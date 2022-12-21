Chatham County to get tiny home community

Tiny Homes Village will feature 15 affordable homes. Photo by Courtesy

Staff Reports

CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.

The Tiny Homes Village, nestled on the 40-acre grounds of Chatham County’s The Farm at Penny Lane, will be comprised of 15 well-designed, affordable homes, five of which are reserved for veterans with chronic health conditions. (The homes are not available for purchase.) Garman Homes will launch a swift, four-phase buildout and finish construction next summer.

“After experiencing a horrific humanitarian crisis firsthand as a child, I understand the criticality of having a safe place to call home,” said XDS Founder Thava Mahadevan and director of operations at UNC’s Centre for Excellence in Community Health. “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to build attractive, small, affordable homes in a close-knit community where the residents can comfortably interact with one another.”

The Tiny Homes Village will provide residents with access to healthy food, meaningful daily activities, transportation, and physical and behavioral health services. The community amenities, including a clubhouse, walking trails, organic farm and an outdoor pavilion, will foster interactions and a strong support system among residents. Each home, priced at $50,000, will be about 400 square feet and built on a permanent foundation.

Mahadevan is leveraging his decades of expertise working in the field of mental health to optimize residents’ health and well-being through every inch of the tiny homes’ design. From the color schemes to the strategically placed front door and windows for natural light, Mahadevan and Garman Homes have crafted each floorplan to invoke feelings of stability and provide a sense of privacy for residents.

“The Tiny Homes Village is a revolutionary concept with the power to inspire homebuilders across the country to build inclusive communities within their development footprint,” said Rebecca McAdoo, German Homes regional president . “Garman Homes is glad to play a small part in ensuring Chatham County residents will live a happy, healthy lifestyle.”

In addition to XDS and Garman Homes’ involvement, the demonstration project is made possible through a handful of other public and private partnerships between the UNC School of Social Work, N.C. State College of Design, Alliance Health and Chatham County. Following the completion of construction, Garman Homes will continue its quest to provide statewide, affordable housing by unveiling Weavers Grove, a mixed-income community in northern Chapel, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

To learn more about The Tiny Homes Village, visit https://www.xdsinc.org/tiny-homes-village.