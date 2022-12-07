Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housing

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVpDy_0jatjhgD00
Homestead Gardens in Chapel HillPhoto byTown of Chapel Hill

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Town Council recently approved a $9.1 million affordable housing funding plan, the largest single-year contribution by any council. The plan will support the development of nearly 300 affordable units, increasing the Town’s affordable housing supply by more than 25%, a press release states.

The funding awards are from a range of local and federal sources and have been committed to five development projects — Trinity Court, Homestead Gardens, Weavers Grove, PEACH Apartments, a 9% tax credit — and a master leasing program.

Affordable Housing and Community Connections Director, Sarah Viñas, said all these projects align with the Town’s Complete Communities strategy, which identifies where to build housing, so residents have what they need close to where they live. She said it includes access to transportation, recreational amenities, sidewalks, employment and businesses.

“We have over 1000 units of income-restricted affordable housing in the community, and we anticipate with this funding and other projects in the pipeline an additional 500 units coming online over the next five or so years,” Viñas said.

Trinity Court is an existing public housing site that was vacated in 2018 due to structural deficiencies. The Town awarded more than a million dollars to support the demolition, redevelopment and expansion of the site to include 54 affordable units.

The Council is also committing $2 million for a 9% tax credit for affordable housing developments. Viñas said they need to leverage many funding sources to finance affordable housing projects because development is so expensive, and the 9% tax credit is one of the “best tools” available.

Weavers Grove, a 101-unit market rate and affordable homeownership development, is receiving $1.85 million in funding, and Homestead Gardens, a 120-unit development, gets $3 million to develop 65 units, the first phase of the project. Homestead Gardens is a collaborative effort between Self Help Ventures, Community Home Trust, CASA, and Habitat for Humanity of Orange County. It will include different housing types and opportunities for both homeownership and rentals.

Daniele Berman, Community Home Trust marketing and communications manager, said the nonprofit is developing 21 units on this site, which is larger than they normally develop under inclusionary zoning. She said this project is unique because it’s not often so many partners join together on one project, “and each of those partners is building something a little bit different because each of [them] serves a slightly different population.”

Almost $130,000 of the funding plan also will support the renewal of CHT’s master leasing program which helps households earning less than 30% of the area median income secure affordable housing. Berman said the rent is subsidized by Orange County, and CHT oversees the program and subleases eight apartments from the Glen Lennox community to participants at affordable rates.

EMPOWERment Inc., a Community Development Corporation, is receiving a million dollars for Pine Knolls EMPOWERment Affordable Community Housing Apartments, a 10-unit, multifamily, affordable development project. Executive director Delores Bailey said the project is targeting households earning below 30% of the AMI, and all units will be priced “where a person making $7.25 an hour can [afford] it.”

Learn more about the Town of Chapel Hill’s affordable housing efforts at https://www.chapelhillaffordablehousing.org/.

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification, is a Report for America corps member,

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
320 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT

RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Billions in scholarships are available for high school students

Over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually.Photo byFile. Many high school students are excitedly visiting college campuses and busy filling out college admissions applications. Early admission is in the fall while regular admission continues into the spring.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

Read full story
Wendell, NC

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.

Read full story
6 comments

3 HBCUs earn Division II playoff berths

N.C. A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten has 9 consecutive 100-yard games.Courtesy of NCAT. Three HBCU Division II teams earned NCAA playoff spots in Super Region 2. The CIAA received two berths – No. 4-ranked Virginia Union and No. 7-ranked Fayetteville State – for the first time since 2017.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH – North Carolina food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven, Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. This is the first year the two organizations have partnered to give back to the Raleigh community.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU

The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Transformation begins on the future Milner Commons

DHIC, Brightspire, and the Presbytery of New Hope recently held a celebration for the transformation of the Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church into Milner Commons. To be completed in 2024, Milner Commons will provide affordable housing for individuals 55 and over of modest means.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown Durham

DURHAM — Federal, state and local officials, and community members gathered on Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of JJ Henderson Tower, a longstanding and cherished affordable senior housing center near downtown Durham.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street Corridor

DURHAM — Durham residents gathered at the Phoenix Event Center on Fayetteville Street to discuss the future of the Fayetteville Street Corridor and raise their concerns to Durham City Council members DeDreana Freeman, Mark-Anthony Middleton, and Leonardo Williams.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West End

DURHAM – If a picture is worth a thousand words, a new photo exhibit at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park in the West End, one of Durham’s oldest communities, tells the collective story of a neighborhood and its people. “Elders of the West End” portrays strength, resilience, determination, pride, struggle, and survival.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Durham workers speak out about workers’ rights

DURHAM — The Durham’s Workers’ Rights Commission hosted a Workers Speak Out event at the People’s Solidarity Hub in Durham Wednesday evening. Workers and union members from across the city gathered to share their experiences, voice their concerns, reinforce their rights and advocate for workers’ unions, as well as get to know one another.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rights

RALEIGH — As part of a national Get Out To Vote action by the Poor People’s Campaign, North Carolina residents marched for voters’ rights in downtown Raleigh last weekend.

Read full story
3 comments

Federal assistance brings more local produce to NC schools

DURHAM — State and federal representatives and local educators gathered at Bethesda Elementary Tuesday morning to announce two new partnerships between North Carolina and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments
Wake County, NC

Wake school board moves forward with school equity plan

RALEIGH — Wake County school board members revised its draft equity plan at the Oct. 4 board meeting. Superintendent Catty Moore said the pandemic interrupted the board’s work surrounding its equity plan, but they are ready to move forward.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy