Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

Shaw administrators want to build up to 40 stories. Photo by File

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

“Shaw has been bringing up the quality of life for its students and for the city for 157 years,” said Kevin Sullivan, Shaw’s vice president for real estate and strategic development. “We have got to continue that and the only way to do that is to reimagine and reinvent.”

The downtown campus is zoned for three to 12 stories and a portion of its buildings fall within the Prince Hall Historic Overlay District. Shaw is seeking approval from Raleigh City Council to build up to 40 stories, and to remove the historic overlay of certain properties situated within the rezoning site.

Daughan Pitts, a real estate finance and development professional at Hayat Brown, said the University wants to get the rezoning approved before creating a roadmap for redevelopment. “That does not mean that whenever we get approval, we're gonna go throw a 40-story building there. We are simply seeking to have the same flexibility that the rest of downtown Raleigh has that's around the campus,” she said.

Yvonne Holley, a University community liaison, said she envisions the ShawU District to include a jazz club, soul food restaurant and other cultural spaces. She encouraged community members to support the redevelopment plan, advocate for the rezoning to city council members, and actively participate in the redevelopment planning process.

“Until we know what zones we have, we can't make any plans for any piece of property on the campus,” she said. “We’re asking for the maximum we can so, within five or 10 years, if something changes, we don't have to go back downtown to try to get another rezoning.”

COMMUNITY COMMENTS

A concerned alum said developers have been trying to take Shaw’s land since 1970 and asked the speakers how they will protect the land and ensure this doesn't happen.

Pitts said the University doesn’t intend to sell the land and expects the institution and its students to be the primary beneficiary of any redevelopment projects. Shaw will use a long-term ground lease structure to maintain ownership. Holley added that “these things will be written into the contracts — what we want, not what they want.”

Another audience member asked why the school is requesting a rezoning based on density instead of determining what it wants to be built first.

Pitts said they want to see what is possible before crafting a development plan and bringing developers in. She said doing it the other way around decreases the value of the property and costs the institution more in the long run because “you’re putting that risk on the developer.”

A student-athlete and leader of a student group said a white supremacist organization came close to the University’s campus and defaced a few of its murals last fall. He asked the speakers how Shaw is going to protect students and faculty from groups and situations like this once the public is integrated with the campus.

Holley said, “safety is always going to be a primary concern on this campus,” and she hopes students will be able to benefit from integration with the public.

Raleigh resident Jessica Peacock, who is planning to open a grocery store less than a mile away, said some of the amenities Shaw is looking to bring to the area are already there. She asked what the University’s current relationship with these small businesses is and how will they be impacted by bringing other businesses to campus.

“Right now, we can't answer some things for the University as a whole because we're here about this particular process of rezoning,” Holley said.

Another person asked how Shaw will keep downtown Raleigh affordable for students. Pitts said the developments and community partnerships will help the University generate additional revenue streams instead of relying on student tuition and bring in more job opportunities and scholarships for students.

“If the University doesn't develop additional revenue streams… the only way for them to make additional money is to raise tuition,” she said. “We don't want to do that. We don't want to raise tuition.”

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification, is a Report for America corps member.