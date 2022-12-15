Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road trip

NCCU WR Devin Smith is a fourth-generation Eagle. Photo by Courtesy of NCCU.

Correspondent

DURHAM — This higher-ed adjacent sports story lends itself to a quasi-college-level exponential expression: Eagle Pride4.

It means Devin Smith’s great-great grandmother went to North Carolina Central University. So did his granddaddy. Smith’s mom walked the sloping hills and verdant green as an undergrad, making him a fourth-generation NCCU student.

Eagle Pride4 = Eagle Pride Amplified

Smith, a sophomore wide receiver from around the way here in the Bull City, had Power Five options for football. He chose NCCU because of the academics.

“One factor that really led me into choosing NCCU was the criminal justice department,” Smith said. “I'm a criminal justice major with a concentration in law enforcement. I was told that they have one of the best criminal justice departments in the country. Actually being a student and actually going and taking some courses in that department, it stands to be true.”

Smith’s idea of some very immediate justice has to do with NCCU locking up the Jackson State Tigers in the Dec. 17 Cricket Celebration Bowl inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the Eagles representing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the Tigers out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the winner gets crowned king of Black college football.

NCCU will step on the field against a Jackson State team that, well, no squad this season figured out how to beat that crew. Reminded of that, Smith went into his bag, pulled out something pithy. “Proper preparation prevents poor performance,” he said. “Even though Jackson State is undefeated, they can be beaten. They have tendencies. They have weak spots.”

They have Travis Hunter. That guy was a five-star high school recruit on the way to play defensive back for the Florida State Seminoles until Sanders intercepted him. Hunter, the top player in the high school class of 2022, is expected to follow Sanders to his new gig in the Pac-12 Conference as the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach.

“That dude is talented,” NCCU head coach Trei Oliver said.

Smith understands he may emerge from the huddle and have Hunter on the other side of the line of scrimmage staring him dead in the eyes, although the thought of that was good only for a mere shoulder shrug from the Riverside High School alum.

It’s all just football, Smith suggested. “I’m just going to go out there and line up like I lined up against everybody in the MEAC. Travis Hunter is just another guy. And I’m actually waiting for that matchup,” Smith said. “He’s a playmaker. He’s going to be where he needs to be. But he’s still a guy, too. And he’s going to have to show me, and he’s going to have to let me know that he’s here to play, because I'm definitely going to show up and let him know that the North Carolina Central Eagles are here to play.”

That’s not arrogance, said Cory Lea, who was Smith’s head coach at Riverside. “Devin from Day 1 exuded a humble confidence when he entered our program. Never one that felt the need to talk, he led by doing,” Lea said.

At Riverside, Smith generated 1,265 receiving yards and scored 21 touchdowns in his senior year. Cracking NCCU’s starting lineup midway through his freshman campaign, Smith last season caught 23 balls for 302 yards and four touchdowns. This season, he’s turned 35 receptions into 496 yards and six touchdowns. Smith leads the team in grabs.

Smith also suited up at wide receiver for Southern High School, where Randy Grissom was his position coach. “Devin has always had great work ethic, and, as you can see, it is paying off,” Grissom said. “He was also a very humble young man.”

“My favorite Devin story is his first day of the weight room,” Lea recalled. “We are doing a simple workout with 45-pound plates. Devin promptly grabbed his plate and walked right over to our quarterback and told him, ‘You’re lifting with me from now on.’ He knew that for him to be great, his quarterback had to be great, also. The season concluded with Devin holding the school record for touchdowns in a season and our quarterback being in the state record books for season passing yards.”

Although it’s been a minute since Smith ran routes for Southern, the image of his high school jersey is burned in the mind of Southern head coach Darius Robinson. “No. 22 Mr. Devin Smith is an amazing human being and an amazing student-athlete,” Robinson said. “We love Deuce Deuce. His parents did an awesome job teaching him the values of hard work in life. He definitely attacks every day with the passion of getting better on and off the field. I will always be a No. 22 Mr. Devin Smith fan.”

The Tigers don’t care anything about any of that. “We’ve been watching NCCU all year. We knew that team would be here where they are today,” Jackson State assistant coach Gary “The Flea” Harrell said. “They have chemistry, experience.”

What the Eagles don’t have is Coach Prime and the accompanying mystique and everything else that could give Jackson State an edge. That’s a potential problem. That’s whatever, Smith said.

“They have players that bleed just like us,” Smith said. “They run just like us. One thing is just not make the game bigger than it is. Don’t let Jackson State punk you. They’re undefeated. They’re SWAC champs. OK, that’s cool; we’re MEAC champs.”