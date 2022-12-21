Chatham County to get tiny home community

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjH92_0jpYDruD00
Tiny Homes Village will feature 15 affordable homes.Photo byCourtesy

Staff Reports

CARY – Cary-based homebuilder Garman Homes, is partnering with Cross Disability Services, a nonprofit in Pittsboro, to provide affordable housing for people with mental illness and other health conditions living on a fixed income.

The Tiny Homes Village, nestled on the 40-acre grounds of Chatham County’s The Farm at Penny Lane, will be comprised of 15 well-designed, affordable homes, five of which are reserved for veterans with chronic health conditions. (The homes are not available for purchase.) Garman Homes will launch a swift, four-phase buildout and finish construction next summer.

“After experiencing a horrific humanitarian crisis firsthand as a child, I understand the criticality of having a safe place to call home,” said XDS Founder Thava Mahadevan and director of operations at UNC’s Centre for Excellence in Community Health. “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to build attractive, small, affordable homes in a close-knit community where the residents can comfortably interact with one another.”

The Tiny Homes Village will provide residents with access to healthy food, meaningful daily activities, transportation, and physical and behavioral health services. The community amenities, including a clubhouse, walking trails, organic farm and an outdoor pavilion, will foster interactions and a strong support system among residents. Each home, priced at $50,000, will be about 400 square feet and built on a permanent foundation.

Mahadevan is leveraging his decades of expertise working in the field of mental health to optimize residents’ health and well-being through every inch of the tiny homes’ design. From the color schemes to the strategically placed front door and windows for natural light, Mahadevan and Garman Homes have crafted each floorplan to invoke feelings of stability and provide a sense of privacy for residents.

“The Tiny Homes Village is a revolutionary concept with the power to inspire homebuilders across the country to build inclusive communities within their development footprint,” said Rebecca McAdoo, German Homes regional president . “Garman Homes is glad to play a small part in ensuring Chatham County residents will live a happy, healthy lifestyle.”

In addition to XDS and Garman Homes’ involvement, the demonstration project is made possible through a handful of other public and private partnerships between the UNC School of Social Work, N.C. State College of Design, Alliance Health and Chatham County. Following the completion of construction, Garman Homes will continue its quest to provide statewide, affordable housing by unveiling Weavers Grove, a mixed-income community in northern Chapel, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

To learn more about The Tiny Homes Village, visit https://www.xdsinc.org/tiny-homes-village.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
348 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Durham, NC

Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road trip

DURHAM — This higher-ed adjacent sports story lends itself to a quasi-college-level exponential expression: Eagle Pride4. It means Devin Smith’s great-great grandmother went to North Carolina Central University. So did his granddaddy. Smith’s mom walked the sloping hills and verdant green as an undergrad, making him a fourth-generation NCCU student.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill High teacher earns top award

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill English teacher Kimberly Jones, the 2022-23 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools teacher of the year, has been named the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Central teacher of the year, one of nine North Carolina Regional teachers of the year.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housing

CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Town Council recently approved a $9.1 million affordable housing funding plan, the largest single-year contribution by any council. The plan will support the development of nearly 300 affordable units, increasing the Town’s affordable housing supply by more than 25%, a press release states.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT

RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Billions in scholarships are available for high school students

Over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually.Photo byFile. Many high school students are excitedly visiting college campuses and busy filling out college admissions applications. Early admission is in the fall while regular admission continues into the spring.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

Read full story
Wendell, NC

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.

Read full story
6 comments

3 HBCUs earn Division II playoff berths

N.C. A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten has 9 consecutive 100-yard games.Courtesy of NCAT. Three HBCU Division II teams earned NCAA playoff spots in Super Region 2. The CIAA received two berths – No. 4-ranked Virginia Union and No. 7-ranked Fayetteville State – for the first time since 2017.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH – North Carolina food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven, Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. This is the first year the two organizations have partnered to give back to the Raleigh community.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU

The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Transformation begins on the future Milner Commons

DHIC, Brightspire, and the Presbytery of New Hope recently held a celebration for the transformation of the Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church into Milner Commons. To be completed in 2024, Milner Commons will provide affordable housing for individuals 55 and over of modest means.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown Durham

DURHAM — Federal, state and local officials, and community members gathered on Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of JJ Henderson Tower, a longstanding and cherished affordable senior housing center near downtown Durham.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street Corridor

DURHAM — Durham residents gathered at the Phoenix Event Center on Fayetteville Street to discuss the future of the Fayetteville Street Corridor and raise their concerns to Durham City Council members DeDreana Freeman, Mark-Anthony Middleton, and Leonardo Williams.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West End

DURHAM – If a picture is worth a thousand words, a new photo exhibit at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park in the West End, one of Durham’s oldest communities, tells the collective story of a neighborhood and its people. “Elders of the West End” portrays strength, resilience, determination, pride, struggle, and survival.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Durham workers speak out about workers’ rights

DURHAM — The Durham’s Workers’ Rights Commission hosted a Workers Speak Out event at the People’s Solidarity Hub in Durham Wednesday evening. Workers and union members from across the city gathered to share their experiences, voice their concerns, reinforce their rights and advocate for workers’ unions, as well as get to know one another.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy