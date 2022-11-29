Raleigh, NC

Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

The Triangle Tribune

Shaw administrators want to build up to 40 stories.Photo byFile

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

“Shaw has been bringing up the quality of life for its students and for the city for 157 years,” said Kevin Sullivan, Shaw’s vice president for real estate and strategic development. “We have got to continue that and the only way to do that is to reimagine and reinvent.”

The downtown campus is zoned for three to 12 stories and a portion of its buildings fall within the Prince Hall Historic Overlay District. Shaw is seeking approval from Raleigh City Council to build up to 40 stories, and to remove the historic overlay of certain properties situated within the rezoning site.

Daughan Pitts, a real estate finance and development professional at Hayat Brown, said the University wants to get the rezoning approved before creating a roadmap for redevelopment. “That does not mean that whenever we get approval, we're gonna go throw a 40-story building there. We are simply seeking to have the same flexibility that the rest of downtown Raleigh has that's around the campus,” she said.

Yvonne Holley, a University community liaison, said she envisions the ShawU District to include a jazz club, soul food restaurant and other cultural spaces. She encouraged community members to support the redevelopment plan, advocate for the rezoning to city council members, and actively participate in the redevelopment planning process.

“Until we know what zones we have, we can't make any plans for any piece of property on the campus,” she said. “We’re asking for the maximum we can so, within five or 10 years, if something changes, we don't have to go back downtown to try to get another rezoning.”

COMMUNITY COMMENTS

A concerned alum said developers have been trying to take Shaw’s land since 1970 and asked the speakers how they will protect the land and ensure this doesn't happen.

Pitts said the University doesn’t intend to sell the land and expects the institution and its students to be the primary beneficiary of any redevelopment projects. Shaw will use a long-term ground lease structure to maintain ownership. Holley added that “these things will be written into the contracts — what we want, not what they want.”

Another audience member asked why the school is requesting a rezoning based on density instead of determining what it wants to be built first.

Pitts said they want to see what is possible before crafting a development plan and bringing developers in. She said doing it the other way around decreases the value of the property and costs the institution more in the long run because “you’re putting that risk on the developer.”

A student-athlete and leader of a student group said a white supremacist organization came close to the University’s campus and defaced a few of its murals last fall. He asked the speakers how Shaw is going to protect students and faculty from groups and situations like this once the public is integrated with the campus.

Holley said, “safety is always going to be a primary concern on this campus,” and she hopes students will be able to benefit from integration with the public.

Raleigh resident Jessica Peacock, who is planning to open a grocery store less than a mile away, said some of the amenities Shaw is looking to bring to the area are already there. She asked what the University’s current relationship with these small businesses is and how will they be impacted by bringing other businesses to campus.

“Right now, we can't answer some things for the University as a whole because we're here about this particular process of rezoning,” Holley said.

Another person asked how Shaw will keep downtown Raleigh affordable for students. Pitts said the developments and community partnerships will help the University generate additional revenue streams instead of relying on student tuition and bring in more job opportunities and scholarships for students.

“If the University doesn't develop additional revenue streams… the only way for them to make additional money is to raise tuition,” she said. “We don't want to do that. We don't want to raise tuition.”

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification, is a Report for America corps member.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
315 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT

RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Billions in scholarships are available for high school students

Over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually.Photo byFile. Many high school students are excitedly visiting college campuses and busy filling out college admissions applications. Early admission is in the fall while regular admission continues into the spring.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

Read full story
Wendell, NC

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.

Read full story
6 comments

3 HBCUs earn Division II playoff berths

N.C. A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten has 9 consecutive 100-yard games.Courtesy of NCAT. Three HBCU Division II teams earned NCAA playoff spots in Super Region 2. The CIAA received two berths – No. 4-ranked Virginia Union and No. 7-ranked Fayetteville State – for the first time since 2017.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH – North Carolina food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven, Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. This is the first year the two organizations have partnered to give back to the Raleigh community.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU

The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Transformation begins on the future Milner Commons

DHIC, Brightspire, and the Presbytery of New Hope recently held a celebration for the transformation of the Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church into Milner Commons. To be completed in 2024, Milner Commons will provide affordable housing for individuals 55 and over of modest means.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown Durham

DURHAM — Federal, state and local officials, and community members gathered on Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of JJ Henderson Tower, a longstanding and cherished affordable senior housing center near downtown Durham.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street Corridor

DURHAM — Durham residents gathered at the Phoenix Event Center on Fayetteville Street to discuss the future of the Fayetteville Street Corridor and raise their concerns to Durham City Council members DeDreana Freeman, Mark-Anthony Middleton, and Leonardo Williams.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West End

DURHAM – If a picture is worth a thousand words, a new photo exhibit at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park in the West End, one of Durham’s oldest communities, tells the collective story of a neighborhood and its people. “Elders of the West End” portrays strength, resilience, determination, pride, struggle, and survival.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Durham workers speak out about workers’ rights

DURHAM — The Durham’s Workers’ Rights Commission hosted a Workers Speak Out event at the People’s Solidarity Hub in Durham Wednesday evening. Workers and union members from across the city gathered to share their experiences, voice their concerns, reinforce their rights and advocate for workers’ unions, as well as get to know one another.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rights

RALEIGH — As part of a national Get Out To Vote action by the Poor People’s Campaign, North Carolina residents marched for voters’ rights in downtown Raleigh last weekend.

Read full story
3 comments

Federal assistance brings more local produce to NC schools

DURHAM — State and federal representatives and local educators gathered at Bethesda Elementary Tuesday morning to announce two new partnerships between North Carolina and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments
Wake County, NC

Wake school board moves forward with school equity plan

RALEIGH — Wake County school board members revised its draft equity plan at the Oct. 4 board meeting. Superintendent Catty Moore said the pandemic interrupted the board’s work surrounding its equity plan, but they are ready to move forward.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her students

DURHAM – One year, while veteran DPS school counselor Ingrid Saddler-Walker was planning and researching her now-grown sons’ summer camps, she decided she wanted to do something different. Already a member of a gym, she decided to enroll in a yoga class. Saddler-Walker became such a fan that she has founded the annual Bull City Yoga Festival here in Durham.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy