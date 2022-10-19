N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rights

Marchers rally for voting rights in downtown Raleigh. Mia Khatib/Tribune

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — As part of a national Get Out To Vote action by the Poor People’s Campaign, North Carolina residents marched for voters’ rights in downtown Raleigh last weekend.

With affiliations across the country, the Campaign led marches in the capital cities of approximately 30 states to encourage low-income residents to register to vote and cast their ballots, as well as to remind the public what will be on those ballots.

The Campaign originated in 1968 by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders and is now being co-led by the Revs. William Barber and Liz Theoharis. The group preached that living wages, health care, labor rights, women’s rights and immigrant’s rights will be on the ballot in November, and “if we ever needed to vote for democracy and justice, we sure do need to vote now.”

The Rev. Hannah Broome, local faith and justice leader and a tri-chair for the NCPPC, said the goal of the march is to draw attention to the voting power of low-income communities. In 2020, only 58 million low-income citizens voted in the presidential election, but over 80 million were eligible to vote.

Broome said many existing laws and policies harm these communities the most, and they aren’t always educated on their voting rights. “We need to make sure that we're voting for people that have the policies that are going to help all of society and not just a select few.”

N.C. Raise Up Worker leader Brandon Ruffin said the power lies with the people, and it is because of them that legislators and state representatives have any power at all. “So, the decisions that [they] make should be based on us and not [their] personalized beliefs or agendas,” he said.

Nestor Gomez, a pastor from N.C. Comunidad Vida Nueva, said it’s important for the Latino community to have representation in government. He said many Latino parents don’t speak English and some remain undocumented, so the responsibility falls on the younger generations to vote for policies that uplift the Latino community and reflect the needs of their elders.

“We can vote ourselves on a path of transformation and doing good work, or we can sink deeper into pitting people against each other… and using the instrument of government to divide and oppress people,” said Nelson Johnson, co-executive of Beloved Community Center in Greensboro.

Johnson said poor people don’t usually vote because they think their vote doesn’t matter, and a good way to show them this isn’t true is for representatives to come out to communities and listen to the needs of the people.

“We’re not against the rich, but when somebody can have $100 billion and other people don't have lunch money… there must be something about how this is done that’s blind to most of us and we want to see it,” he said.