Raleigh orgs. will offer free Thanksgiving meals

The Triangle Tribune

Residents in need will have two locations to pick up a free meal.File

Staff Reports

RALEIGH – North Carolina food truck Soul in a Bowl and nonprofit Woven, Women Leadership have partnered to provide free cooked meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. This is the first year the two organizations have partnered to give back to the Raleigh community.

Anyone can stop by the food truck with no questions asked and receive a plate Nov. 24 at two locations with separate time slots:

* Moore Square Station, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

* Spring Forest Park, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

The food truck’s holiday menu will be a full Thanksgiving meal consisting of turkey breast, baked chicken, rice, yams, dressing, green beans, rolls, and assorted pie slices. Sweet tea, lemonade and bottled water will be available.

Soul in a Bowl, specializing in soul food dishes, is a mobile food truck that is also available for catering and family style meals.

Woven, owned by Betty “Jo Howell” Jackson, provides a faith-based platform for resources and community. The organization was constructed to bridge all women together while seeking to center women in the Lord. Jackson’s journey has taken her through several industries like hospitality, technology, fashion and nonprofit/profit organization. Jackson is also co-owner of Jo Howell Home Accessories and Candles. Woven has also hosted a “Keeping it Cute” campaign, collecting hygiene items for The Women’s Center of Raleigh.

“We realized there was a need to provide those in need with warm, cooked food outside of shelters,” Tranita Alexander of Soul in a Bowl said. “We often think of conducting food drives during the holidays, but sometimes those in need lack resources or the setup to cook a full Thanksgiving meal.”

“We are excited to give back to our community in a unique way, and meet those in need where they are,” Jackson said. “Whoever needs a hot meal or just friendly faces this holiday are welcome to stop by and grab a plate.”

Businesses and community members are welcome to sponsor food, supplies or financing to help make this event possible. Contact either Tranita Alexander at (919) 332-0075, tranita.alexander@gmail.com; or Betty Jackson at (919) 805-7075, jo@johowell.com.

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

