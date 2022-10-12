Federal assistance brings more local produce to NC schools

Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin has lunch with students. Mia Khatib/Tribune

By Mia Khatib

DURHAM — State and federal representatives and local educators gathered at Bethesda Elementary Tuesday morning to announce two new partnerships between North Carolina and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USDA Deputy Under Secretary Mae Wu said these programs are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to strengthen the local economy through supporting local farmers and the public education system.

As part of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, the government will purchase $6.3 million of locally produced food to improve farm viability and community health and well-being in underserved communities. Wu said this agreement will support purchases from 400 producers and provide new market opportunities for nearly 200 more.

Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the USDA will provide $5.6 million for the state to bring “farm to fork opportunities” to the public school system. Wu said producers within the state or across 400 miles will supply produce for school meals, and North Carolina is the eighth state to get involved in this federal agreement.

“We got this money to be able to purchase [the local produce] so that kids don't have to pay more in order to get access to regional, unique food that is healthier [and] more nutritious,” Wu said.

She also said the USDA is working on its National School Lunch Equipment Assistant Grants, “so more schools can have access to the equipment and training to help their cafeteria workers be able to prepare [scratch-made food.]”

Gov. Roy Cooper said it’s critical that schools provide healthy and nutritious meals for students. “The only nutritious meal they get at all happens to be [at school,]” he said.

David Smith, chief deputy commissioner of N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said his department has already identified a strong core of producers from the region’s long-established Farm to School Program that will be involved in these new agreements.

Smith said farmers need to be good agricultural practices certified to supply schools, and be a part of an organized group, like Carolina Farm Stewardship, or local food hubs to get involved in the federal programs.

“You don’t just supply food, it has to be under a specification… that way the schools can readily use the food and they know it's safe, nutritious,” he said.

Farmer Foodshare Executive Director Kelly Crane said the nonprofit food hub works to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers of all income levels. It includes 42 small to midsize farmers across 22 counties in the Triangle that will benefit from this federal program.

“They’re so excited. They love knowing that their food is going to feed the children in our communities,” she said.

Mia Khatib, who covers education at The Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.