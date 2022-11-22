Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donation

Clayton Homes donation. Photo by Mia Khatib/Tribune

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

WENDELL — Family Promise of Wake County, a national nonprofit that works to eliminate and prevent family homelessness, received a home donation last week from one of its partners, Clayton Homes. The two have partnered since 2018 through their A Future Begins at Home program, which awards family homelessness prevention grants to Family Promise affiliates across the nation.

The three-bedroom two-bath home is in the Deerhurst neighborhood in Wendell. The home will be added to FPWC’s transitional housing program that houses families for eight to 12 months, and offers supportive measures like life skills classes, counseling, budgeting training and case management to help them get back on their feet.

“We currently have a 100% success rate for families that have graduated [from the transitional housing program] to permanent housing and remain in that housing,” FPWC Executive Director Scott Ferris said.

With Clayton Homes’ support, FPWC created a post-shelter stabilization program earlier this year for families that have been in Family Promise shelters. The partners served 80 families so far this year with shelter, homeless prevention and stabilization services. Ferris said their collaborative effort will serve more families this year than any year before.

More than 4,300 children enrolled in the Wake County Public School System are either experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, according to research obtained by FPWC. Ferris said most of the families they serve now are no longer making enough to support their housing or are getting pushed out of their areas because of rising costs.

“We know the likelihood of someone experiencing homelessness is higher if they've been homeless,” Ferris said. “We don't want children to experience the trauma, that's why we started our prevention program, because we're moving to be a proactive agency not a reactive agency.”

Crystal Bodie Smith took part in FPWC’s transitional housing program in 2015, graduated into permanent housing and is now a FPWC board member. Smith said you never know what someone is going through, and when she joined the program she had a job, 401(k) and money in the bank but was still struggling. She said this program helped her save money, get out of an uncomfortable housing situation and offered great counseling services.

“And it really worked out because while I was there my car gave out and I had to go buy another car,” she said. “Had I been on my own I might not have had that money aside like that.”

Smith also said FPWC helped her secure permanent housing upon graduation of the program based on what she was looking for, and she is still in the same apartment complex years later.

“When I started there, I paid $300,” she said, “and then the third year I paid [$1,700] like everybody else.”

Smith said what FPWC did for her was a “blessing,” and “I can almost imagine the tears that's going to come to somebody's face when they come here and see this [home in Deerhurst].”

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification for The Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.