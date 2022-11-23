Raleigh, NC

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

The Triangle Tribune

North Carolina State great Clarence "Chucky" Brown.Photo byCourtesy

By James Moore

Correspondent

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons.

For St. Aug’s sake, a newfangled approach was much needed for the Falcons program, and what better way to solve some issues than to hire an experienced local legend to swoop in and save the day. “It’s definitely an honor to be here,” Brown said. “I know how a lot of the SAU alumni feel about their school, and I’m looking forward to having a team that represents them so they can go out and brag about them.

“The feedback from the fans and alumni has been good; some people, of course, wanted a guy that went to school here. But that’s understandable, so it is what it is. I’m just gonna go out and do the best job that I know I can do, and we’ll see if they come on board.”

As Black men and women who attended an HBCU, whether for undergraduate studies or beyond, we care deeply for our schools and we have a sense of pride in where we came from as young adults. With that said, most times that pride comes with a bit of stubbornness for certain hires within the school.

The most important aspect of the hiring of Brown for SAU athletic director David Bowser was his connections and his ties to the Raleigh-Durham community. “One of the biggest things that I was sold on is that Chucky was really big on helping young people develop. So I saw it as hitting two birds with one stone: the connections and the passion for caring for and helping these young men.”

As a young basketball stud in Leland, North Carolina, Brown was an all-state player at North Brunswick High School; erupted into an outstanding college career at North Carolina State; played for a record 12 NBA franchises, including a championship with the Houston Rockets in 1995; a CBA championship; and many years as a scout and mentor to NBA teams before gaining his first head coaching job at West Johnston High School in Benson.

“All of the teams I’ve been on, a big thing we focused on was accountability and playing for each other and the name on the front of their jersey’s, not the back,” Brown said. “I try to relay a similar mindset that I had as a player and my old teammates had back in the day. I’m really looking forward to the season, I feel as though we have a young and hungry team. One message I try to harp on often to my guys is that winning is hard but winning is also fun.”

Bowser doesn’t see this as a win-or-bust season or even a season where 15 wins are a must. He expressed profusely that winning isn’t all that he’s worried about for the program, but development and improvement were key factors to his vision of “success” for the program.

One word that Brown repeated during our conversation was “confidence.” He believes confidence will drive the Falcons’ program to heights it could have never imagined. “Each win is gonna build confidence,” he said. “Games that you should win, you have to win those, and games that you’re not favored to win, you have to steal a win. That’s how great teams are made.”

