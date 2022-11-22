Affordable cottage court development coming to DT Raleigh

RRD co-founders Terrell Midgett, LeVelle Moton and CJ Mann stand with RALT Interim Director Rhett Fussell. Photo by Mia Khatib/Tribune

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — Cottages of Idlewild, a 17-unit affordable housing development, is coming to downtown Raleigh. Representatives from the lead developer, Raleigh Area Land Trust, and co-developer, Raleigh Raised Development, hosted a kickoff meeting last week at Chavis Community Center to share more details of the project.

The site, which will stand on the corner of East Lane Street and Idlewild Avenue, will include 13 units for sale and four rental units for individuals and families at 50% to 60% of the area median income.

RALT Interim Director Rhett Fussell said two or three of the units will be “fully accessible” and the court will be arranged in two U shapes, with a common area in the middle to build community. The development will begin in the spring and take approximately 14-18 months to complete, he said.

“The goal is to help provide housing opportunities for first-time homebuyers so that they can sort of live and work in the communities that they are a part of,” Fussell said, “so that they can stay in the communities that they’ve been a part of.”

The City of Raleigh sold the land to RALT for $1, but its value is over $1.45 million. At the meeting, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said this project would not have been possible under the previous zoning regulations and having a community land trust that keeps housing permanently affordable is a “game-changer.”

“We probably would have [built a lot less than 17 units] on that land or we could have done them as single families, but it would cost a lot more, which is why you would have $700,000 homes instead of $250,000,” Fussell told The Tribune.

Fussell also said one of the priorities of the project is to bring a sense of value and community through mixed incomes, diversity and culture. He said they will reach out to the community for input soon.

LeVelle Moton, RRD co-founder and chief marketing officer, said gentrification has changed Raleigh so much and Black people have been left out of the developments. He said with this project, he wants to help Black families build generational wealth, and preserve the culture and legacies of prominent community figures.

“When we're not involved, no money circulates within our communities. The dollar stays in the Black community for six hours and that's because we don't have ownership,” the North Carolina Central men’s basketball coach said. “The first thing I wanted to do with floor plans was name them after people in that community that had a huge impact.”

Fussell told The Tribune if more income qualified people want homes than are available, a criteria selection will try to prioritize residents that are already a part of the community without breaking fair housing laws. “It's things like, ‘do you live in the community now?’ ‘Are you within a mile of the site that we’re a part of?’ If so, you get credit for that,” he said.

Stormie Forte, newly elected Raleigh city councilor at-large, told The Tribune affordable housing should be available for all Raleigh residents. She said the highest concentrations are in Districts C and D, and “it’s not necessarily fair to any particular district to have it all kind of concentrated.”

While the new zoning policy is beneficial to developments like the Cottages of Idlewild, many residents are fighting to reverse it. The policy removed the requirement for developers to have conversations with neighbors before making changes in their area.

Forte said the policy probably won’t be undone because it brings different types of housing to the marketplace, but it may be tweaked to ensure communities understand what’s happening in their neighborhoods.

“If you look at Hayes Barton and some of the other projects, it's probably a little bit more than what people really anticipated,” she said. “If there are things that the developers need to tweak by having those conversations, then hopefully that will facilitate any necessary changes without the community feeling like something's being pushed apart.”

Mia Khatib, who covers affordable housing and gentrification at The Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.