the community and applying their ideas where possible. “That way, people will be able to take pride in the development instead of feeling like they're being gentrified out of the community,” he said.

The same developers working on Fayette Place are developing multifamily and affordable residences on Chapanoke Road in Raleigh, with 30% of units reserved for eligible Wake Tech students. Alone, F7 International is also building affordable townhouses and duplexes in Rocky Mount in 2023, and working with Saint Augustine’s Community Development Cooperation to create Falcon’s Point, a mixed-use development with commercial space and affordable apartments on the corner of Tarboro and Lane streets in Raleigh.

Despite the challenges of development, Montague said he is committed to building affordable housing and helping people stay in the communities they have been a part of for so long.

“There’s nothing like not feeling like you don’t belong in the community because the community has changed. I feel like there needs to be a place for everyone here [and] everyone should be able to benefit off the growth and progression that’s happened here in Southeast Raleigh and areas like Durham,” he said.

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification, is a Report for America corps member.