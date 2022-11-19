3 HBCUs earn Division II playoff berths

N.C. A&T running back Bhayshul Tuten has 9 consecutive 100-yard games. Courtesy of NCAT

By Bonitta Best

editor@triangletribune.com

Three HBCU Division II teams earned NCAA playoff spots in Super Region 2.

The CIAA received two berths – No. 4-ranked Virginia Union and No. 7-ranked Fayetteville State – for the first time since 2017.

The Panthers were a given despite their loss to Chowan during the regular season. VUU will host its first-round contest against Wingate Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.

The Broncos, meanwhile, pulled out a thriller in overtime against Chowan for their first CIAA championship since 2009 and snapping a streak of four straight losses in the title game. FSU will travel to No. 2-ranked Delta State this weekend.

Over in the SIAC, Benedict ran the table after demolishing Tuskegee, 58-21, in the SIAC Championship Game to go 11-0. The Tigers kept their No. 1 seed and received a bye week for their first playoff appearance in program history. Benedict will host the VUU-Wingate winner Nov. 26.

All NCAA playoff games will be streamed live on ncaa.com.

N.C. Central (8-2, 4-1 MEAC) at Tennessee Tech (4-6, 2-3)

Now, the Eagles can celebrate.

NCCU defeated a bigger opponent than Norfolk State last weekend to earn its second trip to the Cricket Celebration Bowl next month in Atlanta.

Coach Trei Oliver said several players came down with the flu, strep throat and one COVID diagnosis that streamlined the team’s roster against Norfolk State. “Literally, before the game, the coaches and I were trying to figure out how many defensive backs could play in the game,” Oliver said at his weekly press conference.”

In the end, it didn’t matter, as the Eagles got their offensive mojo going in the 48-14 win that also ends their conference schedule.

Oliver dismissed any notion of resting players in the nonconference matchup against Tennessee Tech. “I’m a competitor. “It’s about us representing our conference,” he said. “We beat the No. 1 team in the Big South Conference in A&T, the No. 1 team in the CAA in New Hampshire, and we’re still not considered a top 10 team. I don’t understand that.”

* Notes: NCCU is back in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 FCS poll at No. 25. Also ranked are Florida A&M at No. 24 and Jackson State at No. 5.

Former Eagles great Ryan Smith has been elevated to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster.

N.C. A&T (7-3, 4-0 BSC) at Gardner-Webb (5-5, 4-0)

It seems just yesterday North Carolina A&T fans were calling for coach Sam Washington’s head after the Aggies lost their first three games, including the season opener to NCCU.

Now, NCAT is one win away from capturing the Big South Conference title and an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs. Standing in the way, however, is a GWU team that wants the title, too.

“Gardner-Webb is a really good football team. But we are going to continue to do what we do,” Washington said at his weekly press conference. “I think it is all about work ethic. …It is that simple.”

The seven-game win streak is the longest under Washington’s tenure. The Aggies, who were picked to win the BSC, also went undefeated at home (6-0).

Running back Bhayshul Tuten amassed 184 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Charleston Southern last weekend on senior day. Tuten tied the conference record with 10 consecutive 100-plus yards games in a season. The team he didn’t rush for 100 against was NCCU.

An Aggie win this weekend would give them their sixth conference championship in eight seasons, as they leave the BSC for the CAA next season.

“We must have a win. We have to come up with a way to do that someway, somehow,” NCAT linebacker Tyquan King said.

Vacancy

Morehouse coach Rich Freeman is the second casualty of the HBCU football season. Freeman was released after the Maroon Tigers finished 1-9.