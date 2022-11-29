Raleigh, NC

Billions in scholarships are available for high school students

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLR21_0jQXkdBK00
Over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually.Photo byFile

By Freda Freeman

Correspondent

Many high school students are excitedly visiting college campuses and busy filling out college admissions applications. Early admission is in the fall while regular admission continues into the spring.

For college-bound students, the stress of filling out applications and writing personal essays can be overwhelming. Trying to figure out how to pay for college can be even more daunting. But there is money out there, if they’re willing to put in the work to find it.

“Apply for everything and anything. For me, it was year-round, even after I graduated senior year in high school. There are tons of people that want to help students get into academia, they want people to succeed. You just have to find the ones that are the right fit for you,” Samantha Leach said.

Leach, 21, a Raleigh native, is a senior at Clemson University, where she’s earning a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering. Leach paid for college with scholarships and grants. “A little before my senior year in high school, I realized I needed to fund college. I come from a single parent household, and I lived with my grandparents at the time, so I understood I needed to do something. So, in addition to my senior classes, I took on scholarship searching like it was another class. I spent an entire year constantly applying for scholarships and working on essays,” she said.

And it paid off – literally. Leach received more than $100,000 in scholarships and grants and will graduate debt free. She’s also been awarded scholarships to cover her master’s degree.

According to college scholarship statistics, over 1.7 million private scholarships and fellowships are awarded annually, totaling more than $7.4 billion.

Leach said applying for scholarships and grants takes time, creativity, and organization. Leach, who applied for over 50 scholarships, used a spreadsheet to keep track of application and essay deadlines. She encourages others to apply for every scholarship they can – big, small, academic, financial need-based, national organizations, local community groups, even those they think are out of reach.

“There’s so much available out there. It’s difficult to sift through, and it’s easy to get discouraged, but go for it. And don’t let failure and rejection hold you back. I said I’m going to go for it and try to get whatever I can,” she said.

James Lewis, president of the National Society of High School Scholars, which provides more than $2 million in scholarships annually, said, unfortunately, many scholarships go unawarded.

“Oh my gosh, there’s so much money. Not only do the universities offer scholarships, but I would say Google is a student’s best friend when they’re looking for scholarship assistance. There are so many other opportunities for scholarships; it could be the state you grew up in, the church you attend, civic associations. They’re out there, they’re available, and there are many scholarships that aren’t used each year. It’s a shame that there’s money available, but the students don’t take the time to identify those,” he said.

There are even unique or off-beat scholarships available, such as scholarships for left-handed people or women taller than 6-feet-5 inches. In addition to NSHSS, websites’ scholarships.com and niche.com are a good place to start looking.

Lewis offers students several tips when researching colleges and scholarships: apply early and often, ideally starting in your junior year; don’t assume you’re not eligible because of academic merit or family income; and apply with intent, following directions when filling out applications and financial forms and making sure your application reflects who you are and why you’re deserving.

“I always encourage families to know that the financial investment can be offset by financial aid and through scholarships, and to think big because some of these great universities want diversity, all sorts of diversity: academic, geographic, racial,” he said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
315 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRT

RALEIGH — City of Raleigh officials from the planning and development department held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday evening to discuss recommendations from the New Bern Station Area Plan and rezoning changes along the upcoming New Bern Bus Rapid Transit line. The meeting is required as part of the rezoning application process.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Shaw University seeks City Council approval to rezone campus

RALEIGH — Shaw University hosted another neighborhood meeting last week to discuss its plans to rezone campus buildings and establish a ShawU District in downtown Raleigh. This is part of the University's goal to attract and retain students by generating additional revenue, improving facilities and proliferating student opportunities, said University leaders.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

Read full story
Wendell, NC

Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU athletes sign NIL deals

DURHAM – Female and HBCU student-athletes are not getting the same exposure to name, image and likeness deals compared to other students. The team of G. Alan Incorporated, in partnership with Favor Desserts, is changing that.

Read full story
6 comments

3 HBCUs earn Division II playoff berths

N.C. A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten has 9 consecutive 100-yard games.Courtesy of NCAT. Three HBCU Division II teams earned NCAA playoff spots in Super Region 2. The CIAA received two berths – No. 4-ranked Virginia Union and No. 7-ranked Fayetteville State – for the first time since 2017.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH – North Carolina food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven, Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. This is the first year the two organizations have partnered to give back to the Raleigh community.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCU

The SWAC’s Jackson State and the SIAC’s Benedict College held up their end to remain undefeated, but Virginia Union fell to Chowan. A win over Elizabeth City State this weekend and the Hawks are headed to their first CIAA Football Championship Game. The Panthers, meanwhile, can ill afford another loss. They travel to rival Virginia State.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Transformation begins on the future Milner Commons

DHIC, Brightspire, and the Presbytery of New Hope recently held a celebration for the transformation of the Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church into Milner Commons. To be completed in 2024, Milner Commons will provide affordable housing for individuals 55 and over of modest means.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown Durham

DURHAM — Federal, state and local officials, and community members gathered on Friday to celebrate the grand reopening of JJ Henderson Tower, a longstanding and cherished affordable senior housing center near downtown Durham.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street Corridor

DURHAM — Durham residents gathered at the Phoenix Event Center on Fayetteville Street to discuss the future of the Fayetteville Street Corridor and raise their concerns to Durham City Council members DeDreana Freeman, Mark-Anthony Middleton, and Leonardo Williams.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West End

DURHAM – If a picture is worth a thousand words, a new photo exhibit at the Community Family Life and Recreation Center at Lyon Park in the West End, one of Durham’s oldest communities, tells the collective story of a neighborhood and its people. “Elders of the West End” portrays strength, resilience, determination, pride, struggle, and survival.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

Durham workers speak out about workers’ rights

DURHAM — The Durham’s Workers’ Rights Commission hosted a Workers Speak Out event at the People’s Solidarity Hub in Durham Wednesday evening. Workers and union members from across the city gathered to share their experiences, voice their concerns, reinforce their rights and advocate for workers’ unions, as well as get to know one another.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rights

RALEIGH — As part of a national Get Out To Vote action by the Poor People’s Campaign, North Carolina residents marched for voters’ rights in downtown Raleigh last weekend.

Read full story
3 comments

Federal assistance brings more local produce to NC schools

DURHAM — State and federal representatives and local educators gathered at Bethesda Elementary Tuesday morning to announce two new partnerships between North Carolina and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Read full story
1 comments
Wake County, NC

Wake school board moves forward with school equity plan

RALEIGH — Wake County school board members revised its draft equity plan at the Oct. 4 board meeting. Superintendent Catty Moore said the pandemic interrupted the board’s work surrounding its equity plan, but they are ready to move forward.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her students

DURHAM – One year, while veteran DPS school counselor Ingrid Saddler-Walker was planning and researching her now-grown sons’ summer camps, she decided she wanted to do something different. Already a member of a gym, she decided to enroll in a yoga class. Saddler-Walker became such a fan that she has founded the annual Bull City Yoga Festival here in Durham.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy