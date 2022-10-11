Wake school board moves forward with school equity plan

WCPSS board members and parents divided over proposed equity plan. File

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — Wake County school board members revised its draft equity plan at the Oct. 4 board meeting. Superintendent Catty Moore said the pandemic interrupted the board’s work surrounding its equity plan, but they are ready to move forward.

Will Chavis, assistant superintendent of equity affairs, said the plan will address gaps in student performance and develop a framework that includes equitable access to services, opportunities and resources, high quality instruction, high expectations of students, and fosters positive school environments. He presented the latest version to the board to solicit feedback.

Board Feedback

Board members focused on the plan’s definition of equity and the language used in proposed questions and policies. Member Karen Carter said some of the language could be more inviting, and she is worried about how words like “interrupt” and “disrupt” will be received.

Vice chairperson Chris Haegarty said he’s discouraged by this draft and feels like some of the questions posed throughout the Principles of Equity section are unclear. He specifically alluded to the question, “How might my own beliefs and practices disrupt opportunities for all students to learn, grow and succeed?”

“What do these specific things mean as part of policy?” he asked. “If I were going to vote for a policy, I would want to fully understand what it meant and what all of the implications were.”

Board member Jim Martin said educators often believe one thing but unintentionally practice another, and it is important to include these reflective questions to identify and disrupt inequitable practices. Board member Heather Scott said she doesn’t want to shy away from this overdue policy and cautioned the board about being too benign in its language.

“For our language to be aspirational, for it to not always be comfortable, is really intentional,” Moore said. “It’s important to use language that is already socialized in the district, that’s part of our professional learning, that comes from educators and folks who are experts in this work.”

Public Comment

Becky Lew-Hobbs, District 4 candidate for Wake’s school board, said members focused on equity or equal outcomes over quality education and curriculum, and “any plan that is not focused on quality education to all children is not a plan, it’s a political agenda.”

However, Knightdale High librarian Kristel Behrend said she is thankful that the board is willing to do the hard work of creating and implementing an equity policy to be inclusive for all students.

“We all know that equity is not the same as equal,” Behrend said. “No matter what happens this November, we will still have students that are LGBTQ+, have special education needs, have language learning needs and are facing a whole list of other identity intersections that may contribute to systems of oppression.”

Wake parent Jessica Lewis questioned the board's priorities and said members are too concerned with being politically correct. “Parents would think that their elected school board representatives would be concerned, but instead you spent your work session today talking about equity.” Lewis also compared Wake schools to indoctrination camps and urged the board to take gender and race out of the question because they are not going to improve kids’ test scores.

Christina Spears, North Carolina Association of Educators president, said she is hopeful by the board’s efforts to move toward a more equitable school environment and practices, and it should be unafraid to use clear, strong language even if it makes some uneasy.

“Though this body is nonpartisan, we would be remiss to say politics in our current sociopolitical context doesn’t impact what happens in this room and in our school system,” she said. “It can feel scary to begin the courageous work of naming historical disparities, our complicity in those inequalities and then define the work necessary to disrupt them.”

Mia Khatib, who covers education at The Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.