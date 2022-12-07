Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housing

Homestead Gardens in Chapel Hill Photo by Town of Chapel Hill

By Mia Khatib

CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Town Council recently approved a $9.1 million affordable housing funding plan, the largest single-year contribution by any council. The plan will support the development of nearly 300 affordable units, increasing the Town’s affordable housing supply by more than 25%, a press release states.

The funding awards are from a range of local and federal sources and have been committed to five development projects — Trinity Court, Homestead Gardens, Weavers Grove, PEACH Apartments, a 9% tax credit — and a master leasing program.

Affordable Housing and Community Connections Director, Sarah Viñas, said all these projects align with the Town’s Complete Communities strategy, which identifies where to build housing, so residents have what they need close to where they live. She said it includes access to transportation, recreational amenities, sidewalks, employment and businesses.

“We have over 1000 units of income-restricted affordable housing in the community, and we anticipate with this funding and other projects in the pipeline an additional 500 units coming online over the next five or so years,” Viñas said.

Trinity Court is an existing public housing site that was vacated in 2018 due to structural deficiencies. The Town awarded more than a million dollars to support the demolition, redevelopment and expansion of the site to include 54 affordable units.

The Council is also committing $2 million for a 9% tax credit for affordable housing developments. Viñas said they need to leverage many funding sources to finance affordable housing projects because development is so expensive, and the 9% tax credit is one of the “best tools” available.

Weavers Grove, a 101-unit market rate and affordable homeownership development, is receiving $1.85 million in funding, and Homestead Gardens, a 120-unit development, gets $3 million to develop 65 units, the first phase of the project. Homestead Gardens is a collaborative effort between Self Help Ventures, Community Home Trust, CASA, and Habitat for Humanity of Orange County. It will include different housing types and opportunities for both homeownership and rentals.

Daniele Berman, Community Home Trust marketing and communications manager, said the nonprofit is developing 21 units on this site, which is larger than they normally develop under inclusionary zoning. She said this project is unique because it’s not often so many partners join together on one project, “and each of those partners is building something a little bit different because each of [them] serves a slightly different population.”

Almost $130,000 of the funding plan also will support the renewal of CHT’s master leasing program which helps households earning less than 30% of the area median income secure affordable housing. Berman said the rent is subsidized by Orange County, and CHT oversees the program and subleases eight apartments from the Glen Lennox community to participants at affordable rates.

EMPOWERment Inc., a Community Development Corporation, is receiving a million dollars for Pine Knolls EMPOWERment Affordable Community Housing Apartments, a 10-unit, multifamily, affordable development project. Executive director Delores Bailey said the project is targeting households earning below 30% of the AMI, and all units will be priced “where a person making $7.25 an hour can [afford] it.”

Learn more about the Town of Chapel Hill’s affordable housing efforts at https://www.chapelhillaffordablehousing.org/.

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification, is a Report for America corps member,