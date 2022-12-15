Durham, NC

Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road trip

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqUAh_0jicGvOP00
NCCU WR Devin Smith is a fourth-generation Eagle.Photo byCourtesy of NCCU.

Correspondent

DURHAM — This higher-ed adjacent sports story lends itself to a quasi-college-level exponential expression: Eagle Pride4.

It means Devin Smith’s great-great grandmother went to North Carolina Central University. So did his granddaddy. Smith’s mom walked the sloping hills and verdant green as an undergrad, making him a fourth-generation NCCU student.

Eagle Pride4 = Eagle Pride Amplified

Smith, a sophomore wide receiver from around the way here in the Bull City, had Power Five options for football. He chose NCCU because of the academics.

“One factor that really led me into choosing NCCU was the criminal justice department,” Smith said. “I'm a criminal justice major with a concentration in law enforcement. I was told that they have one of the best criminal justice departments in the country. Actually being a student and actually going and taking some courses in that department, it stands to be true.”

Smith’s idea of some very immediate justice has to do with NCCU locking up the Jackson State Tigers in the Dec. 17 Cricket Celebration Bowl inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the Eagles representing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Tigers out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the winner gets crowned king of Black college football.

NCCU will step on the field against a Jackson State team that, well, no squad this season figured out how to beat that crew. Reminded of that, Smith went into his bag, pulled out something pithy. “Proper preparation prevents poor performance,” he said. “Even though Jackson State is undefeated, they can be beaten. They have tendencies. They have weak spots.”

They have Travis Hunter. That guy was a five-star high school recruit on the way to play defensive back for the Florida State Seminoles until Sanders intercepted him. Hunter, the top player in the high school class of 2022, is expected to follow Sanders to his new gig in the Pac-12 Conference as the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach.

“That dude is talented,” NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said.

Smith understands he may emerge from the huddle and have Hunter on the other side of the line of scrimmage staring him dead in the eyes, although the thought of that was good only for a mere shoulder shrug from the Riverside High School alum.

It’s all just football, Smith suggested. “I’m just going to go out there and line up like I lined up against everybody in the MEAC. Travis Hunter is just another guy. And I’m actually waiting for that matchup,” Smith said. “He’s a playmaker. He’s going to be where he needs to be. But he’s still a guy, too. And he’s going to have to show me, and he’s going to have to let me know that he’s here to play, because I'm definitely going to show up and let him know that the North Carolina Central Eagles are here to play.”

That’s not arrogance, said Cory Lea, who was Smith’s head coach at Riverside. “Devin from Day 1 exuded a humble confidence when he entered our program. Never one that felt the need to talk, he led by doing,” Lea said.

At Riverside, Smith generated 1,265 receiving yards and scored 21 touchdowns in his senior year. Cracking NCCU’s starting lineup midway through his freshman campaign, Smith last season caught 23 balls for 302 yards and four touchdowns. This season, he’s turned 35 receptions into 496 yards and six touchdowns. Smith leads the team in grabs.

Smith also suited up at wide receiver for Southern High School, where Randy Grissom was his position coach. “Devin has always had great work ethic, and, as you can see, it is paying off,” Grissom said. “He was also a very humble young man.”

“My favorite Devin story is his first day of the weight room,” Lea recalled. “We are doing a simple workout with 45-pound plates. Devin promptly grabbed his plate and walked right over to our quarterback and told him, ‘You’re lifting with me from now on.’ He knew that for him to be great, his quarterback had to be great, also. The season concluded with Devin holding the school record for touchdowns in a season and our quarterback being in the state record books for season passing yards.”

Although it’s been a minute since Smith ran routes for Southern, the image of his high school jersey is burned in the mind of Southern head coach Darius Robinson. “No. 22 Mr. Devin Smith is an amazing human being and an amazing student-athlete,” Robinson said. “We love Deuce Deuce. His parents did an awesome job teaching him the values of hard work in life. He definitely attacks every day with the passion of getting better on and off the field. I will always be a No. 22 Mr. Devin Smith fan.”

The Tigers don’t care anything about any of that. “We’ve been watching NCCU all year. We knew that team would be here where they are today,” Jackson State assistant coach Gary “The Flea” Harrell said. “They have chemistry, experience.”

What the Eagles don’t have is Coach Prime and the accompanying mystique and everything else that could give Jackson State an edge. That’s a potential problem. That’s whatever, Smith said.

“They have players that bleed just like us,” Smith said. “They run just like us. One thing is just not make the game bigger than it is. Don’t let Jackson State punk you. They’re undefeated. They’re SWAC champs. OK, that’s cool; we’re MEAC champs.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
325 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill High teacher earns top award

CHAPEL HILL – Chapel Hill English teacher Kimberly Jones, the 2022-23 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools teacher of the year, has been named the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Central teacher of the year, one of nine North Carolina Regional teachers of the year.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housing

CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Town Council recently approved a $9.1 million affordable housing funding plan, the largest single-year contribution by any council. The plan will support the development of nearly 300 affordable units, increasing the Town’s affordable housing supply by more than 25%, a press release states.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT

RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Billions in scholarships are available for high school students

Over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually.Photo byFile. Many high school students are excitedly visiting college campuses and busy filling out college admissions applications. Early admission is in the fall while regular admission continues into the spring.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

Read full story
Wendell, NC

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.

Read full story
6 comments

3 HBCUs earn Division II playoff berths

N.C. A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten has 9 consecutive 100-yard games.Courtesy of NCAT. Three HBCU Division II teams earned NCAA playoff spots in Super Region 2. The CIAA received two berths – No. 4-ranked Virginia Union and No. 7-ranked Fayetteville State – for the first time since 2017.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH – North Carolina food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven, Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. This is the first year the two organizations have partnered to give back to the Raleigh community.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU

The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Transformation begins on the future Milner Commons

DHIC, Brightspire, and the Presbytery of New Hope recently held a celebration for the transformation of the Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church into Milner Commons. To be completed in 2024, Milner Commons will provide affordable housing for individuals 55 and over of modest means.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown Durham

DURHAM — Federal, state and local officials, and community members gathered on Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of JJ Henderson Tower, a longstanding and cherished affordable senior housing center near downtown Durham.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street Corridor

DURHAM — Durham residents gathered at the Phoenix Event Center on Fayetteville Street to discuss the future of the Fayetteville Street Corridor and raise their concerns to Durham City Council members DeDreana Freeman, Mark-Anthony Middleton, and Leonardo Williams.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West End

DURHAM – If a picture is worth a thousand words, a new photo exhibit at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park in the West End, one of Durham’s oldest communities, tells the collective story of a neighborhood and its people. “Elders of the West End” portrays strength, resilience, determination, pride, struggle, and survival.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Durham workers speak out about workers’ rights

DURHAM — The Durham’s Workers’ Rights Commission hosted a Workers Speak Out event at the People’s Solidarity Hub in Durham Wednesday evening. Workers and union members from across the city gathered to share their experiences, voice their concerns, reinforce their rights and advocate for workers’ unions, as well as get to know one another.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rights

RALEIGH — As part of a national Get Out To Vote action by the Poor People’s Campaign, North Carolina residents marched for voters’ rights in downtown Raleigh last weekend.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy